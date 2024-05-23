​Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Treatment

To qualify the individual must:
- Be uninsured or have no credible health insurance
- Be under age 65
- Be a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen
- Be a Pennsylvania resident
- Provide or apply for a social security number
Individuals who qualify for this coverage can receive free health care, including health care for medical needs unrelated to a breast or cervical cancer diagnosis, throughout the course of treatment for cancer or a pre-cancerous condition of the breast or cervix.
Individuals can apply for BCCPT one of two ways:
Screened/Diagnosed via PA-BCCEDP
Be screened and/or diagnosed with cancer through a Pennsylvania Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (PA-BCCEDP) provider. Individuals can call 1-800-215-7494 to see if they qualify for PA-BCCEDP and find a provider in their area. The PA-BCCEDP provider completes the BCCPT application with the individual and forwards the application to either their local county assistance office for the initial opening in the program or emails the application to the PA-BCCEDP Case Management Team at Adagio Health at bccpt@adagiohealth.org (preferred method of application delivery), or faxes to 412-201-4702.
Your Medical Provider
Any medical provider can complete the BCCPT application and email the application or fax the completed form to the PA-BCCEDP Case Management Team at Adagio Health at bccpt@adagiohealth.org or 412-201-4702. Adagio Health will process the form and send it to their local county assistance office for initial opening in the program.
The PA-BCCEDP program provides free:
- Mammograms
- Clinical breast and pelvic exams
- Pap tests
- Follow-up diagnostic tests for an abnormal screening result
PA-BCCEDP is available to women ages 40 to 64 for breast services and 21 to 64 for cervical services. PA-BCCEDP imposes a 250 percent income limit based upon the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, which are updated annually. Non-participating providers can refer individuals to the PA-BCCEDP website or call 1-800-215-7494.
- Learn more about the PA-BCCEDP by visiting www.BreastandCervicalScreening.health.pa.gov.