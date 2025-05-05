About
The Overdose Prevention Program's mission is to improve community-based supply distribution and harm reduction efforts. We aim to reach people at the highest risk of experiencing an overdose.
This may include:
- People who use substances
- People who know someone who uses substances
- People who access syringe service programs and harm reduction services
Overdose Prevention Partners
We partner with organizations across Pennsylvania to distribute naloxone and drug testing strips. These overdose prevention partners, formerly recognized entities, serve as a network of local access points.
History
Pennsylvania's Naloxone for First Responders Program launched in 2017. At a critical point in the opioid epidemic, this program sent out free naloxone kits. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) led these efforts. That program operated through 2023.
In partnership with PCCD, we expanded the program in August 2023 to increase access to naloxone and drug testing strips through a network of partners across the Commonwealth.
DDAP became the lead agency for the program in December 2024.
Impact
Since July 2023, the program has:
- Distributed over 2 million doses of naloxone across Pennsylvania
- Provided 1,695,200 drug test strips (fentanyl and xylazine) to communities statewide
These life-saving tools help reduce overdose deaths and support harm reduction efforts across the Commonwealth.
"One of the individuals we gave naloxone and testing strips to went to a music festival and was able to save two people by administering naloxone. We couldn’t offer naloxone without this program, we have a small budget and could not afford it."
Partner Feedback
Resources
-
Opioid Overdose Information
-
Overdose: Recognize and Respond (PDF)
-
Naloxone Resources Department of Health resources include standing order and instructions for use
-
Naloxone Training
-
Naloxone Copay Assistance Program
-
Xylazine Fact Sheet (PDF)
-
How to Use BTNX Fentanyl Test Strips
-
How to Use WHPM Fentanyl Test Strips
-
Drug Overdose Data
