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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Advisory boards function in accordance with their bylaws and the Sunshine Act. The members are not paid for their work; however, they are reimbursed for hotel, travel (mileage, parking, and tolls), and subsistence, in accordance with the Commonwealth's reimbursement policy. They travel, as needed, to Harrisburg for meetings and do subcommittee work between meetings. 

    Newborn Screening and Follow-up Technical Advisory Board

    The Newborn Screening and Follow-up Technical Advisory Board (NSFTAB) is a multi-disciplinary committee with members appointed by the Secretary of Health. The members include both medical and laboratory experts in newborn screening and treatment, as well as, representatives of parent organizations and other groups having knowledge and interest in newborn screening.

    NSFTAB provides recommendations, guidance and support to the Department of Health staff that have the responsibility for the planning, evaluation, modification and management of the statewide Newborn Screening and Follow-Up Program. Responsibilities of the board members are outlined in the NSFTAB Bylaws.

    Meeting Information

    • March 3, 2026
      • 10 am
    • July 23, 2026
      • 10 am
    • October 22, 2026 

    Meeting links and agendas will be posted closer to the meeting dates.

    Laurie Varlotta, M.D., Chairperson
    Pediatric Pulmonologist
    Director, Pediatric Pulmonology Fellowship Program
    Professor, Department of Pediatrics
    Drexel University College of Medicine
    Philadelphia, PA

    Patricia L. Gordon, M.D., Vice-Chairperson
    Clinical Geneticist
    Chief, Division of Human GeneticsPenn State Health Children's Hospital
    Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics
    Hershey, PA

    Vivekanand Allada, M.D.
    Pediatric Cardiologist
    Medical Director – Outpatient Community Cardiology & Associate Chief – Cardiology
    Director of Strategic Operations, Cardiac Center
    Senior Medical Director – Cardiac Center
    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Professor of Clinical Pediatrics
    Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
    Philadelphia, PA
       
    Diane Jacobetz, M.D.
    HAP: The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania Representative
    Director of Pediatric Research
    Core Faculty, Pediatric Residency Program
    St. Luke's University Health Network

    Patricia Lee, MN​
    Nurse Midwife
    Director, Nurse Midwifery Care, PC
    President, CEO
    Reinholds, PA

    Damara Ortiz, MD
    Medical Director, Genetic Counseling Program
    Department of Human Genetics
    Clinical Geneticist
    Assistant Professor
    UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

    Catherine (Cate) Walsh Vockley, MS, LCGC
    Human Genetics and Pediatrics
    Genetic Counselor III, Division of Genetic and Genomic Medicine
    Coordinator, Plain Community Outreach Program
    Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    University of Pittsburgh
    Pittsburgh, PA

    Gerard (Jerry) Vockley, M.D., Ph.D.
    Pediatric Geneticist, Clinical Genetic Biochemical/Molecular
    Chief of Genetic and Genomic Medicine
    Director of the Center for Rare Disease Therapy
    Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    Cleveland Family Endowed Chair in Pediatric Research
    Professor of Human Genetics
    University of Pittsburgh
    Pittsburgh, PA
     
    Jennifer Walter, M.D., Ph.D.  
    Pediatrician and Ethicist
    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medical Ethics
    University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine
    Philadelphia, PA

    Ashley Bricker
    Parent Advocate, Digital Accessibility Coordinator
    The Ohio State University
    Harrisburg, PA

    Ashutosh Kumar, MD, FAAP
    Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology, Director of Pediatric Neuromuscular Program
    Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Hershey, PA

    Kaitlyn Bloom, Ph.D., FACMG
    Patient Advocate, Research Scientist
    University of Pittsburgh
    Pittsburgh, PA

    Rebecca G. Burke, MD, PhD
    Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Neonatology, Division of Medical Genetics
    Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Hershey, PA ​

    Michael J. Deem Ph.D.
    Department of Genetics
    Associate Professor
    University of Pittsburgh

    Dr. Nataly Apollonsky
    Pediatric Hematologist, Chief, Section of Hematology
    St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children
    Philadelphia, PA

    Infant Hearing Screening Advisory Committee

    The Infant Hearing Screening Advisory Committee (IHSAC) is a multi-disciplinary committee with members appointed by the Secretary of Health. The members include medical experts, deaf educators, and parent/family advocates. The IHSAC advises and makes recommendations to the Department of Health (Department) regarding infant hearing education, assessment, reporting and referral, on issues including but not limited to, program regulation and administration, diagnostic testing, technical support and follow-up. The IHSAC assists the Department with its responsibility to implement and administer the statewide Infant Hearing Education, Assessment, Reporting and Referral (“IHEARR”) Act. 

    Carol A. Knightly, Au.D., CCC-A, Chairperson
    Audiologist
    Director, Clinical Operations for Childhood Communication
    Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
    Philadelphia, PA
     
    Dennis J. Kitsko DO, FACS, FAOCO
    Otolaryngologist
    Associate Professor of Otolaryngology
    University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
    Pittsburgh, PA

    Eileen Rall, Au.D.
    Audiologist
    The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Department of Audiology

    Margaret A. Santoro
    Educator
    Director, Early Education
    Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
    Philadelphia, PA
     
    Sarah Delano, M.Ed., CCC-A
    Audiologist
    Audiology Coordinator
    Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
    Pittsburg, PA
     
    Erin Ellison
    Parent Advocate
    Mechanicsburg, PA