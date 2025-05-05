The Pennsylvania Asthma Partnership has compiled the following asthma resources for parents, caregivers, service providers, health care providers, and the public. This is not an exhaustive list and any items listed are for reference and not specifically endorsed by the Department of Health nor the Pennsylvania Asthma Partnership. Resources will be reviewed and updated annually.
Media
Videos
- American Lung Association YouTube Channel (Search term: Asthma)
- American Lung Association Asthma Patient Resources & Video
- BoosterShotComics YouTube Channel
- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia - YouTube (Search term: Asthma)
- Managing and Controlling Asthma Videos | National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute | NHLBI, NIH
- Small Steps to Big Improvements: How to Get Asthma in Control
- Small Steps to Big Improvements: How to Get Asthma in Control (Spanish)
- Learning Studio : EMPOWER - Hip Hop Public Health (hhph.org)
Social Media
One-pagers
- Reduce Environmental Triggers Infographic | AAN Store (allergyasthmanetwork.org)
- Reduce Asthma Triggers Infographic [Spanish] | AAN Store (allergyasthmanetwork.org)
- Environmental Asthma Triggers Infographic | AAN Store (allergyasthmanetwork.org)
- Environmental Triggers Infographic [Spanish Copy]- AAN Store (allergyasthmanetwork.org)
- School IAQ Fact Sheets: Entire Series | U.S. Green Building Council (usgbc.org)
Articles
Information Briefs
- Asthma Medication Accessibility Brief
- Outdoor Allergens and Asthma
- Stock Inhaler Brief
- Stock Inhaler Brief for School Personnel
For Providers
- Environmental Management of Pediatric Asthma eLearning course with free CEUs
- Environmental Management of Pediatric Asthma presented by an Asthma Faculty Champion provider
- Environmental Management of Pediatric Asthma: Guidelines for Healthcare Providers, including competencies
- Environmental History Form for Pediatric Asthma – available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Tagalog and Arabic
- Environmental History Form
- Environmental Intervention Patient Handouts
Local
Asthma
National
Asthma
- Asthma | CDC
- Asthma | American Lung Association
- Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America | AAFA
- Allergy & Asthma Network | Breathe Better Together
- Asthma | US EPA
- The National Environmental Education Foundation | NEEF
- Asthma: Learn More Breathe Better® | NHLBI, NIH
Air Quality