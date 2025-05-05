Newborn screening is a set of screenings a baby receives after birth. In Pennsylvania, newborns receive a dried blood spot (DBS) screen, a critical congenital heart defect screen (CCHD), and a hearing screen. These screens should be performed when babies are 24 to 48 hours old. If the baby was born in a hospital, the newborn screening tests will be completed prior to being discharged. If the baby was born at home or in a birthing facility, the midwife or doctor attending the birth will provide information as to what steps need to be taken to have the newborn screening tests completed.

Acts

Regulations

PA Bulletins

Where can I get more information?

If you have questions about your baby's newborn screening result, contact your baby's health care provider or call the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Newborn Screening and Follow-Up Program at 717-783-8143.