Pennsylvania Department of Health Confirms Two Measles-Associated Deaths

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today confirmed two measles-associated deaths in Pennsylvania. Both individuals were unvaccinated. These mark the first deaths related to measles within the Commonwealth in 35 years.

The best protection against measles is getting fully vaccinated. The MMR vaccine, administered over two doses, boosts a person’s immune system and provides 97% lifetime protection.

“My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones who are facing this unimaginable loss,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Because measles was largely eliminated in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don’t fully understand the potential severity of the illness. We want to ensure every Pennsylvanian has the information they need to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities. As a physician, I want to make sure that people understand that the MMR vaccine is safe and provides the best protection we have against measles.”

DOH confirmed both individuals were unvaccinated residents of Lancaster County. To protect the privacy of the individuals and their families, DOH will not release any additional details that could personally identify these individuals and their families. Protecting Pennsylvanians' privacy is a core responsibility of DOH. DOH has confirmed 393 cases in 28 counties thus far in 2026.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious short- and long-term health problems, including pneumonia and brain swelling, with nearly 20% of people who contract measles being hospitalized. Death related to measles, though rare, occurs in one to three patients per 1,000 cases.

Measles spreads when a person who is infected breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus remains infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the person with infection leaves the area.

Early symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis). The measles rash follows a few days later, starting on the head and spreading downward. Because early symptoms look similar to other respiratory viral infections, it is important to contact a health care provider early if someone has these symptoms or may have been exposed to measles. Symptoms can start 7 to 21 days after exposure. Without proper protection or supportive care, measles can be deadly.

People who believe they were exposed to measles, and are experiencing symptoms, should contact their health care provider or call the Department’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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