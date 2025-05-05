Cases

Report cases to PA-NEDSS by:

Manual entry

Aggregate reporting Do not include hospitalized or death cases in the aggregate reporting module totals.

Spreadsheet upload

Electronic Laboratory Report (Laboratories only)

Details about the available reporting options can be found in Preparedness for the 2025-2026 Respiratory Season.

Important:

NOTE: Tests sent to hospital or commercial labs are usually reported by the laboratory performing the test. These do not need to be manually reported.

If using a smaller lab, or an out-of-state lab, please confirm they report to PA-NEDSS. If not, your facility must report manually.

Hospitalizations and Deaths

Report hospitalizations and deaths to PA-NEDSS via manual entry ONLY. DOH may contact your facility to complete a pediatric death case report form.



Outbreaks

Report outbreaks within 24 hours by calling your local public health jurisdiction Find your state health center or county/municipal health department Or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH



NOTE: Other state and federal programs may have different or additional reporting requirements.