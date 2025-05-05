Prevention
Surveillance/Data
Educational Materials
Prevention
- Use an EPA-registered insect repellent.
- When indoors, use air conditioning, window screens or insecticide-treated mosquito netting to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
- Reduce the number of mosquitoes outside the home or hotel room by emptying or routinely changing standing water from containers such as flowerpots, pet dishes and bird baths.
- Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors.
Surveillance/Data
Educational Materials
- Mosquito-Borne Viruses Brochure
- Mosquito-Borne Viruses Brochure - Spanish
- West Nile Virus poster (18" x 24" poster size)
- West Nile Virus poster (legal size)
- Zika poster (legal size)
- St. Louis Encephalitis & Eastern Equine Encephalitis poster (legal size)
- Chikungunya & Dengue virus poster (legal size)
- Mosquito Disease Prevention Around Horses
- Mosquito Disease Prevention on the Farm
Diseases Transmitted by Mosquitoes
Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus
More Information
Northeast Center for Excellence in Vector-borne Diseases
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection