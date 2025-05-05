-
October 9, 2025 Shapiro Administration Takes Action to Make Naloxone Ordering for Community Partners Easier, More Accessible to Ultimately Improve How the Life-Saving Medication Gets into Communities and Saves Lives
September 24, 2025 Shapiro Administration Celebrates National Recovery Month by Highlighting Resources for Pennsylvanians in Recovery, Encourages Recovery Houses to Become Licensed Through the Commonwealth’s Program
September 11, 2025 Shapiro Administration Hosts Pennsylvanians in Recovery from Substance Use Disorder for ‘Recovery in Nature’ Wellness Event in the Heart of the Pennsylvania Wilds
September 6, 2025 Shapiro Administration Kicks Off National Recovery Month, Highlights State Programs to Support, Provide Services for Those in Recovery
Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
Our mission is to reduce the human and economic impact of the disease of addiction.