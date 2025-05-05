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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    The map below shows the Pennsylvania counties that have a WalkWorks walking route or have received funding through WalkWorks to develop and adopt an Active Transportation Plan and/or Policy.

    WalkWorks location map WalkWorks location map.png
    WalkWorks location map legend WalkWorks location map key.png
     
     

    WalkWorks Funds the Development of Active Transportation Plans

    See below for a list of WalkWorks grant recipients from previous years, with links to their plans and policies. With the assistance of transportation experts, a range of stakeholders, and public input, these communities have demonstrated their commitment to encouraging physical activity and improving health by prioritizing active transportation. These plans propose physical, policy, and process improvements to their transportation networks that the communities will work to implement moving forward. WalkWorks looks forward to the same from its newest awardees!

    Funding for Active Transportation Plans and Policies

    2024-25 GrantProject

    Albion Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    City of Allentown

    Bicycle Connectivity Plan

    Bellevue Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    City of Lock Haven

    Active Transportation Plan

    Lower Paxton Township

    Active Transportation Plan

    City of Meadville

    Active Transportation Plan

    Swissvale Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    ​Vandergrift Borough

    ​​Active Transportation Plan

    Wilkinsburg Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    2023-24 Grantees

    Project

    Bethel Park

    		Active Transportation Plan

    ​City of Easton

    		Active Transportation Plan

    ​Palmer Township

    		Active Transportation Plan

    ​City of Pittston

    Active Transportation Plan

    ​South Fayette Township

    Active Transportation Plan

    ​Southmont Borough

    ​Active Transportation Plan

    ​Churchill Borough 

    Active Transportation Plan

    South Whitehall Township

    Active Transportation Plan

    City of Greensburg

    Active Transportation Plan

      
    2022-23 GranteesProject
    Bethlehem Township
    		Active Transportation Plan
    ​Delmont Borough
    		​​Active Transportation Plan
    ​Huntingdon County
    		Active Transportation Plan
    ​Mechanicsburg Borough
    		Active Transportation Plan
    ​City of Monongahela
    		Active Transportation Plan
    ​Oxford Borough
    		​Active Transportation Plan
    ​Susquehanna Township​
    		Active Transportation Plan
    ​​
    2021-22 GranteesProject
    Borough of Akron
    		Active Transportation Plan
    Borough of Forest Hills
    		Complete Streets Policy
    Borough of IndianaActive Transportation Plan
    Indiana County
    		Active Transportation Plan
    Borough of QuarryvilleActive Transportation Plan
    City of ReadingActive Transportation Plan
    Borough of RoyersfordActive Transportation Plan
    Susquehanna Depot Borough
    		Active Transportation Plan
    Verona Borough
    		Active Transportation Plan
    White Township
    		Complete Streets Policy

    2020-21 GranteesProject
    ​City of BethlehemActive Transportation Plan
    ​Chester County
    		Complete Streets Policy
    ​East Hempfield TownshipActive Transportation Plan
    ​Borough of Forest HillsActive Transportation Plan
    ​Lower Saucon TownshipActive Transportation Plan
    Borough of MariettaActive Transportation Plan
    Borough of Quakertown
    		Active Transportation Plan
    ​South Middleton TownshipActive Transportation Plan
    Borough of Union CityActive Transportation Plan
    2019-20 GranteesProject
    Caernarvon TownshipActive Transportation Plan
    City of Corry by Erie County Department of Health with the Blue Zones ProjectActive Transportation Plan
    Denver BoroughActive Transportation Plan
    East Stroudsburg Urbanized Area by Monroe County Planning CommissionActive Transportation Plan
    City of JohnstownComplete Streets Policy
    City of Lancaster
    		Vision Zero Action Plan
    Smart Growth Partnership Westmoreland:
     
     
    Scottdale Borough
    		Active Transportation Plan and Complete Streets Policy
    Smithton Borough
    		Active Transportation Plan and Complete Streets Policy
    Upper Providence TownshipActive Transportation Plan and Complete Streets Policy
    Waynesburg Borough by Greene CountyActive Transportation Plan

    2018-19 Grantees

    Project

    Bristol Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    Hatfield Township

    Active Transportation Plan

    Lehigh Valley Planning Commission

    Active Transportation Plan

    Lower Allen Township

    Active Transportation Plan

    Montgomery County Planning Commission

    Complete Streets Policy

    Morrisville Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    New Britain Borough

     Active Transportation Plan

    Springettsbury Township

    Active Transportation Plan

    Upper Dublin Township

    Active Transportation Plan

    Wilkins Township

    Complete Streets Policy

    2017-18 Grantees

    Project

    Elizabethtown Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    Jersey Shore Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    Oakmont Borough

    Active Transportation Plan

    West Earl Township

    Active Transportation Plan

    WalkWorks Walking Routes

    Prior to funding the development of Active Transportation Plans, the WalkWorks program supported municipalities across the Commonwealth in establishing WalkWorks walking routes. The routes were 1–2-mile courses that could be used by people of all ages and abilities to engage in physical activity, socialize with friends and family, and enjoy the scenery of the local community.  Following struggles to identify a reasonable loop or route within several communities, the WalkWorks program to provide funding and technical assistance for the development of Active Transportation Plans was established.

    For more information on existing WalkWorks walking routes and maps, view the WalkWorks Locations map or visit the county or regional planning commission websites below.

    Allegheny County – Sharpsburg Neighborhood Coalition

    Blair County – Blair Planning

    Indiana County – Indiana County Office of Planning & Development

    Lebanon County – Community Health Council of Lebanon County

    Lebanon County – UPMC Annville Outpatient Center

    Luzerne County – Wilkes-Barre Health Department

    Northampton County – Borough of Bangor

    Somerset County – Windber Municipal Authority