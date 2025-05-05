- Video #1: Introduction to Candida auris: Information for all Healthcare Personnel
- Video #2: Managing Candida auris Patients: Targeted to Frontline Nursing Staff
- Video #3: Candida auris: Colonization vs. Infection: Targeted to All Healthcare Staff
- Video #4: People at Risk for Candida auris: Facing the Truths, Debunking the Myths: Targeted to Front Line Nursing Staff
- Video #5: Candida auris for Laboratorians: What You Should Know
- Video #6: Candida auris Overview: Targeted to Providers
- Video #7: Candida auris Environmental Disinfection: Targeted to Frontline Environmental Services Staff
- Video #8: Candida auris Surveillance, Reporting, and Tracking
- Video #9: Candida auris Communication with Patients and Families: Targeted to Clinical Staff
- Video #10: Candida auris Communication Between Facilities: Targeted to Frontline Nursing Staff and Case Management
Video #1: Introduction to Candida auris: Information for all Healthcare Personnel
This video is an introduction to C. auris for all types of healthcare personnel.
This is video 1 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video is an introduction to C. auris for all types of healthcare personnel.
Additional resources mentioned in video:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Candida auris resources
- CDC Antimicrobial Resistance Threats in the United States
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Epidemiology, Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention Resources
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Multidrug-Resistant Organism Dashboard
- Environmental Protection Agency List P
Video #2: Managing Candida auris Patients: Targeted to Frontline Nursing Staff
This video explains how to manage infection prevention and control for patients and residents with C. auris.
This is video 2 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video explains how to manage infection prevention and control for patients and residents with C. auris, for all types of healthcare personnel.
Additional resources mentioned in video:
Video #3: Candida auris: Colonization vs. Infection: Targeted to All Healthcare Staff
This video explains the difference between C. auris colonization and infection to healthcare personnel.
This is video 3 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video explains the difference between C. auris colonization and infection to healthcare personnel.
Additional resources mentioned in video:
Video #4: People at Risk for Candida auris: Facing the Truths, Debunking the Myths: Targeted to Front Line Nursing Staff
This video offers information on which patients and groups of people are higher risk for C auris.
This is video 4 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video offers information on which patients and groups of people are higher risk for C auris. The video is meant for all types of healthcare personnel.
Additional resources mentioned in video:
Video #5: Candida auris for Laboratorians: What You Should Know
. This video is targeted to laboratory staff and delivers a brief overview of identification methods and best practices.
This is video 5 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video is targeted to laboratory staff and delivers a brief overview of identification methods and best practices.
Additional resources mentioned in video:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Laboratory Information for C. auris
- Meghan Lyman, Kaitlin Forsberg, D. Joseph Sexton, et al. Worsening Spread of Candida auris in the United States, 2019 to 2021. Ann Intern Med.2023;176:489-495. [Epub 21 March 2023]. doi:10.7326/M22-3469
Video #6: Candida auris Overview: Targeted to Providers
This video explains why providers should be concerned about C. auris and outlines key treatment and management considerations.
This is video 6 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video explains why providers should be concerned about C. auris and outlines key treatment and management considerations.
Additional resources mentioned in video:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Candida auris resources
- Pennsylvania Department of Health, Candida auris Transfer Letter within the Healthcare Facility Toolkit for Response to Candida auris (Toolkit pages 13 & 14)
- CDC Interfacility Transfer Form
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Epidemiology, Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention Resources
Video #7: Candida auris Environmental Disinfection, Targeted to Frontline Environmental Services Staff
This video offers information about the disinfection of healthcare environments where C. auris is present.
This is video 7 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video offers information about the disinfection of healthcare environments where C. auris is present. The video is targeted to frontline environmental services staff.
Additional resources mentioned in video:
Video #8: Candida auris Surveillance, Reporting, and Tracking
This video describes which patients should receive colonization screening for C. auris, how to look for possible C. auris on a clinical laboratory report, and how to report new cases.
This is video 8 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video describes which patients should receive colonization screening for C. auris, how to look for possible C. auris on a clinical laboratory report, and how to report new cases. This video is targeted to all healthcare personnel.
Additional resources mentioned in video:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Candida auris resources
- Pennsylvania Department of Health, Candida auris Transfer Letter within the Healthcare Facility Toolkit for Response to Candida auris (Toolkit pages 13 & 14)
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Epidemiology, Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention Resources
Video #9: Candida auris Communication with Patients and Families: Targeted to Clinical Staff
This video discusses how to communicate with patients and their families about C. auris.
This is video 9 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video discusses how to communicate with patients and their families about C. auris. The video is meant for all types of healthcare clinicians including case managers, nurses, providers, and therapists.
Additional resources mentioned in video:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Candida auris resources
- CDC Candida auris Fact Sheets for Patients (5 languages available)
- Enhanced barrier precautions in nursing homes (CDC)
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Handout, Discharge Information for Candida auris Patients Returning Home
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Epidemiology, Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention Resources
Video #10: Candida auris Communication Between Facilities: Targeted to Frontline Nursing Staff and Case Management
This video offers information on proper communication between facilities to reduce C. auris transmission.
This is video 10 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video offers information on proper communication between facilities to reduce C. auris transmission. The video is targeted to frontline nursing staff and case management.
Additional resources mentioned in video:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Candida auris resources
- Pennsylvania Department of Health, Candida auris Transfer Letter within the Healthcare Facility Toolkit for Response to Candida auris (Toolkit pages 13 & 14)
- CDC Interfacility Transfer Form
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Epidemiology, Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention Resources