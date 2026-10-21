Pennsylvania Department of Health Nurses Surpass 10,000 MMR Vaccines Administered as Measles Cases Reach 1,317 in 43 Counties

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today announced that 1,317 measles cases have been confirmed across 43 counties in Pennsylvania so far in 2026.

DOH continues to lead Pennsylvania’s robust response to the ongoing measles outbreak and is making the most up-to-date information on cases, hospitalizations, and deaths available on our measles dashboard.

While daily numbers fluctuate, tracking these trends provides Pennsylvanians and health care providers with visibility into community transmission across the Commonwealth and helps inform DOH’s ongoing response.

Key updates include:

New Positive Cases (since October 19, 2026): 31

Total Counties: 43

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,317

Total Hospitalizations: 251

Total Confirmed Measles-Associated Deaths: 5

Measles cases among vaccinated individuals: 4 (less than 1% of cases)

Outreach and Response

Approximately 300 DOH staff are proactively working with residents, community organizations, and health care providers to combat the measles outbreak in the Commonwealth through access to fact-based information and access to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

State health center staff have administered more than 6,300 MMR vaccinations at 223 pop-up vaccination clinics in the affected communities since the outbreak began in late April. Dozens of additional vaccine clinics are scheduled for the upcoming weeks and months, based on community interest and need. In pop-up clinics and at state health centers combined, DOH nurses have administered more than 10,000 MMR vaccine doses to residents across the Commonwealth in 2026.

Statewide, health care providers have also seen a surge of interest from residents seeking MMR vaccinations. In a typical month, Pennsylvania health care providers administer approximately 25,000 doses of the MMR vaccine. In September, more than 56,000 doses were administered. So far in the first three weeks of October, more than 39,000 MMR vaccines have been administered.

DOH also continues to work with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) professional staff to respond to the measles outbreak. The Department’s measles response team meets remotely every other week with the CDC measles response team. The teams jointly review cases, outbreak response, and public facing materials, among other areas, and convene additional calls as needed.

Getting Vaccinated

The best protection against measles remains getting fully vaccinated. The MMR vaccine, administered over two doses, boosts a person’s immune system and provides 97% lifetime protection.

Because measles continues to spread, DOH recommends an additional early zero dose for infants aged 6 through 11 months who live in or travel to counties flagged on the measles dashboard for sustained community transmission; the early dose does not replace the two routine doses. Children 12 months and older who have not received any dose should get one now and a second dose at least 28 days later.

People who have two documented doses of MMR do not need another. Adults who have only one dose, or who cannot find their vaccination records, should talk with a health care provider or pharmacist about getting vaccinated.

Residents interested in getting vaccinated should contact their trusted health care provider.

MMR vaccine is available across the state by contacting a health care provider, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

Measles Symptoms and Transmission

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious short- and long-term health problems including pneumonia and brain swelling, with nearly 20 percent of people identified by DOH with measles being hospitalized. Death from measles, though rare, occurs in one to three patients per 1,000 cases.

Measles spreads when a person who is infected breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person with the infection leaves the area.

Symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis), followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the head and spreads downward. Without proper protection or supportive care, measles can be deadly. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure. People are typically contagious 4 days before and 4 days after rash onset.

People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call DOH’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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