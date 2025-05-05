Training Resources
Newborn screening saves babies…one foot at a time. Save Babies Through Screening Foundation developed this educational film to share the experiences of parents and expert opinions regarding the newborn screening process. It contains information that could save a baby's life.
Train PA Newborn Screening Training Program - This module covers the three main areas of the Pennsylvania Newborn Screening program: dried blood spot screening, hearing screening, and congenital heart defect screening.
Forms
- Newborn Status Update Form
- Newborn Screening Parent Refusal
- Newborn Screening Parent Refusal (Spanish)
- Newborn Screening Release Request Form
- Newborn Screening Destruction Form
- Newborn Screening Waiver Form
- Newborn Screening Waiver Form (Spanish)
Reporting System
All conditions should be reported via the Internet Case Management System (iCMS). To request access, training, or for password resets, please call 717-783-8143.
Dried Blood Spot
- Pennsylvania Filter Paper
- Filter Paper Completion Guidelines
- Revvity Omics Supply Ordering
- Newborn Screening Crib Card
- Newborn Screening Condition Information
- Need more specific condition information? Contact the Newborn Screening Program at 717-783-8143.
- Important Dried Blood Spot Collection Reminders
Critical Congenital Heart Defects
Hearing Screening
- Hearing Screening Instructions for Submitters
- A Newborn Hearing Screening Roadmap for Families
- PCP Instructions for Follow-up Hearing Screening and Diagnostic Results
Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
Cystic Fibrosis
- Cystic Fibrosis Key Findings 2023 for Public Health Professionals
- Cystic Fibrosis Key Findings 2023 for Care Providers
- Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Screening Algorithm
- CFTR 338 Variant Panel Request Form for CF Treatment Centers
Where can I get more information?
If you have questions about your baby's newborn screening result, contact your baby's health care provider or call the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Newborn Screening and Follow-Up Program at 717-783-8143.