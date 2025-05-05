Sex assigned at birth has replaced the former sex field throughout the dashboard.

The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2023.

The cancer rates that appear in the dashboard have switched from 19 to 20 age groups for age-adjustment. This is due to new population data for the 85 and older age group being split into two age groups, 85-89 and 90 and older.

The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2022.

Delay-adjusted incidence data among the Asian and Pacific Islander population in both Pennsylvania and the SEER registries is unavailable and has been removed from the dashboard.

The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2021.

Starting with the November 2020 data submission, the Cancer Statistics Dashboard now uses “Behavior code ICD-O-3” rather than the “Behavior recode for analysis” field to classify tumor malignancy.

Additional page navigation has been added to the top of each page.

The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2018.

The dashboard has been updated with cancer incidence and mortality data from the year 2017.

An age variable was added to the Trends-Summary and Trends pages.

Crude rates for cancer incidence and mortality have been added to a newly redesigned Age Group page.

Projected incidence and death counts are now adjusted for delayed reporting.

The Prevalence page has been redesigned to allow for more comparisons between the data.