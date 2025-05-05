UPDATED 10/7/2026

This resource page provides vaccine guidance for before, during, and after pregnancy, and while breastfeeding. You will find clear and current information on protecting families and babies from respiratory viruses and highly contagious diseases.

The recommendations below reflect current guidance from leading professional organizations: American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), and Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM). See the ACOG 2026 Maternal Immunization Schedule.

Vaccination is especially important if you are:

Planning pregnancy or could become pregnant

Pregnant or recently pregnant

Breastfeeding

Getting the right vaccines at the right time lowers your risk of severe disease and passes protective antibodies to your baby. Talk to your health care provider about protecting you and your baby.

Why vaccination matters in pregnancy

Pregnancy can reduce your ability to fight infection, and this raises your risk of getting very sick from respiratory infections (for example, being vaccinated lowers you and your baby’s risk of needing to be hospitalized). Vaccination reduces those risks and helps protect your baby in the first months of life. Maternal Immunization Guidance for Respiratory Viruses | ACOG

Creating a safe "cocoon" can further protect your baby

Babies may not be eligible for some vaccinations and may need to wait until they are older. You can still protect your baby from some of these harmful diseases by ensuring people around the baby are healthy and vaccinated.

Create a "cocoon" by asking family and friends who will spend time with your baby to be up to date on recommended vaccines (flu, COVID-19, Tdap (whooping cough), RSV, plus MMR or varicella if needed). This lowers the chance of bringing infection home to your new baby.

People like parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, babysitters, childcare providers, and health care providers should get vaccinated to protect babies.

Limit visits from people with a cough, sore throat, congestion, rash or other respiratory symptoms until they are well.