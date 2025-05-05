September 18, 2026

Babesiosis is a disease transmitted by deer ticks in Pennsylvania. It is the third most common tickborne disease in Pennsylvania. Hard tick relapsing fever (HTRF) is also transmitted by the deer tick. Neither babesiosis nor HTRF are reportable diseases in Pennsylvania; however, we do accept voluntary reports of these diseases.

To better understand how many people in Pennsylvania are diagnosed with babesiosis or HTRF, the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) obtained insurance claims data for babesiosis and HTRF in residents of the Commonwealth. The data were obtained for 2021 through 2024 and showed that the number of insurance claims for these conditions was higher than the cases reported to the PA DOH for these diseases. Babesiosis insurance claims were more than two times higher than reported cases. The biggest difference was in 2022, when there were more than three times as many insurance claims as reported cases. For the four years analyzed, HTRF insurance claims were nearly six times higher than reported cases, with the biggest difference in 2023, when there were more than 12 times as many insurance claims as reported cases.

The insurance claims data show that babesiosis and HTRF are likely underreported to the PA DOH. The difference between claims data and PA DOH data may be due, at least in part, to the requirement for DOH field staff to ensure that cases meet the strict national case definition, while the insurance claims reports may include people who are diagnosed with these conditions without meeting all of these conditions. It is important for clinicians to be aware that these conditions are more common than reported on our tickborne disease’s dashboard.

The full report can be found here.