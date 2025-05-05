Find Overdose Prevention Supplies

Overview
Organizations, groups, and individuals can access free naloxone and drug testing strips through the Overdose Prevention Program's network of distribution partners.
Find Supplies Near You
Through our overdose prevention partners, organizations and individuals can get free naloxone and drug testing strips—available for walk-in, pick-up, or delivery. Contact the partner to confirm their supply availability.
Select the "Sort & Filter" button to filter by county location, overdose prevention product, distribution method, and availability of training.
No results found for “”
We couldn't find anything matching your search. Here are a few tips to improve your results:
- Check Your Spelling: Make sure all words are spelled correctly.
- Use Different Keywords:Try using alternative names or terms for what you're searching for.
- Clear Filters:Remove any filters that might be limiting your search results.
Sort & Filter
Sort
Filter
Resources
-
Opioid Overdose Information
-
Overdose: Recognize and Respond (PDF)
-
Naloxone Resources Department of Health resources include standing order and instructions for use
-
Naloxone Training
-
Naloxone Copay Assistance Program
-
Xylazine Fact Sheet (PDF)
-
How to Use BTNX Fentanyl Test Strips
-
How to Use WHPM Fentanyl Test Strips
-
Drug Overdose Data