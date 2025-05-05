Advisory boards function in accordance with their bylaws and the Sunshine Act. The members are not paid for their work; however, they are reimbursed for hotel, travel (mileage, parking, and tolls), and subsistence, in accordance with the Commonwealth's reimbursement policy. They travel, as needed, to Harrisburg for meetings and do subcommittee work between meetings.

Newborn Screening and Follow-up Technical Advisory Board

The Newborn Screening and Follow-up Technical Advisory Board (NSFTAB) is a multi-disciplinary committee with members appointed by the Secretary of Health. The members include both medical and laboratory experts in newborn screening and treatment, as well as, representatives of parent organizations and other groups having knowledge and interest in newborn screening.



NSFTAB provides recommendations, guidance and support to the Department of Health staff that have the responsibility for the planning, evaluation, modification and management of the statewide Newborn Screening and Follow-Up Program. Responsibilities of the board members are outlined in the NSFTAB Bylaws.



Meeting Information

March 3, 2026 10 am

July 23, 2026 10 am

October 22, 2026 10 am View the agenda



Meeting links and agendas will be posted closer to the meeting dates.