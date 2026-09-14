Pennsylvania Department of Health Provides Statewide Update on Measles Outbreak as Cases Reach 693 in 38 Counties

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today announced that 693 measles cases have been confirmed across 38 counties in Pennsylvania so far in 2026. The Department continues to lead Pennsylvania’s robust response to the ongoing measles outbreak and is making the most up-to-date information on cases, hospitalizations, and deaths available on our measles dashboard at pa.gov/measles.

While daily numbers fluctuate, tracking these trends provides Pennsylvanians and health care providers with visibility into community transmission across the Commonwealth and helps inform the Department’s ongoing response.

Key updates include:

New Positive Cases (since September 11, 2026) : 17

(since September 11, 2026) 17 Total Counties: 38

38 Total Cumulative Cases: 693

693 Total Hospitalizations: 133

133 Total Confirmed Measles-Associated Deaths: 2

2 Measles cases among vaccinated individuals: 4 (less than 1% of cases)

Pennsylvanians can stay up to date on confirmed measles cases, hospitalizations, deaths, community transmission, and vaccination efforts on DOH’s dashboard: pa.gov/measles.

Measles-associated deaths

As of September 14, the Department has confirmed two measles-associated deaths in Pennsylvania this year.

DOH is aware of recent information reported by the Jefferson County coroner on Sunday, September 13 of a possible third measles-associated death.

The Department is in touch with the Jefferson County coroner and appreciates his commitment to keeping the public informed. DOH is actively conducting its own review of the case and will update the public when that investigation is complete.

As part of that investigation, the Department will rely on its detailed epidemiological case definition for a measles-associated death, which is available at pa.gov/measles. On September 10, that definition was provided to the CDC and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE), the body responsible for creating uniform disease mortality definitions in the United States. Members of the DOH team participate regularly in CSTE activities, including serving on committees.

The Department’s primary focus remains on stopping the spread of measles across the Commonwealth by educating the public and expanding access to measles vaccination.

Outreach and Response

DOH is proactively working with residents, community organizations, and health care providers to combat the measles outbreak in the Commonwealth through access to fact-based information and access to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

State health officials have administered nearly 4,300 MMR vaccinations at 130 pop-up vaccination clinics in the affected communities since the outbreak began in late April. Dozens of additional vaccine clinics are scheduled for the upcoming weeks and months, based on community interest and need. Overall, state health center staff have administered more than 6,300 MMR vaccine doses to residents across the Commonwealth in 2026.

Health care providers have also seen a surge of interest from residents seeking MMR vaccinations. In a typical month, Pennsylvania health care providers administer approximately 25,000 doses of the MMR vaccine. In August 2026, more than 46,000 MMR vaccines were administered across the Commonwealth.

Getting Vaccinated

Residents interested in getting vaccinated should contact their trusted health care provider.

MMR vaccine is available across the state by contacting a health care provider, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

Measles Symptoms and Transmission

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious short- and long-term health problems including pneumonia and brain swelling, with nearly 20 percent of people who contract measles being hospitalized. Death from measles, though rare, occurs in one to three patients per 1,000 cases.

Measles spreads when a person who is infected breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person with the infection leaves the area.

Symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis), followed by a rash that starts on the head and spreads downward. Without proper protection or supportive care, measles can be deadly. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure.

People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call DOH’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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