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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Eight regional primary contractors provide tobacco use prevention and cessation activities across Pennsylvania:

    Allegheny Region

    Counties served: Allegheny

    Tobacco Free Adagio Health
    Adagio Health, Inc.
    https://tobaccofree.adagiohealth.org/
    Contact: Hannah Cristofano  
    Email: hcristofano@adagiohealth.org
    Phone: 412-350-8785

    Northeast Region

    Counties served: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming
    American Lung Association in Pennsylvania
    www.lung.org
    Contacts:
    Chelsey Hildebrand
    Email: Chelsey.Hildebrand@lung.org
    Phone: 717-971-1126

    North Central Region

    Counties served: Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union

    American Lung Association in Pennsylvania
    www.lung.org
    Contacts:
    Chelsey Hildebrand
    Email: Chelsey.Hildebrand@lung.org
    Phone: 717-971-1126

    Northwest Region

    Counties served: Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango and Warren.

    Tobacco Free Adagio Health
    Adagio Health, Inc.
    https://tobaccofree.adagiohealth.org/
    Contact: Michael Fiorelli
    Email: mfiorelli@adagiohealth.org
    Phone: 412-253-8170

    Philadelphia Region

    Counties served: Philadelphia

    Philadelphia Department of Public Health
    https://www.phila.gov/programs/tobacco-policy-and-control-program/
    Contact: Ryan Coffman
    Email: Ryan.coffman@phila.gov
    Phone: (215) 685-5620

    Southeast Region

    Counties served: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Schuylkill.

    Health Promotion Council of Southeastern PA, Inc.
    www.hpcpa.org or www.sepatobaccofree.org
    Contact: Andrew Jones
    Email: andrejones@phmc.org
    Phone: 215-399-0636

    South Central Region

    Counties served: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York

    American Lung Association in Pennsylvania
    www.lung.org
    Contacts:
    Chelsey Hildebrand
    Email: Chelsey.Hildebrand@lung.org
    Phone: 717-971-1126
    Fax: 888-415-5757 

    Southwest Region

    Counties served: Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland.

    Tobacco Free Adagio Health
    Adagio Health, Inc.
    https://tobaccofree.adagiohealth.org/
    Contact: Hannah Cristofano
    Email: hcristofano@adagiohealth.org
    Phone: 412-350-8785
    Fax: 412-288-9036