Training Resources

Newborn screening saves babies…one foot at a time. Save Babies Through Screening Foundation developed this educational film to share the experiences of parents and expert opinions regarding the newborn screening process. It contains information that could save a baby's life.

Train PA Newborn Screening Training Program - This module covers the three main areas of the Pennsylvania Newborn Screening program: dried blood spot screening, hearing screening, and congenital heart defect screening.

Forms

Reporting System

All conditions should be reported via the Internet Case Management System (iCMS). To request access, training, or for password resets, please call 717-783-8143.

Dried Blood Spot

Critical Congenital Heart Defects

Hearing Screening

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Where can I get more information?

If you have questions about your baby's newborn screening result, contact your baby's health care provider or call the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Newborn Screening and Follow-Up Program at 717-783-8143.

