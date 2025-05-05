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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Video #1: Introduction to Candida auris: Information for all Healthcare Personnel 

    Video #1: Introduction to Candida auris: Information for all Healthcare Personnel

    This video is an introduction to C. auris for all types of healthcare personnel.

    Video #2:  Managing Candida auris Patients: Targeted to Frontline Nursing Staff 

    Video #2: Managing Candida auris Patients: Targeted to Frontline Nursing Staff

    This video explains how to manage infection prevention and control for patients and residents with C. auris.

    This is video 2 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video explains how to manage infection prevention and control for patients and residents with C. auris, for all types of healthcare personnel.

    Additional resources mentioned in video:

    Video #3: Candida auris: Colonization vs. Infection: Targeted to All Healthcare Staff 

    Video #3: Candida auris: Colonization vs. Infection: Targeted to All Healthcare Staff

    This video explains the difference between C. auris colonization and infection to healthcare personnel.

    This is video 3 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video explains the difference between C. auris colonization and infection to healthcare personnel.

    Additional resources mentioned in video:

    Video #4: People at Risk for Candida auris: Facing the Truths, Debunking the Myths: Targeted to Front Line Nursing Staff

    Video #4: People at Risk for Candida auris: Facing the Truths, Debunking the Myths: Targeted to Front Line Nursing Staff

    This video offers information on which patients and groups of people are higher risk for C auris.

    This is video 4 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video offers information on which patients and groups of people are higher risk for C auris. The video is meant for all types of healthcare personnel. 

    Additional resources mentioned in video:

    Video #5: Candida auris for Laboratorians: What You Should Know

    Video #5: Candida auris for Laboratorians: What You Should Know

    . This video is targeted to laboratory staff and delivers a brief overview of identification methods and best practices.

    This is video 5 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video is targeted to laboratory staff and delivers a brief overview of identification methods and best practices.

    Additional resources mentioned in video:

    Video #6: Candida auris Overview: Targeted to Providers

    Video #6: Candida auris Overview: Targeted to Providers

    This video explains why providers should be concerned about C. auris and outlines key treatment and management considerations.

    Video #7: Candida auris Environmental Disinfection: Targeted to Frontline Environmental Services Staff

    Video #7: Candida auris Environmental Disinfection, Targeted to Frontline Environmental Services Staff

    This video offers information about the disinfection of healthcare environments where C. auris is present.

    This is video 7 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video offers information about the disinfection of healthcare environments where C. auris is present. The video is targeted to frontline environmental services staff.

    Additional resources mentioned in video:

    Video #8: Candida auris Surveillance, Reporting, and Tracking

    Video #8: Candida auris Surveillance, Reporting, and Tracking

    This video describes which patients should receive colonization screening for C. auris, how to look for possible C. auris on a clinical laboratory report, and how to report new cases.

    This is video 8 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video describes which patients should receive colonization screening for C. auris, how to look for possible C. auris on a clinical laboratory report, and how to report new cases. This video is targeted to all healthcare personnel.

    Additional resources mentioned in video:

    Video #9: Candida auris Communication with Patients and Families: Targeted to Clinical Staff

    Video #9: Candida auris Communication with Patients and Families: Targeted to Clinical Staff

    This video discusses how to communicate with patients and their families about C. auris.

    This is video 9 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video discusses how to communicate with patients and their families about C. auris. The video is meant for all types of healthcare clinicians including case managers, nurses, providers, and therapists.

    Additional resources mentioned in video:

    Video #10: Candida auris Communication Between Facilities: Targeted to Frontline Nursing Staff and Case Management

    Video #10: Candida auris Communication Between Facilities: Targeted to Frontline Nursing Staff and Case Management

    This video offers information on proper communication between facilities to reduce C. auris transmission.

    This is video 10 of a 10-part video series on Candida auris. This video offers information on proper communication between facilities to reduce C. auris transmission. The video is targeted to frontline nursing staff and case management. 

    Additional resources mentioned in video: