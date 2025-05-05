Yes. Syphilis can be treated and cured with antibiotics.

If you test positive for syphilis during pregnancy, be sure to get treatment right away. Do not wait for your next prenatal visit.

It is also important that your sex partner(s) receive treatment.

Having syphilis once does not protect you from getting it again. Even after you've been successfully treated, you can still be reinfected. For this reason, you must continue to take actions that will reduce your risk of getting a new infection.

Remember that it's possible to get syphilis and not know it, because sometimes the infection causes no symptoms, only very mild symptoms, or symptoms that mimic other illnesses.

If you are diagnosed with and treated for syphilis, your doctor should do follow-up testing for at least one year to make sure that your treatment is working.