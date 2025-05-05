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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Pennsylvania Asthma Partnership has compiled the following asthma resources for parents, caregivers, service providers, health care providers, and the public. This is not an exhaustive list and any items listed are for reference and not specifically endorsed by the Department of Health nor the Pennsylvania Asthma Partnership. Resources will be reviewed and updated annually.

    Media

    Videos

    Social Media

    One-pagers

    Local

    Asthma

    National

    Asthma

    Air Quality

     