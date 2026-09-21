Pennsylvania Department of Health Provides Statewide Update on Measles Outbreak as Cases Reach 792 in 39 Counties

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today announced that 792 measles cases have been confirmed across 39 counties in Pennsylvania so far in 2026. The Department continues to lead Pennsylvania’s robust response to the ongoing measles outbreak and is making the most up-to-date information on cases, hospitalizations, and deaths available on our measles dashboard at pa.gov/measles.

While daily numbers fluctuate, tracking these trends provides Pennsylvanians and health care providers with visibility into community transmission across the Commonwealth and helps inform the Department’s ongoing response.

Key updates include:

New Positive Cases (since September 18, 2026) : 25

(since September 18, 2026) 25 Total Counties: 39

39 Total Cumulative Cases: 792

792 Total Hospitalizations: 155

155 Total Confirmed Measles-Associated Deaths: 4

4 Measles cases among vaccinated individuals: 4 (less than 1% of cases)

Pennsylvanians can stay up to date on confirmed measles cases, hospitalizations, deaths, community transmission, and vaccination efforts on DOH’s dashboard: pa.gov/measles.

Outreach and Response

As part of our ongoing response to the measles outbreak in Pennsylvania, DOH will be offering MMR vaccinations during the Bloomsburg Fair in Columbia County. Vaccinations will be available the following dates and times at the fair:

Saturday, September 26 – Friday, October 2: 10 AM to 5 PM

Saturday, October 3: 10 AM to 2 PM

The MMR vaccinations will be available at no cost and there will be no insurance eligibility screening. Anyone who is receiving their first dose of the MMR vaccination will be provided with information to schedule their second dose at their nearest State Health center.

The Bloomsburg Fair vaccine clinic is just the latest way the Department is meeting Pennsylvanians where they are, to ensure they have the facts and evidence to make decisions about vaccination for themselves and their family.

DOH is proactively working with residents, community organizations, and health care providers to combat the measles outbreak in the Commonwealth through access to fact-based information and access to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

State health officials have administered more than 4,800 MMR vaccinations at 148 pop-up vaccination clinics in the affected communities since the outbreak began in late April. Dozens of additional vaccine clinics are scheduled for the upcoming weeks and months, based on community interest and need. Overall, state health center staff have administered more than 6,900 MMR vaccine doses to residents across the Commonwealth in 2026.

Health care providers have also seen a surge of interest from residents seeking MMR vaccinations. In a typical month, Pennsylvania health care providers administer approximately 25,000 doses of the MMR vaccine. In August 2026, more than 46,000 MMR vaccines were administered across the Commonwealth and over the first two weeks of September 2026, more than 25,000 doses have been administered.

Getting Vaccinated

The best protection against measles remains getting fully vaccinated. The MMR vaccine, administered over two doses, boosts a person’s immune system and provides 97% lifetime protection. People who have two documented doses of MMR do not need another. Adults who have only one dose, or who cannot find their vaccination records, should talk with a health care provider or pharmacist about getting vaccinated.

Residents interested in getting vaccinated should contact their trusted health care provider.

MMR vaccine is available across the state by contacting a health care provider, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

Measles Symptoms and Transmission

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious short- and long-term health problems including pneumonia and brain swelling, with nearly 20 percent of people who contract measles being hospitalized. Death from measles, though rare, occurs in one to three patients per 1,000 cases.

Measles spreads when a person who is infected breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person with the infection leaves the area.

Symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis), followed by a rash that starts on the head and spreads downward. Without proper protection or supportive care, measles can be deadly. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure.

People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call DOH’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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