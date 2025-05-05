PID occurs when disease-causing organisms migrate upward from the urethra and cervix into the upper genital tract. Many different organisms can cause PID, but most cases are associated with gonorrhea and genital chlamydial infections, two very common STDs. Scientists have found that bacteria normally present in small numbers in the vagina and cervix also may play a role.

Investigators are learning more about how these organisms cause PID. The gonococcus, Neisseria gonorrhea, probably travels to the fallopian tubes, where it causes sloughing (casting out) of some cells and invades others. Researchers think it multiplies within and beneath these cells. The infection then may spread to other organs, resulting in more inflammation and scarring.

Chlamydia trachomatis and other bacteria may behave in a similar manner. Researchers do not know how other bacteria that normally inhabit the vagina (e.g., organisms such as Gardnerella vaginalis and Bacteroides) gain entrance into the upper genital tract. The cervical mucus plug and secretions may help prevent the spread of microorganisms to the upper genital tract, but it may be less effective during ovulation and menses. In addition, the gonococcus may gain access more easily during menses, if menstrual blood flows backward from the uterus into the fallopian tubes, carrying the organisms with it. This may explain why symptoms of PID caused by gonorrhea often begin immediately after menstruation as opposed to any other time during the menstrual cycle. It is noteworthy that the co-incidence of menses and chlamydial infection is not a prominent feature of chlamydial PID.