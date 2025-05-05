The map below shows the Pennsylvania counties that have a WalkWorks walking route or have received funding through WalkWorks to develop and adopt an Active Transportation Plan and/or Policy.
WalkWorks Funds the Development of Active Transportation Plans
See below for a list of WalkWorks grant recipients from previous years, with links to their plans and policies. With the assistance of transportation experts, a range of stakeholders, and public input, these communities have demonstrated their commitment to encouraging physical activity and improving health by prioritizing active transportation. These plans propose physical, policy, and process improvements to their transportation networks that the communities will work to implement moving forward. WalkWorks looks forward to the same from its newest awardees!
Funding for Active Transportation Plans and Policies
|2024-25 Grant
|Project
Albion Borough
City of Allentown
Bellevue Borough
City of Lock Haven
Lower Paxton Township
City of Meadville
Swissvale Borough
Vandergrift Borough
Wilkinsburg Borough
|2023-24 Grantees
Project
Bethel Park
|Active Transportation Plan
City of Easton
|Active Transportation Plan
Palmer Township
|Active Transportation Plan
City of Pittston
South Fayette Township
Southmont Borough
Churchill Borough
South Whitehall Township
City of Greensburg
|2022-23 Grantees
|Project
|Bethlehem Township
|Active Transportation Plan
|Delmont Borough
|Active Transportation Plan
|Huntingdon County
|Active Transportation Plan
|Mechanicsburg Borough
|Active Transportation Plan
|City of Monongahela
|Active Transportation Plan
|Oxford Borough
|Active Transportation Plan
|Susquehanna Township
|Active Transportation Plan
|
|
|2021-22 Grantees
|Project
|Borough of Akron
|Active Transportation Plan
|Borough of Forest Hills
|Complete Streets Policy
|Borough of Indiana
|Active Transportation Plan
|Indiana County
|Active Transportation Plan
|Borough of Quarryville
|Active Transportation Plan
|City of Reading
|Active Transportation Plan
|Borough of Royersford
|Active Transportation Plan
|Susquehanna Depot Borough
|Active Transportation Plan
|Verona Borough
|Active Transportation Plan
|White Township
|Complete Streets Policy
|
|
|2020-21 Grantees
|Project
|City of Bethlehem
|Active Transportation Plan
|Chester County
|Complete Streets Policy
|East Hempfield Township
|Active Transportation Plan
|Borough of Forest Hills
|Active Transportation Plan
|Lower Saucon Township
|Active Transportation Plan
|Borough of Marietta
|Active Transportation Plan
|Borough of Quakertown
|Active Transportation Plan
|South Middleton Township
|Active Transportation Plan
|Borough of Union City
|Active Transportation Plan
|
|
|2019-20 Grantees
|Project
|Caernarvon Township
|Active Transportation Plan
|City of Corry by Erie County Department of Health with the Blue Zones Project
|Active Transportation Plan
|Denver Borough
|Active Transportation Plan
|East Stroudsburg Urbanized Area by Monroe County Planning Commission
|Active Transportation Plan
|City of Johnstown
|Complete Streets Policy
|City of Lancaster
|Vision Zero Action Plan
|Smart Growth Partnership Westmoreland:
|Scottdale Borough
|Active Transportation Plan and Complete Streets Policy
|Smithton Borough
|Active Transportation Plan and Complete Streets Policy
|Upper Providence Township
|Active Transportation Plan and Complete Streets Policy
|Waynesburg Borough by Greene County
|Active Transportation Plan
|
|
2018-19 Grantees
Project
Bristol Borough
Hatfield Township
Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
Lower Allen Township
Montgomery County Planning Commission
Morrisville Borough
New Britain Borough
Springettsbury Township
Upper Dublin Township
Wilkins Township
2017-18 Grantees
Project
Elizabethtown Borough
Jersey Shore Borough
Oakmont Borough
West Earl Township
WalkWorks Walking Routes
Prior to funding the development of Active Transportation Plans, the WalkWorks program supported municipalities across the Commonwealth in establishing WalkWorks walking routes. The routes were 1–2-mile courses that could be used by people of all ages and abilities to engage in physical activity, socialize with friends and family, and enjoy the scenery of the local community. Following struggles to identify a reasonable loop or route within several communities, the WalkWorks program to provide funding and technical assistance for the development of Active Transportation Plans was established.
For more information on existing WalkWorks walking routes and maps, view the WalkWorks Locations map or visit the county or regional planning commission websites below.
Allegheny County – Sharpsburg Neighborhood Coalition
Indiana County – Indiana County Office of Planning & Development
Lebanon County – Community Health Council of Lebanon County
Lebanon County – UPMC Annville Outpatient Center
Luzerne County – Wilkes-Barre Health Department
Northampton County – Borough of Bangor