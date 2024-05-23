​Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Treatment

Screened/Diagnosed via PA-BCCEDP

Be screened and/or diagnosed with cancer through a Pennsylvania Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (PA-BCCEDP) provider. Individuals can call 1-800-215-7494 to see if they qualify for PA-BCCEDP and find a provider in their area. The PA-BCCEDP provider completes the BCCPT application with the individual and forwards the application to either their local county assistance office for the initial opening in the program or emails the application to the PA-BCCEDP Case Management Team at Adagio Health at bccpt@adagiohealth.org (preferred method of application delivery), or faxes to 412-201-4702.