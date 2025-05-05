Tickborne Diseases Dashboard
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Tickborne Disease Data and Reports
- Babesiosis and Hard Tick Relapsing Fever Insurance Claims Report
- 1980-2024 Lyme Disease Data
- Lyme and Other Tickborne Diseases Annual Report 2023
- Lyme and Other Tickborne Diseases Annual Report 2022
- Lyme and Other Tickborne Diseases Annual Report 2021
- Lyme and Other Tickborne Diseases Annual Report 2020
- Lyme Disease in Pennsylvania Report
- 2022 Lyme and Other Tickborne Diseases Interagency Workgroup Report
- 2019 Lyme Enhanced Interview Summary Report
- 2019 Lyme Enhanced Interview Summary Report: Key Clinical Findings