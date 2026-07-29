Shapiro Administration Delivers Another $3 Million for Free Period Products in Pennsylvania Schools, Totaling $9 Million Over Three Budgets

Erie, PA – Starting with a first-of-its kind investment in 2024, Governor Josh Shapiro has once again delivered funding to put free period products in Pennsylvania’s schools. With another $3 million in the recently signed 2026-27 budget, the Shapiro Administration has now invested a total of $9 million over three budgets to help ensure that girls can focus on their schoolwork and remain in the classroom.

Today, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen visited Strong Vincent Middle School to highlight how this ongoing historic investment is helping students across Pennsylvania.

“When a student misses school because they lack basic health resources, it isn't just one lost day of learning—it creates a ripple effect that impacts test scores, graduation rates, and eventually the future of our Commonwealth,” said Dr. Bogen. “Providing free period products ensures that more than 650,000 girls aren’t forced to choose between their health and their education. We are removing the barriers to hygiene equity so every student has the support they need to stay in school, stay healthy, and stay focused on their future.”

Studies show that one in four students nationally have struggled to afford period products, and a staggering 23% have missed class entirely because they didn't have access to safe hygiene products.

Funding for free period products is distributed to more than 750 Pennsylvania school districts, intermediate units, career and technical centers, and brick-and-mortar charter schools throughout the Commonwealth.

This initiative has become a vital source of funding for schools across the Commonwealth, taking one more burden off students so they can remain focused on learning.

Erie’s Public Schools is championing eliminating period poverty for its students. High school student leaders recently chose to focus on providing free period products in Erie’s schools for their leadership project. The students, who participate in school board meetings, conducted a survey of student needs and presented their findings to the school board.

“Educating the whole student goes far beyond academics. It means recognizing and eliminating any barriers to learning so students can succeed in and out of the classroom,” said Angela Amatangelo, vice president of Erie’s Public Schools’ Board of Directors. “We are incredibly proud of our student leaders for championing this vital issue and grateful for Governor Shapiro’s continued support.”

All qualifying school entities will receive funding proportional to the total number of students enrolled as of October 2025 at a rate of $1.81 per student, which is an increase from previous years. Funding allocations will be finalized in the next two weeks.

Schools should consider privacy, responsiveness, access, and education when developing and implementing strategies to make period products available to their students. Guidance and suggestions are available in the Menstrual Equity for Pennsylvania Students – Guidance for School Entities.

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