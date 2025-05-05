UPDATED 10/7/2026
This resource page provides vaccine guidance for before, during, and after pregnancy, and while breastfeeding. You will find clear and current information on protecting families and babies from respiratory viruses and highly contagious diseases.
The recommendations below reflect current guidance from leading professional organizations: American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), and Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM). See the ACOG 2026 Maternal Immunization Schedule.
Vaccination is especially important if you are:
- Planning pregnancy or could become pregnant
- Pregnant or recently pregnant
- Breastfeeding
Getting the right vaccines at the right time lowers your risk of severe disease and passes protective antibodies to your baby. Talk to your health care provider about protecting you and your baby.
Why vaccination matters in pregnancy
Pregnancy can reduce your ability to fight infection, and this raises your risk of getting very sick from respiratory infections (for example, being vaccinated lowers you and your baby’s risk of needing to be hospitalized). Vaccination reduces those risks and helps protect your baby in the first months of life. Maternal Immunization Guidance for Respiratory Viruses | ACOG
Creating a safe "cocoon" can further protect your baby
Babies may not be eligible for some vaccinations and may need to wait until they are older. You can still protect your baby from some of these harmful diseases by ensuring people around the baby are healthy and vaccinated.
Create a "cocoon" by asking family and friends who will spend time with your baby to be up to date on recommended vaccines (flu, COVID-19, Tdap (whooping cough), RSV, plus MMR or varicella if needed). This lowers the chance of bringing infection home to your new baby.
People like parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, babysitters, childcare providers, and health care providers should get vaccinated to protect babies.
Limit visits from people with a cough, sore throat, congestion, rash or other respiratory symptoms until they are well.
These vaccines are safe and effective in pregnancy, protecting you and your baby.
Influenza (flu) – Safe in any trimester; helps prevent hospitalization and provides early protection for your baby.
COVID‑19 – Safe in any trimester; lowers severe illness and pregnancy complications; antibodies also help protect your baby.
Tdap (whooping cough/pertussis) – One dose EACH PREGNANCY, ideally early in 27–36 weeks to protect newborns.
Maternal RSV (Abrysvo) – One dose 32 weeks and 0 days – 36 weeks and 6 days, when RSV is circulating in PA.
- Health care Providers may check the PA Department of Health Respiratory Virus Dashboard, which is updated weekly for current statewide and regional RSV activity.
- No repeat dose in later pregnancies.
- If maternal vaccine is not given, the infant should receive RSV monoclonal antibody after birth.
Why these matter: Respiratory infections (flu, COVID-19, RSV, pertussis) can cause severe illness in pregnancy and in newborns. Vaccines help protect both mother and baby before the baby can be directly vaccinated.
These vaccines protect your future pregnancies and need to be given before you are pregnant. Live-virus vaccines are effective but cannot be given during pregnancy.
- MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) – MMR is a live-virus vaccine and is not given during pregnancy. If you are not immune, get MMR after delivery, unless your health care provider tells you to wait.
- Vaccination of eligible household members protects you during pregnancy and your baby because it lowers the chance that they will bring measles home. Avoid pregnancy for 28 days after each MMR dose. It is safe to receive the vaccine when you are breastfeeding. If you recently received immune globulin, ask when to get MMR. Immune globulin can interfere with the vaccine, and the waiting time depends on the product and dose.
- Varicella (chickenpox) – If you are not immune, get it before pregnancy or after giving birth. The vaccine is safe and effective if given while you are breastfeeding.
- HPV – Start or continue postpartum (not given during pregnancy); safe while breastfeeding.
- Zoster (Shingles, recombinant) – The vaccine is safe and effective to be given after giving birth and while breastfeeding if needed.
Breastfeeding note:
AAP continues to support breastfeeding as protective for babies and encourages routine immunization conversations starting as early as during your visits to the doctor while pregnant.
Most vaccines are safe for use while breastfeeding. Inactivated, mRNA, toxoid, and recombinant vaccines (like flu, COVID-19, Tdap, Hep A/B, pneumococcal) do not harm breastfed babies.
Vaccines with weakened virus given after birth: MMR and varicella are safe when breastfeeding. Rubella vaccine virus can sometimes (very rarely) be found in breast milk. When this happens, the baby may be infected. Infections in babies from breast milk are also very rare, and when they happen are typically mild.
Smallpox and Yellow fever vaccines should be avoided during breastfeeding unless exposure risk is high and vaccination cannot be postponed. Discuss risk and timing with your clinician. If vaccination is truly needed, avoid breastfeeding.
MMR Vaccination and Management of OB/GYN Patients During a Measles Outbreak | ACOG
Your prenatal provider may recommend these based on your health, exposure, or travel:
- Hepatitis B (HepB) – Recommended if not immune; screen for each pregnancy. Safe in pregnancy and lactation.
- Hepatitis A (HepA) – For increased exposure risk (e.g., travel, outbreak); safe in pregnancy and when breastfeeding.
- Pneumococcal vaccines (PCV/PPSV23) – For certain chronic or immunocompromising conditions; may be given in pregnancy when benefits outweigh risks. Safe when breastfeeding.
- Meningococcal (MenACWY or MenABCWY) – Use in pregnancy if indicated (e.g., outbreak, travel, high‑risk settings). MenB is generally a precaution in pregnancy; weigh benefits and risks. Safe in when breastfeeding.
- Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) – For specific high‑risk conditions (e.g., asplenia); safe in pregnancy and when breastfeeding.
Travel and special situations: Some travel vaccines may be considered case-by-case. Your prenatal provider will weigh risks/benefits and timing (many are deferred until postpartum). Travel During Pregnancy | ACOG
Talk to your health care provider if you have questions
It's normal to have questions. The best person to talk to is your prenatal provider.
You can also contact MotherToBaby (free, confidential; English/Spanish) about vaccines in pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Call 1-866-626-6847, text 1-855-999-3525, chat live, or send an email to MotherToBaby
PA DOH Resources
- Respiratory Virus Immunization Recommendations for 2026/2027
- Respiratory Virus Immunization Recommendations for 2026/2027 (Spanish)
- Before They Are Born: RSV Vaccine During Pregnancy
- Before They Are Born: RSV Vaccine During Pregnancy (Spanish)
- Keeping Mothers and Babies Safe flyer
- Keeping Mothers and Babies Safe poster
- Keeping Mothers and Babies Safe rack card
- COVID-19 and Pregnancy SET-NET PA Flyer
- COVID-19 and Pregnancy SET-NET PA Flyer (Spanish)
- COVID-19 in Pregnancy Provider Flyer
References (professional guidance and tools)
- ACOG Maternal Immunizations (Committee Statement No. 26, 2026): acog.org
- ACOG 2026 Maternal Immunization Schedule: acog.org | Summary spotlights: Guideline Central, IDSA endorsement
- ACOG Practice Advisory: MMR in Measles Outbreaks (updated 2025): acog.org
- ACOG News Release: Updated Maternal Guidance for COVID‑19, Influenza & RSV (2025): acog.org
- Making Vaccine Decisions During Pregnancy: What to Know: chop.edu
- SMFM COVID‑19 Vaccine statements & clinical resources: smfm.org
- SMFM RSV and Measles resources: RSV advisory page | Measles in Pregnancy resource hub
- AAP Maternal & Infant Immunization Discussion Guides: aap.org
- AAP Immunizations & Breastfeeding policy resources: Immunizations | Breastfeeding
- AAFP Immunization Schedules & Resources: aafp.org
- Immunization Action Coalition (clinician tools): immunize.org
- ACNM Maternal Immunization statements & resource hub: midwife.org
- MotherToBaby: MMR vaccine & breastfeeding factsheets: mothertobaby.org
- Institute for Vaccine Safety: Vaccines & Breastfeeding (live vaccine notes): vaccinesafety.edu