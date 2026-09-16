Pennsylvania Department of Health Provides Statewide Update on Measles Outbreak as Cases Reach 731 in 38 Counties

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today announced that 731 measles cases have been confirmed across 38 counties in Pennsylvania so far in 2026. The Department continues to lead Pennsylvania’s robust response to the ongoing measles outbreak and is making the most up-to-date information on cases, hospitalizations, and deaths available on our measles dashboard at pa.gov/measles.

While daily numbers fluctuate, tracking these trends provides Pennsylvanians and health care providers with visibility into community transmission across the Commonwealth and helps inform the Department’s ongoing response.

Key updates include:

New Positive Cases (since September 14, 2026) : 38

(since September 14, 2026) 38 Total Counties: 38

38 Total Cumulative Cases: 731

731 Total Hospitalizations: 141

141 Total Confirmed Measles-Associated Deaths: 4

4 Measles cases among vaccinated individuals: 4 (less than 1% of cases)

Pennsylvanians can stay up to date on confirmed measles cases, hospitalizations, deaths, community transmission, and vaccination efforts on DOH’s dashboard: pa.gov/measles.

Measles-associated deaths

On September 15, DOH confirmed two additional measles-associated deaths in Pennsylvania. Both individuals were unvaccinated. One individual lived in Jefferson County and the other lived in Mifflin County.

To protect the privacy of both individuals and their families, DOH will not be releasing any additional details that could personally identify them. While local officials in the respective counties where the deaths occurred may release more details about the deceased, DOH is bound by different laws that strictly limit what it can share publicly.

To determine that these cases met the criteria to be considered measles-associated deaths prior to announcing them, DOH conducted rigorous investigations with cooperation from the Jefferson and Mifflin County coroner’s offices. These investigations included confirming clinical evidence of a measles infection, a positive laboratory test, and that the death was not due to an unrelated cause. That process aligns with DOH’s detailed epidemiological case definition for determining a measles-associated death, which is available at pa.gov/measles. Additional factors, such as whether the individual was exposed to measles prior to their death and supporting medical records, were also considered.



DOH completed similar investigations when it reported two measles-associated deaths in Lancaster County on August 25.

DOH does not have any other reports of additional measles-associated deaths in Pennsylvania, at this time.

Outreach and Response

DOH is proactively working with residents, community organizations, and health care providers to combat the measles outbreak in the Commonwealth through access to fact-based information and access to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

State health officials have administered nearly 4,400 MMR vaccinations at 140 pop-up vaccination clinics in the affected communities since the outbreak began in late April. Dozens of additional vaccine clinics are scheduled for the upcoming weeks and months, based on community interest and need. Overall, state health center staff have administered more than 6,800 MMR vaccine doses to residents across the Commonwealth in 2026.

Health care providers have also seen a surge of interest from residents seeking MMR vaccinations. In a typical month, Pennsylvania health care providers administer approximately 25,000 doses of the MMR vaccine. In August 2026, more than 46,000 MMR vaccines were administered across the Commonwealth.

Getting Vaccinated

The best protection against measles remains getting fully vaccinated. The MMR vaccine, administered over two doses, boosts a person’s immune system and provides 97% lifetime protection. People who have two documented doses of MMR do not need another. Adults who have only one dose, or who cannot find their vaccination records, should talk with a health care provider or pharmacist about getting vaccinated.

Residents interested in getting vaccinated should contact their trusted health care provider.

MMR vaccine is available across the state by contacting a health care provider, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

Measles Symptoms and Transmission

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious short- and long-term health problems including pneumonia and brain swelling, with nearly 20 percent of people who contract measles being hospitalized. Death from measles, though rare, occurs in one to three patients per 1,000 cases.

Measles spreads when a person who is infected breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person with the infection leaves the area.

Symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis), followed by a rash that starts on the head and spreads downward. Without proper protection or supportive care, measles can be deadly. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure.

People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call DOH’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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