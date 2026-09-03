Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today announced that 540 measles cases have been confirmed across 36 counties in Pennsylvania so far in 2026. The Department continues its robust response to the ongoing measles outbreak and provides Pennsylvanians with updated information on cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

While daily numbers fluctuate, tracking these trends provides Pennsylvanians and health care providers with visibility into community transmission across the Commonwealth and helps inform the Department’s ongoing response.

Key updates include:

New Positive Cases (since August 31, 2026) : 43

(since August 31, 2026) 43 Total Counties: 36

36 Total Cumulative Cases: 540

540 Total Hospitalizations: 91

91 Total Cumulative Measles-Associated Deaths: 2

Pennsylvanians can stay up to date on confirmed measles cases, hospitalizations, deaths, community transmission, and vaccination efforts on DOH’s dashboard: pa.gov/measles.

Outreach and Response

DOH is proactively working with residents, community organizations and health care providers to combat the measles outbreak in the Commonwealth through access to fact-based information and access to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

State health officials have administered more than 3,700 MMR vaccinations at more than 100 pop-up vaccination clinics in the affected communities since the outbreak began in late April. Dozens of additional vaccine clinics are scheduled for the upcoming weeks and months, based on community interest and need. Overall, state health center staff have administered more than 5,700 MMR vaccine doses to residents across the Commonwealth in 2026.

Health care providers have also seen a surge of interest from residents seeking MMR vaccinations. In a typical month, Pennsylvania health care providers administer approximately 25,000 doses of the MMR vaccine. In August 2026, more than 46,000 MMR vaccines were administered across the Commonwealth.

Getting Vaccinated

The best protection against measles is getting fully vaccinated. The MMR vaccine is given in a two-dose series and provides 97 percent protection against measles after two doses.

MMR vaccine is available across the state by contacting a health care provider, county or municipal health department, DOH State Health Center, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), or a Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

Measles Symptoms and Transmission

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious short- and long-term health problems including pneumonia and brain swelling, with nearly 20 percent of people who contract measles being hospitalized. Death from measles, though rare, occurs in one to three patients per 1,000 cases.

Measles spreads when a person who is infected breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person with the infection leaves the area.

Symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis), followed by a rash that starts on the head and spreads downward. Without proper protection or supportive care, measles can be deadly. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure.

People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call DOH’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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