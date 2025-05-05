Meeting Schedule and Members
Meeting Schedule and Members
- Friday, January 16, 2026
- Teleconference scheduled for 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Friday, April 17, 2026
- In-person meeting scheduled for 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Friday, July 17, 2026
- Teleconference scheduled for 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- View the agenda
- Friday, October 16, 2026
- Teleconference scheduled for 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Meeting minutes are available upon request by contacting the Division of Child and Adult Health Services at 717-772-2762.
Renal Disease Advisory Board
The role of the Renal Disease Advisory Committee is to advise the department in matters related to the Renal Program created under the Renal Diseases Act (35 P.S. section 6201, et seq.).
The committee consults with the department in the development of standards for determining eligibility for care and treatment in the administration of the Renal Diseases Act, and to establish, with the approval of the Secretary of Health, standards for the expenditure of state funds. Funds are provided for the support of persons suffering from renal diseases to assure the availability of specialized personnel, resources, and equipment necessary to enable such persons to function and to care for patients with severe uremia.
The committee consists of 11 members, appointed by the Governor to initially serve a two-year term with the provision that members may be reappointed. The committee meets quarterly. As required, special meetings/conference calls may be called by the chairman or the department.
Current Members
Gail L. Flannery, MSW, LSW
Robert Gradzki, MD
John P. Knorr, PharmD, BCPS
Heidi Lucas RD, LN
Hope L. Martin
Karen Rowley, MSW, LSW
Nirav A. Shah, MD
Edward D. Strouse RN, MSN
Hannah Troutman, DO
Kristy L. Washinger, CRNP
Kevin Ly, PharmD