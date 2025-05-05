WalkWorks Walking Routes

Prior to funding the development of Active Transportation Plans, the WalkWorks program supported municipalities across the Commonwealth in establishing WalkWorks walking routes. The routes were 1–2-mile courses that could be used by people of all ages and abilities to engage in physical activity, socialize with friends and family, and enjoy the scenery of the local community. Following struggles to identify a reasonable loop or route within several communities, the WalkWorks program to provide funding and technical assistance for the development of Active Transportation Plans was established.

For more information on existing WalkWorks walking routes and maps, view the WalkWorks Locations map or visit the county or regional planning commission websites below.

Allegheny County – Sharpsburg Neighborhood Coalition

Blair County – Blair Planning

Indiana County – Indiana County Office of Planning & Development

Lebanon County – Community Health Council of Lebanon County

Lebanon County – UPMC Annville Outpatient Center

Luzerne County – Wilkes-Barre Health Department

Northampton County – Borough of Bangor

Somerset County – Windber Municipal Authority