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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Temporary Health Care Services Act (THCSA) 128, enacted November 3, 2022, provides requirements for agencies seeking to provide temporary health services to personal care homes and long-term nursing facilities. The Act specifically pertains to agencies staffing CNAs, LPNs, and RNs.  Act 128 requires any person who owns or operates a THCSA to register annually with the Department of Health and provide a list of each separate location.

    The Department of Health is responsible for registering Pennsylvania’s Temporary Health Care Service Agencies.

    How Do I File a Concern or Complaint?

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