Overdose Prevention Program

Pennsylvania's Naloxone for First Responders Program launched in 2017. At a critical point in the opioid epidemic, this program sent out free naloxone kits. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) led these efforts. That program operated through 2023.

In partnership with PCCD, we expanded the program in August 2023 to increase access to naloxone and drug testing strips through a network of partners across the Commonwealth.

DDAP became the lead agency for the program in December 2024.