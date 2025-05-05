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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Training Resources

    Newborn screening saves babies…one foot at a time.  Save Babies Through Screening Foundation developed this educational film to share the experiences of parents and expert opinions regarding the newborn screening process.  It contains information that could save a baby's life.

    Train PA Newborn Screening Training Program - This module covers the three main areas of the Pennsylvania Newborn Screening program: dried blood spot screening, hearing screening, and congenital heart defect screening.    

    Forms

    Reporting System

    All conditions should be reported via the Internet Case Management System (iCMS).  To request access, training, or for password resets, please call 717-783-8143.

    Dried Blood Spot

    Critical Congenital Heart Defects

    Hearing Screening

    Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

    Cystic Fibrosis

    Where can I get more information?

    If you have questions about your baby's newborn screening result, contact your baby's health care provider or call the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Newborn Screening and Follow-Up Program at 717-783-8143.