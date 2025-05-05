Meeting Schedule and Members

Meeting Schedule and Members

Friday, January 16, 2026 Teleconference scheduled for 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Friday, April 17, 2026 In-person meeting scheduled for 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Friday, July 17, 2026 Teleconference scheduled for 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM View the agenda

Friday, October 16, 2026 Teleconference scheduled for 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM



Meeting minutes are available upon request by contacting the Division of Child and Adult Health Services at 717-772-2762.



Renal Disease Advisory Board

The role of the Renal Disease Advisory Committee is to advise the department in matters related to the Renal Program created under the Renal Diseases Act (35 P.S. section 6201, et seq.).

The committee consults with the department in the development of standards for determining eligibility for care and treatment in the administration of the Renal Diseases Act, and to establish, with the approval of the Secretary of Health, standards for the expenditure of state funds. Funds are provided for the support of persons suffering from renal diseases to assure the availability of specialized personnel, resources, and equipment necessary to enable such persons to function and to care for patients with severe uremia.

The committee consists of 11 members, appointed by the Governor to initially serve a two-year term with the provision that members may be reappointed. The committee meets quarterly. As required, special meetings/conference calls may be called by the chairman or the department.



Current Members



Gail L. Flannery, MSW, LSW

Robert Gradzki, MD

John P. Knorr, PharmD, BCPS

Heidi Lucas RD, LN

Hope L. Martin

Karen Rowley, MSW, LSW

Nirav A. Shah, MD

Edward D. Strouse RN, MSN

Hannah Troutman, DO

Kristy L. Washinger, CRNP

Kevin Ly, PharmD

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