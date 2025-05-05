PA-NEDSS
PA-NEDSS - PA-NEDSS is the mandatory method for providers and laboratories to report diseases and investigative findings to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) via the Internet. It replaces the antiquated paper-based methods while simultaneously improving the timeliness and accuracy of disease reporting.
- For general information about PA-NEDSS or registering new users please send an email to RA-DHNEDSS@pa.gov.
- For technical issues with PA-NEDSS please send an email to RA-DHNEDSSTech@pa.gov
- Telephone: 717-783-9171