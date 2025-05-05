Registration

Agencies seeking to provide temporary health services to personal care homes and long-term nursing facilities must register annually. To expedite this process for initial and renewal applications, provide all of the following documentation with your submission. Each document must be submitted as an individual PDF and attached to the email.

Agencies must register with the Pennsylvania Department of State to operate a business in Pennsylvania before submitting a registration application.

Complete the THCSA application

Proof of Medical Malpractice/Professional Liability Insurance ($500,000 minimum)

Proof of Workers’ Compensation Coverage ($500,000 minimum)

Proof of Dishonesty Bond or Fidelity Bond ($10,000 per employee) Commercial Crime, Employee Theft, and ERISA bonds are not accepted.

Registration fee of $500 – Payment may be made electronically. Instructions for electronic payments can be found here: THCSA E-Payment Instructions

Payment may also be mailed to:

Temporary Health Care Services Agency (THCSA)

2525 North 7th Street

Suite 210

Harrisburg, PA 17110

The Temporary Health Care Services Agency (THCSA) Program requires registration applications for Initial and Renewal registrants to be submitted electronically via email.

Submit your application and supporting documentation to RA-DHTempHlthSvcApp@pa.gov .

Transfer of Ownership

If you have purchased, sold, restructured, or changed any percentage of ownership of an existing facility, you will need to submit an initial application, supporting documentation, and registration fee. Registrations are non-transferable. The new owners/operators will receive a new Certificate of Registration.

Changing Your Registration Information

If you need to make demographic changes to your registration, please submit an application and select Change of Information. Demographic changes may or may not result in an updated registration. Updates to demographic changes do not extend or renew your certificate. These changes include physical address, name change (only), and contact information. There are no fees associated with demographic changes.