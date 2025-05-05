Newborn Screening and Follow-up Technical Advisory Board
The Newborn Screening and Follow-up Technical Advisory Board (NSFTAB) is a multi-disciplinary committee with members appointed by the Secretary of Health. The members include both medical and laboratory experts in newborn screening and treatment, as well as, representatives of parent organizations and other groups having knowledge and interest in newborn screening.
NSFTAB provides recommendations, guidance and support to the Department of Health staff that have the responsibility for the planning, evaluation, modification and management of the statewide Newborn Screening and Follow-Up Program. Responsibilities of the board members are outlined in the NSFTAB Bylaws.
Meeting Information
- March 3, 2026
- 10 am
- July 23, 2026
- 10 am
- October 22, 2026
- 10 am
- View the agenda
Meeting links and agendas will be posted closer to the meeting dates.
Laurie Varlotta, M.D., Chairperson
Pediatric Pulmonologist
Director, Pediatric Pulmonology Fellowship Program
Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Drexel University College of Medicine
Philadelphia, PA
Patricia L. Gordon, M.D., Vice-Chairperson
Clinical Geneticist
Chief, Division of Human GeneticsPenn State Health Children's Hospital
Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Hershey, PA
Vivekanand Allada, M.D.
Pediatric Cardiologist
Medical Director – Outpatient Community Cardiology & Associate Chief – Cardiology
Director of Strategic Operations, Cardiac Center
Senior Medical Director – Cardiac Center
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Professor of Clinical Pediatrics
Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA
Diane Jacobetz, M.D.
HAP: The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania Representative
Director of Pediatric Research
Core Faculty, Pediatric Residency Program
St. Luke's University Health Network
Patricia Lee, MN
Nurse Midwife
Director, Nurse Midwifery Care, PC
President, CEO
Reinholds, PA
Damara Ortiz, MD
Medical Director, Genetic Counseling Program
Department of Human Genetics
Clinical Geneticist
Assistant Professor
UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
Catherine (Cate) Walsh Vockley, MS, LCGC
Human Genetics and Pediatrics
Genetic Counselor III, Division of Genetic and Genomic Medicine
Coordinator, Plain Community Outreach Program
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
Gerard (Jerry) Vockley, M.D., Ph.D.
Pediatric Geneticist, Clinical Genetic Biochemical/Molecular
Chief of Genetic and Genomic Medicine
Director of the Center for Rare Disease Therapy
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
Cleveland Family Endowed Chair in Pediatric Research
Professor of Human Genetics
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
Jennifer Walter, M.D., Ph.D.
Pediatrician and Ethicist
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medical Ethics
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine
Philadelphia, PA
Ashley Bricker
Parent Advocate, Digital Accessibility Coordinator
The Ohio State University
Harrisburg, PA
Ashutosh Kumar, MD, FAAP
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology, Director of Pediatric Neuromuscular Program
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Hershey, PA
Kaitlyn Bloom, Ph.D., FACMG
Patient Advocate, Research Scientist
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
Rebecca G. Burke, MD, PhD
Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Neonatology, Division of Medical Genetics
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Hershey, PA
Michael J. Deem Ph.D.
Department of Genetics
Associate Professor
University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Nataly Apollonsky
Pediatric Hematologist, Chief, Section of Hematology
St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children
Philadelphia, PA
Infant Hearing Screening Advisory Committee
The Infant Hearing Screening Advisory Committee (IHSAC) is a multi-disciplinary committee with members appointed by the Secretary of Health. The members include medical experts, deaf educators, and parent/family advocates. The IHSAC advises and makes recommendations to the Department of Health (Department) regarding infant hearing education, assessment, reporting and referral, on issues including but not limited to, program regulation and administration, diagnostic testing, technical support and follow-up. The IHSAC assists the Department with its responsibility to implement and administer the statewide Infant Hearing Education, Assessment, Reporting and Referral (“IHEARR”) Act.
Carol A. Knightly, Au.D., CCC-A, Chairperson
Audiologist
Director, Clinical Operations for Childhood Communication
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Dennis J. Kitsko DO, FACS, FAOCO
Otolaryngologist
Associate Professor of Otolaryngology
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
Pittsburgh, PA
Eileen Rall, Au.D.
Audiologist
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Department of Audiology
Margaret A. Santoro
Educator
Director, Early Education
Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
Philadelphia, PA
Sarah Delano, M.Ed., CCC-A
Audiologist
Audiology Coordinator
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Pittsburg, PA
Erin Ellison
Parent Advocate
Mechanicsburg, PA