The Temporary Health Care Services Act (THCSA) 128, enacted November 3, 2022, provides requirements for agencies seeking to provide temporary health services to personal care homes and long-term nursing facilities. The Act specifically pertains to agencies staffing CNAs, LPNs, and RNs. Act 128 requires any person who owns or operates a THCSA to register annually with the Department of Health and provide a list of each separate location.

The Department of Health is responsible for registering Pennsylvania’s Temporary Health Care Service Agencies.

How Do I File a Concern or Complaint?

Speak up, we’re listening. To file a complaint: