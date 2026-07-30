Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) announced today it will again provide free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Pennsylvanians who live, learn or work within 10 miles of the state’s nuclear power plants. This annual distribution is an important part of the Commonwealth’s ongoing preparedness efforts. KI helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine in the unlikely event of a radiological emergency.

“Each year, the Department of Health works with emergency preparedness partners to ensure that residents, businesses, and schools near our nuclear power plants have the tools they need to stay safe,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Picking up potassium iodide tablets for you and your household is a routine but important part of staying prepared and protecting public health.”

Residents can pick up KI tablets at the locations listed below during the designated times. KI is safe, effective, and available at no cost. Individuals may also pick up tablets for family members or neighbors.

Pennsylvanians should check the expiration date on their current KI packaging. KI tablets issued in these areas before July 2024 are likely expired and should be replaced. KI tablets distributed in 2026 are valid until 2034.

Expired tablets can be disposed of safely in normal household trash. Please do not dispose expired tablets by flushing them down the toilet.

In the unlikely event of a radiological release from a nuclear plant, radioactive iodine may be released into the air. Taking KI tablets, when directed by emergency response officials, helps reduce the risk of thyroid cancer from exposure to radioactive iodine. While KI does not prevent radiation exposure or protect against all types of radiation, it does provide an important layer of protection in certain emergency situations.

KI is safe for people of all ages, including infants and children, individuals who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and people taking most types of thyroid medication. Anyone with concerns or with a known iodine allergy should consult their health care provider.

Schools, businesses, and institutions within 10 miles of a nuclear power plant facility can coordinate bulk pickups with their local public health partners.

Those who cannot attend this distribution event can still obtain KI year-round at county and municipal health departments, State Health Centers serving these areas, or by calling the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

For more information on potassium iodide and how to stay safe during a radiological event, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS AND TIMES

Beaver Valley Power Station

Beaver Valley Mall – Center at the Mall (Unit #284)

570 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd., Monaca, PA 15061

Times: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Limerick Generating Station

Keystone Fire Company

240 N. Walnut St., Boyertown, PA 19512

Times: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Limerick Fire Company (Drive‑Thru)

390 W Ridge Pike, Royersford, PA 19468

Times: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Upper Providence Community Center (Walk‑In)

499 Hopwood Rd., Collegeville, PA 19426

Times: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Pottstown Health Center (Walk‑In)

364 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Times: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Phoenixville Middle School

1000 Purple Pride Parkway, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Times: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station

East Drumore Township Municipal Building

925 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566

Times: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Peach Bottom Recreation Center

5 Pendyrus Street, Delta, PA 17314

Times: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Susquehanna Steam Electric Station

Berwick City Hall

1800 N. Market St., Berwick, PA 18603

Times: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Butler Township Community Center – Gym

411 West Butler Drive, Drums, PA 18222

Times: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Luzerne County Community College – Public Safety Training Institute

1211 Public Safety Drive, Nanticoke, PA 18634

Times: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

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