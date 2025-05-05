Eight regional primary contractors provide tobacco use prevention and cessation activities across Pennsylvania:
Allegheny Region
Counties served: Allegheny
Tobacco Free Adagio Health
Adagio Health, Inc.
https://tobaccofree.adagiohealth.org/
Contact: Hannah Cristofano
Email: hcristofano@adagiohealth.org
Phone: 412-350-8785
Northeast Region
Counties served: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming
American Lung Association in Pennsylvania
www.lung.org
Contacts:
Chelsey Hildebrand
Email: Chelsey.Hildebrand@lung.org
Phone: 717-971-1126
North Central Region
Counties served: Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union
American Lung Association in Pennsylvania
www.lung.org
Contacts:
Chelsey Hildebrand
Email: Chelsey.Hildebrand@lung.org
Phone: 717-971-1126
Northwest Region
Counties served: Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango and Warren.
Tobacco Free Adagio Health
Adagio Health, Inc.
https://tobaccofree.adagiohealth.org/
Contact: Michael Fiorelli
Email: mfiorelli@adagiohealth.org
Phone: 412-253-8170
Philadelphia Region
Counties served: Philadelphia
Philadelphia Department of Public Health
https://www.phila.gov/programs/tobacco-policy-and-control-program/
Contact: Ryan Coffman
Email: Ryan.coffman@phila.gov
Phone: (215) 685-5620
Southeast Region
Counties served: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Schuylkill.
Health Promotion Council of Southeastern PA, Inc.
www.hpcpa.org or www.sepatobaccofree.org
Contact: Andrew Jones
Email: andrejones@phmc.org
Phone: 215-399-0636
South Central Region
Counties served: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York
American Lung Association in Pennsylvania
www.lung.org
Contacts:
Chelsey Hildebrand
Email: Chelsey.Hildebrand@lung.org
Phone: 717-971-1126
Fax: 888-415-5757
Southwest Region
Counties served: Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland.
Tobacco Free Adagio Health
Adagio Health, Inc.
https://tobaccofree.adagiohealth.org/
Contact: Hannah Cristofano
Email: hcristofano@adagiohealth.org
Phone: 412-350-8785
Fax: 412-288-9036