Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today confirmed two additional measles-associated deaths in Pennsylvania. Both individuals were unvaccinated. One individual lived in Jefferson County and the other lived in Mifflin County.

To protect the privacy of both individuals and their families, DOH will not be releasing any additional details that could personally identify them. While local officials in the respective counties where the deaths occurred may release more details about the deceased, DOH is bound by different laws that strictly limit what it can share publicly. The two additional deaths will be added to DOH’s measles dashboard Wednesday, as part of the regular update.

The best protection against measles remains getting fully vaccinated. The MMR vaccine, administered over two doses, boosts a person’s immune system and provides 97% lifetime protection.

“My thoughts are with the two families who lost loved ones to this highly-contagious virus, as Pennsylvania faces the worst measles outbreak in more than three decades,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “We remain committed to working with our partners across Pennsylvania to stem this outbreak and prevent more deaths. That means ensuring people have the facts about measles and access to the MMR vaccine – which kept measles outbreaks at bay for decades.”

To determine that these cases met the criteria to be considered measles-associated deaths prior to announcing them, DOH conducted rigorous investigations with cooperation from the Jefferson and Mifflin County coroner’s offices. These investigations included confirming clinical evidence of a measles infection, a positive laboratory test, and that the death was not due to an unrelated cause. That process aligns with DOH’s detailed epidemiological case definition for determining a measles-associated death, which is available at pa.gov/measles. Additional factors, such as whether the individual was exposed to measles prior to their death and supporting medical records, were also considered.



DOH completed similar investigations when it reported two measles-associated deaths in Lancaster County on August 25, Pennsylvania’s first deaths of this kind in 35 years.

So far in 2026, DOH has confirmed 693 measles cases in 38 counties.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious short- and long-term health problems, including pneumonia and brain swelling, with nearly 20% of people identified with measles being hospitalized. Based on historical data, measles-associated deaths, though rare, occurs in one to three patients per 1,000 cases.

Measles spreads when a person who is infected and in their contagious phase breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person with infection leaves the area.

Early symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis). The measles rash follows a few days later, starting on the head and spreading downward. Because early symptoms look similar to other respiratory viral infections, it is important to contact a health care provider early if someone has these symptoms or may have been exposed to measles. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure. Without proper protection or supportive care, measles can be deadly.

People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call the Department’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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