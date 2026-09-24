Shapiro Administration Hosts Free Naloxone Distribution Event in Ongoing Push to Prevent Overdoses in Rural PA, Continues Historic Progress During National ‘Save a Life’ Day

Lebanon, PA – Today, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones and Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen held a free naloxone distribution event at the Lebanon County State Health Center. The event focused on getting the life-saving overdose reversal medication into more communities across Pennsylvania, particularly those in rural counties.



The event was held in conjunction with Save a Life Day – a national day of action that promotes widespread naloxone access and the importance of getting and knowing how to use the medication. Save A Life Day works to promote year-round low-barrier naloxone access and ongoing anti-stigma work.

Since 2021, the nonprofit community organization SOAR WV has been coordinating this event, growing it from a two-county pilot in West Virginia, to a fully national movement in 2025. The Shapiro Administration is building on the success of the 2025 Save a Life Day in which the Commonwealth ranked third among all 50 states with 10,705 doses of naloxone distributed.

“Participating in Save a Life Day is the latest example of how the Shapiro Administration is taking a whole-of-government approach to engage Pennsylvanians who use substances, prevent overdoses, provide accessible treatment, and reduce infectious disease transmission,” said DDAP Secretary Davis-Jones. “Naloxone has one purpose and that’s to save lives. Knowing where to get it, when to use it, and how to use it can make all the difference. At DDAP and our partners at DOH, we want every Pennsylvanian to know that we are committed to making sure they have the tools they need to save a life.”

More than 230 locations across the entire Commonwealth serve as 2026 Save a Life Day distribution locations. They include 10 Pennsylvania State Health Centers in rural counties, which are priority locations to increase access to naloxone, like Beaver, Bedford, Pike, Venango, and Wyoming counties. Naloxone for the health centers’ efforts was supplied and funded through DDAP’s Overdose Prevention Program.

In addition to today’s event, naloxone and referrals to other resources and assistance are routinely available for free at all 59 state health centers across the Commonwealth.

“The Department of Health is proud to stand with our sister agency to recognize and support Save a Life Day. Today and every day, our 59 State Health Centers provide free naloxone and information on how to use it and where to get help for substance use when ready — including in rural communities across the Commonwealth,” said DOH Secretary Dr. Bogen. “This year, ten of our state health centers are participating in this meaningful event to raise awareness and reduce stigma associated with substance use disorder — so everyone can get the care they need with kindness and without judgement.”



Save a Life Day aligns with the Shapiro Administration’s year-round overdose prevention efforts.



Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, overdose deaths have declined by nearly 30 percent and there have been over 17,600 overdose reversals using naloxone supplied through DDAP’s Overdose Prevention Program.



Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, over 2.8 million doses of naloxone and over 2.2 million fentanyl and xylazine test strips have been distributed across Pennsylvania through its Overdose Prevention Program.

DDAP recently launched a new online training on how to administer naloxone.

Pennsylvanians can obtain naloxone at their local pharmacy by using the Secretary of Health’s standing order.

24/7 Help

Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery supports can be connected to local SUD resources by calling Pennsylvania’s toll-free Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or by using Treatment Atlas, a free, online or smart phone locator tool to help Pennsylvanians confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.



In addition, local treatment programs are administered through county drug and alcohol offices, also called Single County Authorities. The programs can help with treatment funding, assess the need for treatment or other services, and make referrals to match treatment and/or service needs.



Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s overdose prevention efforts at ddap.pa.gov.

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