Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today announced the launch of the QuitLogix® mobile app, a new resource that makes it easier than ever for adults to access free tobacco quit support directly from their smartphone.

The QuitLogix app offers free, personalized support that complements the comprehensive services already offered through the PA Free Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW).

“Quitting tobacco is one of the hardest, most important steps a person can do for their health, and nobody should have to do it alone,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “With the QuitLogix app, we’re putting proven, personalized support right in Pennsylvanians’ pockets, meeting them where they are and helping them take that first step toward a tobacco-free life.”

Smartphones are the primary way many Pennsylvanians access health information and services. Today, more than nine in 10 adults own a smartphone. Mobile app usage also continues to grow, with nearly 300 billion app downloads expected worldwide each year. This new QuitLogix app was developed in recognition of these trends, and in response to participant feedback.

Key features of the QuitLogix app include:

Personalized quit plans;

Proactive push notifications that provide encouragement, reminders, milestone celebrations, and check-ins;

Interactive educational activities and tools that support participants throughout their quit journey;

Progress tracking and achievement milestones to encourage continued engagement;

Specialized content designed specifically for young adults ages 18 to 24; and

Seamless integration with the PA Free Quitline web program and telephone coaching services, allowing participants to choose the support that best fits their needs.

The new app reflects the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to evidence-based tobacco treatment services and removing barriers that prevent people from successfully quitting. In addition to the app and the PA Free Quitline, the Department of Health also practices tobacco retail enforcement and engages in merchant education to prevent young people from starting tobacco and continuing to access it. In the past year, over 12,000 retail enforcement inspections were completed across Pennsylvania to ensure retailers are not selling tobacco products illegally.

Research consistently shows that individuals who use evidence-based cessation support, including behavioral counseling and digital tools, are significantly more likely to quit successfully than those who attempt to quit without assistance.

The QuitLogix app is available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Pennsylvanians age 18 and over are eligible to participate and can continue to access free quit support assistance through the state’s 1-800-QUIT-NOW telephone coaching program and online services available at https://pa.quitlogix.org.

QuitLogix is an evidence-based program developed and operated by National Jewish Health, a leading respiratory hospital, through partnerships with state health departments and businesses across the country.

The PA Free Quitline – 1-800-QUIT-NOW – is a program of the Department of Health’s Pennsylvania Tobacco Prevention and Control Program. The goals of the program are to prevent youth from starting to use tobacco, help tobacco users quit, promote smoke-free environments, and eliminate tobacco-related health disparities in different population groups.

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