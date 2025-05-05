If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    PA-NEDSS

    PA-NEDSS - PA-NEDSS is the mandatory method for providers and laboratories to report diseases and investigative findings to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) via the Internet. It replaces the antiquated paper-based methods while simultaneously improving the timeliness and accuracy of disease reporting.

    • For general information about PA-NEDSS or registering new users please send an email to RA-DHNEDSS@pa.gov.
    • For technical issues with PA-NEDSS please send an email to RA-DHNEDSSTech@pa.gov
      • Telephone: 717-783-9171

    Additional Reporting Information