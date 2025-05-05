Skip to agency navigation
    Overdose Prevention

    Overdose Prevention Program

    The Overdose Prevention Program provides free, life-saving supplies to communities across Pennsylvania through local partners, including naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses and test strips to detect fentanyl and xylazine.

    Get supplies for yourself or a loved one
    Get supplies for your organization

    About

    The Overdose Prevention Program's mission is to improve community-based supply distribution and harm reduction efforts. We aim to reach people at the highest risk of experiencing an overdose.

    This may include:

    • People who use substances
    • People who know someone who uses substances
    • People who access syringe service programs and harm reduction services

    Overdose Prevention Supplies

    We provide these supplies at no cost:

    • Intranasal naloxone
    • Intramuscular naloxone
    • Fentanyl test strips
    • Xylazine test strips

    Overdose Prevention Partners

    We partner with organizations across Pennsylvania to distribute naloxone and drug testing strips. These overdose prevention partners, formerly recognized entities, serve as a network of local access points.

    History

    Pennsylvania's Naloxone for First Responders Program launched in 2017. At a critical point in the opioid epidemic, this program sent out free naloxone kits. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) led these efforts. That program operated through 2023.

    In partnership with PCCD, we expanded the program in August 2023 to increase access to naloxone and drug testing strips through a network of partners across the Commonwealth.

    DDAP became the lead agency for the program in December 2024.

    Impact

    Since July 2023, the program has: 

    • Distributed over 2 million doses of naloxone across Pennsylvania  
    • Provided 1,695,200 drug test strips (fentanyl and xylazine) to communities statewide 

    These life-saving tools help reduce overdose deaths and support harm reduction efforts across the Commonwealth. 

    "One of the individuals we gave naloxone and testing strips to went to a music festival and was able to save two people by administering naloxone. We couldn’t offer naloxone without this program, we have a small budget and could not afford it."

    Partner Feedback

    Contact

    Direct questions or feedback to: