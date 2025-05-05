Newborn screening is a set of screenings a baby receives after birth. In Pennsylvania, newborns receive a dried blood spot (DBS) screen, a critical congenital heart defect screen (CCHD), and a hearing screen. These screens should be performed when babies are 24 to 48 hours old. If the baby was born in a hospital, the newborn screening tests will be completed prior to being discharged. If the baby was born at home or in a birthing facility, the midwife or doctor attending the birth will provide information as to what steps need to be taken to have the newborn screening tests completed.
Acts
- 2001 Act 89- iHEARR Act
- 2008 Act 36- Newborn Child Testing Act
- Amended by: 2020 Act No. 133- NEWBORN CHILD TESTING ACT
- 2014 Act 94 - Newborn Child Pulse Oximetry Screening Act
- 2022 Act 29- CMV EDUCATION AND NEWBORN SCREENING ACT
Regulations
- 28 Pa. Code Chapter 27. Communicable And Noncommunicable Diseases
- 28 Pa. Code Chapter 28. Screening And Follow-Up For Diseases Of The Newborn
PA Bulletins
- 01.02.21 Changes to the Mandated Newborn Screening and Genetics Panels
- 08.13.22 Change to Cystic Fibrosis Screening
- 08.27.22 Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Education and Newborn Screening
- 03.25.23 Addition of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II
- 05.06.23 Addition of Guanidinoacetate Methyltransferase Deficiency
- 04.09.2025 Addition of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy to the Supplemental Conditions Mandated for Screening in Pennsylvania
- 01.31.2026 Addition of Deuchenne Muscular Dystrophy to the Supplemental Conditions Mandated for Screening in this Commonwealth
- 09.19.26 Addition of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy to the Supplemental Conditions Panel
Where can I get more information?
If you have questions about your baby's newborn screening result, contact your baby's health care provider or call the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Newborn Screening and Follow-Up Program at 717-783-8143.