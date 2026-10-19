Pennsylvania Department of Health Provides Statewide Update on Measles Outbreak as Cases Reach 1,286 in 42 Counties

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today announced that 1,286 measles cases have been confirmed across 42 counties in Pennsylvania so far in 2026.

DOH continues to lead Pennsylvania’s robust response to the ongoing measles outbreak and is making the most up-to-date information on cases, hospitalizations, and deaths available on its measles dashboard.

While daily numbers fluctuate, tracking these trends provides Pennsylvanians and health care providers with visibility into community transmission across the Commonwealth and helps inform DOH’s ongoing response.

Key updates include:

New Positive Cases (since October 16, 2026): 26

Total Counties: 42

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,286

Total Hospitalizations: 247

Total Confirmed Measles-Associated Deaths: 5

Measles cases among vaccinated individuals: 4 (less than 1% of cases)

Epidemiological assistance (Epi-Aid)

Throughout Pennsylvania’s measles outbreak, DOH has worked closely with the professional staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addition to regular biweekly meetings, DOH consults CDC specialists as needs arise. Most recently, that meant securing federal guidance on school busing protocols and pregnancy-related information for health care providers.

To further strengthen and complement its response, DOH submitted a formal Epi-Aid request to the CDC on October 7. Today, Monday, October 19, one CDC Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer joined DOH on site to support measles response efforts. The EIS Officer will collaborate with DOH on advanced epidemiological modeling, including:

Nowcast Modeling: Improving real-time projections of case trajectories.

Incidence and Burden Modeling: Estimating total disease prevalence across the Commonwealth.

Vaccination Impact Analysis: Evaluating how localized immunization efforts alter the course of the outbreak.

This federal technical assistance will further enhance the critical work of the approximately 300 DOH personnel – including 60 of our own "disease detectives" – who have been working around the clock to respond to the measles outbreak by partnering directly with local communities, disseminating evidence-based guidance, and delivering vaccinations to tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians.

Pregnancy-related health care guidance

Contracting measles while pregnant increases the risk of miscarriage, early labor, and low birth weight. Babies who contract measles before or during birth can also become very sick and are at risk for health complications later in life.

DOH issued a Health Alert Network notice today outlining clinical guidance for health care providers treating pregnant women who become infected with measles and newborns with possible measles.

Getting vaccinated before becoming pregnant is the best way to prevent measles and newborn measles. The MMR vaccine should not be administered during pregnancy and pregnancy should be avoided for 28 days after receiving the MMR vaccine.

Postpartum mothers who are not immune to measles should receive the MMR vaccine to protect themselves and reduce the risk of exposing their infants. MMR vaccination is safe for breastfeeding mothers. Family and household members who will live with, or care for, the infant are also encouraged to get vaccinated to provide a protective bubble around the infant and keep them safe until they are eligible to be vaccinated.

Non-immune pregnant women and babies who are exposed to measles can be given immunoglobulin within six days of the initial exposure. Immunoglobulin can provide protection against measles infection or reduce the risk of serious illness among susceptible people.

Providers caring for pregnant patients with suspected or confirmed measles, or newborns with possible congenital measles, must immediately report suspected measles cases to the local public health department or DOH at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

Outreach and Response

Approximately 300 DOH staff are proactively working with residents, community organizations, and health care providers to combat the measles outbreak in the Commonwealth through access to fact-based information and access to the MMR vaccine.

State health center staff have administered nearly 6,200 MMR vaccinations at 212 pop-up vaccination clinics in the affected communities since the outbreak began in late April. Dozens of additional vaccine clinics are scheduled for the upcoming weeks and months, based on community interest and need. In pop-up clinics and at state health centers combined, DOH nurses have administered more than 9,700 MMR vaccine doses to residents across the Commonwealth in 2026.

Statewide, health care providers have also seen a surge of interest from residents seeking MMR vaccinations. In a typical month, Pennsylvania health care providers administer approximately 25,000 doses of the MMR vaccine. In September, more than 56,000 doses were administered. So far in the first two weeks of October, more than 23,000 MMR vaccines have been administered.

Getting Vaccinated

The best protection against measles remains getting fully vaccinated. The MMR vaccine, administered over two doses, boosts a person’s immune system and provides 97% lifetime protection.

Because measles continues to spread, DOH recommends an additional early zero dose for infants aged six through 11 months who live in or travel to counties flagged on the measles dashboard for sustained community transmission; the early dose does not replace the two routine doses. Children 12 months and older who have not received any dose should get one now and a second dose at least 28 days later.

People who have two documented doses of MMR do not need another. Adults who have only one dose, or who cannot find their vaccination records, should talk with a health care provider or pharmacist about getting vaccinated.

Residents interested in getting vaccinated should contact their trusted health care provider.

MMR vaccine is available across the state by contacting a health care provider, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

Measles Symptoms and Transmission

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious short- and long-term health problems including pneumonia and brain swelling, with nearly 20 percent of people identified by DOH with measles being hospitalized. Death from measles, though rare, occurs in one to three patients per 1,000 cases.

Measles spreads when a person who is infected breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person with the infection leaves the area.

Symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis), followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the head and spreads downward. Without proper protection or supportive care, measles can be deadly. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure. People are typically contagious 4 days before and 4 days after rash onset.

People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call DOH’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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