Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) confirmed an individual from outside of Pennsylvania tested positive for measles and may have exposed others at the New Stanton Service Plaza on the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County on August 17, 2026.

DOH advises anyone who may have been exposed at the service plaza, including at the Burger King, Starbucks, Sunoco, 7-11, restrooms, and dining area, to check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms.

Individuals who are not vaccinated are most at-risk for infection. Getting vaccinated is the best protection from the highly contagious measles virus, providing 97 percent lifetime protection after two doses.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that infects the lungs and spreads when a person who is infected breaths, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours, even after the person with infection leaves the area.

Symptoms to watch for include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that starts on the head or face and spreads downward. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure. The only way to prevent measles is with the MMR vaccine.

People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call the Department’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258). All residents are encouraged to monitor for symptoms.

Pennsylvanians can access the measles dashboard, current guidance, and additional information at pa.gov/measles.

MMR vaccine is available across the state by contacting a health care provider, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

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