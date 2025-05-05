Skip to agency navigation
    Overdose Prevention Program

    Find Overdose Prevention Supplies

    Overview

    Organizations, groups, and individuals can access free naloxone and drug testing strips through the Overdose Prevention Program's network of distribution partners. 

    Find Supplies Near You

    Through our overdose prevention partners, organizations and individuals can get free naloxone and drug testing strips—available for walk-in, pick-up, or delivery. Contact the partner to confirm their supply availability.

    Select the "Sort  & Filter" button to filter  by county location, overdose prevention product, distribution method, and availability of training.

