The Pennsylvania Asthma Partnership has compiled the following asthma resources for parents, caregivers, service providers, health care providers, and the public. This is not an exhaustive list and any items listed are for reference and not specifically endorsed by the Department of Health nor the Pennsylvania Asthma Partnership. Resources will be reviewed and updated annually.



Media

Videos

Social Media

One-pagers

Local

Asthma

National

Asthma



Air Quality

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