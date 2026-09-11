Pennsylvania Department of Health Provides Statewide Update on Measles Outbreak as Cases Reach 676 in 37 Counties

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today announced that 676 measles cases have been confirmed across 37 counties in Pennsylvania so far in 2026. The Department continues to lead Pennsylvania’s robust response to the ongoing measles outbreak and is making the most up-to-date information on cases, hospitalizations, and deaths available on our measles dashboard at pa.gov/measles.

While daily numbers fluctuate, tracking these trends provides Pennsylvanians and health care providers with visibility into community transmission across the Commonwealth and helps inform the Department’s ongoing response.

Key updates include:

New Positive Cases (since September 9, 2026) : 52

(since September 9, 2026) 52 Total Counties: 37

37 Total Cumulative Cases: 676

676 Total Hospitalizations: 124

124 Total Cumulative Measles-Associated Deaths: 2

2 Measles cases among vaccinated individuals: 4 (less than 1% of cases)

Pennsylvanians can stay up to date on confirmed measles cases, hospitalizations, deaths, community transmission, and vaccination efforts on DOH’s dashboard: pa.gov/measles.





Measles cases among vaccinated individuals

Two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine are 97% effective at preventing a measles infection. However, during an outbreak of the size Pennsylvania is experiencing, a very small number of vaccinated individuals will contract the virus, sometimes referred to as breakthrough cases.

DOH has identified four individuals, three adults and one child, with measles who were all appropriately vaccinated for their given ages. The individuals are residents of Centre, Jefferson, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. None of these individuals were hospitalized.

These four cases represent less than one percent of total confirmed cases in Pennsylvania. According to the national CDC dashboard, approximately 3 percent of measles cases across the country in 2026 have occurred in fully vaccinated individuals.

The presence of so few cases among vaccinated individuals in Pennsylvania out of the more than 670 total cases confirms what decades of clinical evidence show: two doses of the MMR vaccine remain the single best protection against measles.

People who are vaccinated and become infected with measles experience milder symptoms and are less likely to have complications or be hospitalized.

The MMR vaccine is still the best protection against the measles virus because it builds the level of community immunity that virtually eliminated measles in the U.S. for a quarter of a century.

Outreach and Response

DOH is proactively working with residents, community organizations and health care providers to combat the measles outbreak in the Commonwealth through access to fact-based information and access to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

State health officials have administered nearly 4,300 MMR vaccinations at 130 pop-up vaccination clinics in the affected communities since the outbreak began in late April. Dozens of additional vaccine clinics are scheduled for the upcoming weeks and months, based on community interest and need. Overall, state health center staff have administered more than 6,300 MMR vaccine doses to residents across the Commonwealth in 2026.

Health care providers have also seen a surge of interest from residents seeking MMR vaccinations. In a typical month, Pennsylvania health care providers administer approximately 25,000 doses of the MMR vaccine. In August 2026, more than 46,000 MMR vaccines were administered across the Commonwealth.

Getting Vaccinated

Residents interested in getting vaccinated should contact their trusted health care provider.

MMR vaccine is available across the state by contacting a health care provider, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

Measles Symptoms and Transmission

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious short- and long-term health problems including pneumonia and brain swelling, with nearly 20 percent of people who contract measles being hospitalized. Death from measles, though rare, occurs in one to three patients per 1,000 cases.

Measles spreads when a person who is infected breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person with the infection leaves the area.

Symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis), followed by a rash that starts on the head and spreads downward. Without proper protection or supportive care, measles can be deadly. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure.

People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call DOH’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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