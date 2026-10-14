Shapiro Administration Kicks-Off First Annual College, University Flu Challenge Encouraging Pennsylvanians to Get Updated Flu and COVID Shots for Protection During Respiratory Virus Season

Carlisle, PA – The Shapiro Administration kicked-off Pennsylvania’s first-ever College and University Flu Challenge today to encourage students to get vaccinated against the flu to protect themselves, their classmates and their communities.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen and Deputy Insurance Commissioner Dave Buono visited Dickinson College to highlight the importance of receiving updated flu vaccinations for protection during respiratory virus season, which began October 4. Dr. Bogen, Buono, and College President John Jones III got their annual flu shot on campus during the event.

“Anyone can get the flu, and in communal settings like college and university campuses, the flu can easily spread among unvaccinated students, staff, and faculty,” said Dr. Bogen. “That’s why medical experts strongly encourage anyone six months and older to boost their body’s defenses by getting the flu vaccination. Keeping your immunizations current is the best way to shield yourself and your community from severe respiratory illness this winter.”

So far, 27 Pennsylvania colleges and universities — enrolling more than a quarter-million students — entered the state’s first-ever College and University Flu Challenge to promote healthy behaviors and increase awareness about the flu and other vaccine-preventable diseases among their students. Schools will report data to DOH on the number of students vaccinated through April when the winners will be announced.

The flu and COVID-19 vaccines have been updated to protect against current virus variants circulating in Pennsylvania and nationwide. Vaccinations are especially important for high-risk groups, including people 65 and older, people with certain medical conditions, and those at a higher risk of developing complications from respiratory illness.

“The Pennsylvania Insurance Department encourages all Pennsylvanians to receive the flu shot,” said Pennsylvania Deputy Insurance Commissioner David Buono. “Insured Pennsylvanians can receive the flu shot at no cost through an in-network provider, and getting vaccinated is one of the best ways Pennsylvanians can protect themselves and their community from severe illness.”

“Dickinson is proud to join institutions across Pennsylvania in promoting flu vaccination,” said Dickinson President John Jones. “This challenge gives us an opportunity to demonstrate the very best of our community: a commitment to caring for one another, taking responsibility for our shared well-being and working together toward a common goal.”

To ensure Pennsylvanians continue to have access to vaccinations, including the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, Governor Josh Shapiro signed Executive Order 2025-02 last year. The executive order established a state-based safety net to protect children’s access to vaccines, required all state agencies to align policies with trusted medical experts, and created a Vaccine Education Workgroup to strengthen public communication and combat misinformation.

Respiratory viruses, including flu, share similar symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills, and fatigue.

For residents with higher risks of developing serious illness due to age or health status, it is recommended they visit a health care provider and get tested early. These individuals can be eligible for antiviral medications, which are available for the flu and COVID-19. These medications ease symptoms, shorten the length of a viral infection, and reduce the risk of serious health outcomes if addressed early.

For healthy people ages 2-49 years seeking flu vaccine, there is a nasal spray (FluMist) version available that can be ordered and self-administered at home. FluMist may also be available at health care providers’ offices or pharmacies. It should not be used for people with asthma, pregnant women, or others with certain health conditions.

The updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines are readily available without a prescription at no cost for people with insurance. For adults who are uninsured or underinsured, vaccines are available at low or no cost through local health centers.

For children who are insured through Medicaid, are uninsured or underinsured, routine childhood immunizations are available at no cost through the many health care providers that participate in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program and at State Health Centers.

During the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season, 148,644 lab-confirmed influenza cases were reported in Pennsylvania. More than 22,000 Pennsylvania adults and more than 4,100 children were hospitalized due to flu during the season; there were 550 flu-related deaths reported in Pennsylvania.

Colleges and universities interested in joining this year’s flu challenge can get more information online.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health provides weekly updates throughout the respiratory virus season on its dashboard to keep residents informed.

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