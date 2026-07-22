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    Pennsylvania Department of Health Responding to Potential Measles Exposure at Snyder County Lowe’s, Advises Unvaccinated Individuals are Most At-Risk

    People who may have been exposed and are not vaccinated should contact their health care provider or the Department of Health’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258)

    July 22, 2026

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) confirmed a Snyder County resident tested positive for measles and may have exposed others at the Lowe’s in Selinsgrove (near Sunbury) located at 1389 N. Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, on July 14 between 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

    DOH instructed the individual to isolate at home while contagious. Individuals who are not vaccinated are most at-risk for infection.

    The Department of Health is working with staff and community members to connect anyone who may have been exposed to appropriate resources. For privacy reasons, the Department cannot provide explicit details about the individual.

    Measles is a highly contagious virus that infects the lungs and spreads when an infected person breaths, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours, even after the infected person leaves the area.

    Symptoms to watch for include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that starts on the head or face and spreads downward. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure. The only way to prevent measles is with the MMR vaccine.

    People who believe they were exposed to measles at the Selinsgrove Lowe’s and are experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider or call the Department’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258). All residents are encouraged to monitor for symptoms.

    Pennsylvanians can access the measles dashboard, current guidance, and additional information at pa.gov/measles

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