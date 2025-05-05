Skip to agency navigation
    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Our mission is to reduce the human and economic impact of the disease of addiction.

    Programs and Services

    Substance Use Disorder Treatment

    Access substance use disorder treatment and resources for yourself or a loved one.

    Learn about substance use disorder treatment

    County Drug and Alcohol Offices

    Find your local county drug and alcohol office for help with access to treatment funding, assessment, and referrals.

    Learn about county drug and alcohol offices

    Compulsive and Problem Gambling Treatment

    Browse problem gambling resources and locate treatment providers.

    Learn about compulsive and problem gambling treatment

    Housing

    Locate a licensed recovery house or halfway house.

    Learn about housing

    Overdose Prevention Supplies

    Get naloxone and/or drug testing strips for yourself, a loved one, or your community.

    Learn about overdose prevention supplies

    Prescription Drug Take-Back

    Help keep your community and loved ones safe by discarding old, unwanted, or unused prescription medication.

    Learn about prescription drug take-back

    For Professionals

    Licensing

    Apply for or update a license to operate a drug and alcohol treatment facility or recovery house in the Commonwealth.

    Learn about licensing

    Licensing Alerts

    Guidance on the interpretation and implementation of the Department's licensing regulations.

    Learn about licensing alerts

    Funding Opportunities

    Apply for grant initiative funding opportunities to support substance use disorder programs and services.

    Learn about funding opportunities

    Training

    In-person and virtual trainings to gain knowledge and fulfill requirements.

    Learn about training

    Bulletins and Updates

    Information bulletins, policy bulletins, training opportunities, and more.

    Learn about bulletins and updates

