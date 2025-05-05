September 2, 2026
The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2023.
Sex assigned at birth has replaced the former sex field throughout the dashboard.
August 27, 2025
The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2022.
The cancer rates that appear in the dashboard have switched from 19 to 20 age groups for age-adjustment. This is due to new population data for the 85 and older age group being split into two age groups, 85-89 and 90 and older.
August 21, 2024
The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2021.
Delay-adjusted incidence data among the Asian and Pacific Islander population in both Pennsylvania and the SEER registries is unavailable and has been removed from the dashboard.
September 11, 2023
- The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2020.
July 29, 2022
- The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2019.
September 23, 2021
The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2018.
Additional page navigation has been added to the top of each page.
Starting with the November 2020 data submission, the Cancer Statistics Dashboard now uses “Behavior code ICD-O-3” rather than the “Behavior recode for analysis” field to classify tumor malignancy.
August 18, 2020
The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2017.
An age variable was added to the Trends-Summary and Trends pages.
Crude rates for cancer incidence and mortality have been added to a newly redesigned Age Group page.
Projected incidence and death counts are now adjusted for delayed reporting.
The Prevalence page has been redesigned to allow for more comparisons between the data.
The calculation of prevalence statistics has changed. We now count the first cancer over all prevalence intervals instead of the first cancer per interval. See the Technical Notes for more details.
August 23, 2019
Delay-adjusted cancer incidence statistics have been added.
Unknown age or unknown/other gender are excluded from all statistics.
The dashboard now uses intercensal (for July 1, 2000-2009) and Vintage 2017 (for July 1, 2010-2016) population estimates. Future updates will continue using this methodology.
April 16, 2019
- The dashboard has been updated with SEER incidence and U.S. mortality trend comparisons for 2000-2016.
April 9, 2019
The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2016.
Asian/Pacific Islander and Hispanic ethnicity have been added to “Race” menus.
Cancer incidence and mortality projections have been added.
Median ages at diagnosis and death have been added to the Overview page.
All counties now have data for each race, except when suppressed to prevent patient identification.
County-specific net cancer survival data has been added.
The dashboard now uses population estimates from the Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results program. Previously, it used estimates from the Penn State Data Center.
Adjusted net prostate cancer survival now uses its own standard population for adjustment.
Removed unnecessary columns from tables in the zip file.
September 12, 2018
- Data on the numbers of survivors (prevalence) has been added.
July 31, 2018
- The Cancer Statistics Dashboard goes live!