Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) confirmed two individuals who tested positive for measles may have exposed others at two separate locations in Lancaster County earlier this month.

Millersville University (August 4-5): Individuals attending a soccer camp at Millersville University on August 4 and 5 may have been exposed. Camp attendees are being notified of the potential exposure and provided with resources.

Individuals attending a soccer camp at Millersville University on August 4 and 5 may have been exposed. Camp attendees are being notified of the potential exposure and provided with resources. Whole Foods Market (August 12): Individuals visiting the Whole Foods Market at 1563 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on August 12, may have been exposed to measles.

DOH advises anyone who may have been exposed to check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms. Individuals who are not vaccinated are most at-risk for infection. Getting vaccinated is the best protection from the highly contagious measles virus, providing 97% lifetime protection after two doses.

DOH instructed the individuals who tested positive to isolate at home while contagious. For privacy reasons, the Department cannot provide details about the individuals.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that infects the lungs and spreads when an infected person breaths, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours, even after the infected person leaves the area.

Symptoms to watch for include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that starts on the head or face and spreads downward. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure. The only way to prevent measles is with the MMR vaccine.

People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call the Department’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258). All residents are encouraged to monitor for symptoms.

Pennsylvanians can access the measles dashboard, current guidance, and additional information at pa.gov/measles.

MMR vaccine is available across the state by contacting a health care provider, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

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