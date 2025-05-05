Skip to agency navigation
    DHS is committed to data-driven decision making that supports Pennsylvanians who are eligible for our programs and services achieve good health, sustainable stability, and success for themselves and their families.

    Illustration of different types of data.

    Projected Medicaid & SNAP Losses Due to Federal Changes

    The federal budget reconciliation bill passed by Congress in July 2025 will have dangerous consequences for programs like Medicaid and SNAP and the people they serve. 

    Below are projections of how many Pennsylvanians could lose Medicaid and SNAP as provisions in the law take effect. Learn more about Medicaid, SNAP, and other programs overseen by DHS throughout this page.

    Projected Pennsylvanians who will Lose Medicaid Due to Federal Changes by:

    US House District Projected Loss of Medicaid Coverage
    Statewide 310,000
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 10,827
    PA-02: Philadelphia County 36,198
    PA-03: Philadelphia County 30,177
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 10,569
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 19,285
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 13,421
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 17,519
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 21,637
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 17,967
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 18,720
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 13,889
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 17,727
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 17,273
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 18,645
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 15,215
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 18,498
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 12,584

    PA House District Projected Loss of Medicaid Coverage
    Statewide 310,000
    HD-1: Erie County 3323
    HD-2: Erie County 1927
    HD-3: Erie County 1140
    HD-4: Erie County 1513
    HD-5: Berks County 870
    HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties 1486
    HD-7: Mercer County 2036
    HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties 963
    HD-9: Lawrence County 1915
    HD-10: Philadelphia County 2748
    HD-11: Butler County 1325
    HD-12: Butler County 574
    HD-13: Chester County 901
    HD-14: Beaver County 1389
    HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties 1271
    HD-16: Beaver County 1706
    HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties 1103
    HD-18: Bucks County 1420
    HD-19: Allegheny County 2636
    HD-20: Allegheny County 970
    HD-21: Allegheny County 942
    HD-22: Lehigh County 3203
    HD-23: Allegheny County 487
    HD-24: Allegheny County 1769
    HD-25: Allegheny County: 1522
    HD-26: Chester County 776
    HD-27: Allegheny County 1261
    HD-28: Allegheny County 483
    HD-29: Bucks County 526
    HD-30: Allegheny County 465
    HD-31: Bucks County 425
    HD-32: Allegheny County 1405
    HD-33: Allegheny County 1141
    HD-34: Allegheny County 1887
    HD-35: Allegheny County 2544
    HD-36: Allegheny County 1670
    HD-37: Lancaster County 814
    HD-38: Allegheny County 1458
    HD-39: Allegheny & Washington County 1123
    HD-40: Allegheny & Washington County 606
    HD-41: Lancaster County 1389
    HD-42: Allegheny County 665
    HD-43: Lancaster County 983
    HD-44: Allegheny County 741
    HD-45: Allegheny County 1433
    HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties 1011
    HD-47: York County 1171
    HD-48: Washington County 1636
    HD-49: Lancaster County 2570
    HD-50: Green & Washington Counties 2104
    HD-51: Fayette County 2216
    HD-52: Fayette County 1905
    HD-53: Montgomery County 1193
    HD-54: Montgomery County 1921
    HD-55: Westmoreland County 1381
    HD-56: Westmoreland County 1094
    HD-57: Westmoreland County 1394
    HD-58: Westmoreland County 1517
    HD-59: Westmoreland County 1264
    HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties 1367
    HD-61: Montgomery County 591
    HD-62: Indiana County 1465
    HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties 1500
    HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties 1758
    HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties 1315
    HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties 1528
    HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties 1584
    HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties 1547
    HD-69: Somerset County 1419
    HD-70: Montgomery County 787
    HD-71: Cambria & Somerset County 1277
    HD-72: Cambria County 2126
    HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties 1588
    HD-74: Chester County 1537
    HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties 1405
    HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties 1338
    HD-77: Centre County 567
    HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties 1445
    HD-79: Blair County 2152
    HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon County 1335
    HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties 1399
    HD-82: Centre County 519
    HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties 1773
    HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties 1233
    HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties 1144
    HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties 1196
    HD-87: Cumberland County 936
    HD-88: Cumberland County 1050
    HD-89: Franklin County 1597
    HD-90: Franklin County 1142
    HD-91: Adams County 1028
    HD-92: York County 1026
    HD-93: York County 950
    HD-94: York County 1189
    HD-95: York County 3451
    HD-96: Lancaster County 1392
    HD-97: Lancaster County 942
    HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon County 1017
    HD-99: Berks & Lancaster County 820
    HD-100: Lancaster County 867
    HD-101: Lebanon County 1977
    HD-102: Lebanon County 953
    HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties 2211
    HD-104: Dauphin County 2743
    HD-105: Dauphin County 1746
    HD-106: Dauphin County 978
    HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties 1792
    HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties 1519
    HD-109: Columbia County 1292
    HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties 1543
    HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties 1473
    HD-112: Lackawanna County 1601
    HD-113: Lackawanna County 2257
    HD-114: Lackawanna County 1560
    HD-115: Monroe County 1589
    HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties 2831
    HD-117: Luzerne County 1251
    HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 1491
    HD-119: Luzerne County 2256
    HD-120: Luzerne County 1394
    HD-121: Luzerne County 2640
    HD-122: Carbon County 1485
    HD-123: Schuylkill County 1961
    HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County 1172
    HD-125: Dauphin County; 1084
    HD-126: Berks County 1954
    HD-127: Berks County 3078
    HD-128: Berks County 788
    HD-129: Berks County 2062
    HD-130: Berks County 839
    HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton Counties 743
    HD-132: Lehigh County 1226
    HD-133: Lehigh County 1710
    HD-134: Lehigh County 2314
    HD-135: Northampton County 1640
    HD-136: Northampton County 1554
    HD-137: Northampton County 835
    HD-138: Northampton County 969
    HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties 1207
    HD-140: Bucks County 1154
    HD-141: Bucks County 1753
    HD-142: Bucks County 923
    HD-143: Bucks County 692
    HD-144: Bucks County 833
    HD-145: Bucks County 849
    HD-146: Montgomery County 1640
    HD-147: Montgomery County 735
    HD-148: Montgomery County 465
    HD-149: Montgomery County 752
    HD-150: Montgomery County 679
    HD-151: Montgomery County 720
    HD-152: Montgomery County 994
    HD-153: Montgomery County 798
    HD-154: Montgomery County 902
    HD-155: Chester County 580
    HD-156: Chester County 553
    HD-157: Chester County 417
    HD-158: Chester County 686
    HD-159: Delaware County 2925
    HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties 396
    HD-161: Delaware County 1201
    HD-162: Delaware County 1708
    HD-163: Delaware County 1693
    HD-164: Delaware County 2548
    HD-165: Delaware County 575
    HD-166: Delaware County 620
    HD-167: Chester County 557
    HD-168: Delaware County 433
    HD-169: York County 1101
    HD-170: Philadelphia County 2044
    HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties 1300
    HD-172: Philadelphia County 2206
    HD-173: Philadelphia County 2299
    HD-174: Philadelphia County 2300
    HD-175: Philadelphia County 1077
    HD-176: Monroe County 1273
    HD-177: Philadelphia County 2861
    HD-178: Bucks County 640
    HD-179: Philadelphia County 3903
    HD-180: Philadelphia County 4621
    HD-181: Philadelphia County 2841
    HD-182: Philadelphia County 896
    HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 1102
    HD-184: Philadelphia County 2101
    HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 2631
    HD-186: Philadelphia County 2689
    HD-187: Lehigh County 827
    HD-188: Philadelphia County 1753
    HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties 1562
    HD-190: Philadelphia County 4007
    HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 3428
    HD-192: Philadelphia County 2937
    HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties 1135
    HD-194: Philadelphia County 898
    HD-195: Philadelphia County 2952
    HD-196: York County 1164
    HD-197: Philadelphia County 4382
    HD-198: Philadelphia County 3656
    HD-199: Cumberland County  1428
    HD-200: Philadelphia County 2053
    HD-201: Philadelphia County 3583
    HD-202: Philadelphia County 3206
    HD-203: Philadelphia County 3183

    PA Senate District Projected Loss of Medicaid Coverage
    Statewide 310,000
    SD-01: Philadelphia County 5,734
    SD-02: Philadelphia County 15,271
    SD-03: Philadelphia County 14,754
    SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County 7,820
    SD-05: Philadelphia County 9,681
    SD-06: Bucks County 3,999
    SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties 9,985
    SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 11,476
    SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties 5,092
    SD-10: Bucks County 3,854
    SD-11: Berks County 8,021
    SD-12: Montgomery County 3,500
    SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties 5,723
    SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 8,161
    SD-15: Dauphin County 7,535
    SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties 3,677
    SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties 3,709
    SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 5,306
    SD-19: Chester County 3,087
    SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties 6,838
    SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties 5,547
    SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 8,094
    SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties 5,938
    SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties 3,884
    SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties 4,850
    SD-26: Delaware County 5,685
    SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties 5,705
    SD-28: York County 4,485
    SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties 7,794
    SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties 6,337
    SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties 6,622
    SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties 6,989
    SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties 4,848
    SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties 4,956
    SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties 6,004
    SD-36: Lancaster County 4,354
    SD-37: Allegheny County 2,716
    SD-38: Allegheny County 3,639
    SD-39: Westmoreland County 4,903
    SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties 6,096
    SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties 6,028
    SD-42: Allegheny County 5,911
    SD-43: Allegheny County 5,866
    SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 3,010
    SD-45: Allegheny County 6,793
    SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties 5,786
    SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties 4,683
    SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties 4,829
    SD-49: Erie County 7,819
    SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties 6,756

    Map of PA counties with total loss of Medicaid coverage.
    PA County Estimated MA loss of coverage
    Statewide 310,000
    Adams 1,676
    Allegheny 25,871
    Armstrong 1,466
    Beaver 3,550
    Bedford 1,118
    Berks 9,817
    Blair 3,430
    Bradford 1,327
    Bucks 9,329
    Butler 2,652
    Cambria 3,519
    Cameron 133
    Carbon 1,509
    Centre 1,632
    Chester 5,914
    Clarion -761
    Clearfield -2,006
    Clinton -881
    Columbia 1,305
    Crawford 1,900
    Cumberland 4,530
    Dauphin 7,830
    Delaware 13,372
    Elk 582
    Erie 7,702
    Fayette 4,080
    Forest 97
    Franklin 3,070
    Fulton 329
    Greene 980
    Huntingdon 890
    Indiana 1,942
    Jefferson 1,003
    Juniata 417
    Lackawanna 6,289
    Lancaster 10,474
    Lawrence 2,275
    Lebanon 2,865
    Lehigh 9,893
    Luzerne 10,336
    Lycoming 2,667
    McKean 1,010
    Mercer 2,656
    Mifflin 1,050
    Monroe 4,321
    Montgomery 12,009
    Montour 292
    Northampton 5,512
    Northumberland 2,489
    Perry 793
    Philadelphia 73,248
    Pike 1,231
    Potter 374
    Schuylkill 3,593
    Snyder 645
    Somerset 1,570
    Sullivan 109
    Susquehanna 901
    Tioga 992
    Union 560
    Venango 1,335
    Warren 881
    Washington 4,657
    Wayne 1,099
    Westmoreland 6,867
    Wyoming 622
    York 9,762

    Projected Pennsylvanians who will Lose SNAP Due to Federal Changes by:

    US House District Projected Loss of SNAP
    Statewide 143,968
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 2,027
    PA-02: Philadelphia County 21,857
    PA-03: Philadelphia County 20,899
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 2,115
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 8,284
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 3,639
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 6,096
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 11,572
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 8,185
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 6,029
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 3,509
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 9,898
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 6,626
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 11,071
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 6,825
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 8,751
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 6,004
    Unknown 581

    PA House District Projected Loss of SNAP
    Statewide 143,968
    HD-1: Erie County 2,070
    HD-2: Erie County 865
    HD-3: Erie County 425
    HD-4: Erie County 692
    HD-5: Berks County 206
    HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties 698
    HD-7: Mercer County 1,070
    HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties 396
    HD-9: Lawrence County 1,167
    HD-10: Philadelphia County 1,996
    HD-11: Butler County 301
    HD-12: Butler County 89
    HD-13: Chester County 153
    HD-14: Beaver County 764
    HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties 671
    HD-16: Beaver County 1,008
    HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties 423
    HD-18: Bucks County 275
    HD-19: Allegheny County 1,701
    HD-20: Allegheny County 452
    HD-21: Allegheny County 549
    HD-22: Lehigh County 1,518
    HD-23: Allegheny County 191
    HD-24: Allegheny County 1,064
    HD-25: Allegheny County: 792
    HD-26: Chester County 131
    HD-27: Allegheny County 573
    HD-28: Allegheny County 164
    HD-29: Bucks County 87
    HD-30: Allegheny County 131
    HD-31: Bucks County 63
    HD-32: Allegheny County 720
    HD-33: Allegheny County 567
    HD-34: Allegheny County 1,165
    HD-35: Allegheny County 1,524
    HD-36: Allegheny County 950
    HD-37: Lancaster County 142
    HD-38: Allegheny County 658
    HD-39: Allegheny & Washington County 547
    HD-40: Allegheny & Washington County 177
    HD-41: Lancaster County 275
    HD-42: Allegheny County 250
    HD-43: Lancaster County 151
    HD-44: Allegheny County 246
    HD-45: Allegheny County 710
    HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties 429
    HD-47: York County 250
    HD-48: Washington County 1,000
    HD-49: Lancaster County 1,080
    HD-50: Green & Washington Counties 1,326
    HD-51: Fayette County 1,560
    HD-52: Fayette County 1,181
    HD-53: Montgomery County 206
    HD-54: Montgomery County 484
    HD-55: Westmoreland County 831
    HD-56: Westmoreland County 574
    HD-57: Westmoreland County 813
    HD-58: Westmoreland County 871
    HD-59: Westmoreland County 717
    HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties 771
    HD-61: Montgomery County 100
    HD-62: Indiana County 724
    HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties 733
    HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties 1,031
    HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties 676
    HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties 691
    HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties 797
    HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties 593
    HD-69: Somerset County 829
    HD-70: Montgomery County 144
    HD-71: Cambria & Somerset County 647
    HD-72: Cambria County 1,189
    HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties 913
    HD-74: Chester County 330
    HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties 673
    HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties 479
    HD-77: Centre County 107
    HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties 562
    HD-79: Blair County 1,245
    HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon County 578
    HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties 537
    HD-82: Centre County 98
    HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties 882
    HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties 510
    HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties 213
    HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties 328
    HD-87: Cumberland County 161
    HD-88: Cumberland County 182
    HD-89: Franklin County 299
    HD-90: Franklin County 265
    HD-91: Adams County 195
    HD-92: York County 222
    HD-93: York County 175
    HD-94: York County 272
    HD-95: York County 1,832
    HD-96: Lancaster County 556
    HD-97: Lancaster County 167
    HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon County 186
    HD-99: Berks & Lancaster County 145
    HD-100: Lancaster County 167
    HD-101: Lebanon County 782
    HD-102: Lebanon County 186
    HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties 1,173
    HD-104: Dauphin County 1,016
    HD-105: Dauphin County 338
    HD-106: Dauphin County 189
    HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties 1,171
    HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties 678
    HD-109: Columbia County 673
    HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties 540
    HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties 708
    HD-112: Lackawanna County 931
    HD-113: Lackawanna County 1,279
    HD-114: Lackawanna County 817
    HD-115: Monroe County 853
    HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties 1,191
    HD-117: Luzerne County 673
    HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 810
    HD-119: Luzerne County 1,328
    HD-120: Luzerne County 693
    HD-121: Luzerne County 1,565
    HD-122: Carbon County 733
    HD-123: Schuylkill County 1,264
    HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County 467
    HD-125: Dauphin County; 208
    HD-126: Berks County 612
    HD-127: Berks County 1,288
    HD-128: Berks County 143
    HD-129: Berks County 734
    HD-130: Berks County 144
    HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton Counties 171
    HD-132: Lehigh County 317
    HD-133: Lehigh County 354
    HD-134: Lehigh County 833
    HD-135: Northampton County 672
    HD-136: Northampton County 673
    HD-137: Northampton County 193
    HD-138: Northampton County 224
    HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties 625
    HD-140: Bucks County 266
    HD-141: Bucks County 434
    HD-142: Bucks County 143
    HD-143: Bucks County 103
    HD-144: Bucks County 137
    HD-145: Bucks County 139
    HD-146: Montgomery County 430
    HD-147: Montgomery County 131
    HD-148: Montgomery County 69
    HD-149: Montgomery County 138
    HD-150: Montgomery County 131
    HD-151: Montgomery County 113
    HD-152: Montgomery County 171
    HD-153: Montgomery County 116
    HD-154: Montgomery County 155
    HD-155: Chester County 89
    HD-156: Chester County 88
    HD-157: Chester County 56
    HD-158: Chester County 107
    HD-159: Delaware County 1,648
    HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties 94
    HD-161: Delaware County 520
    HD-162: Delaware County 733
    HD-163: Delaware County 722
    HD-164: Delaware County 915
    HD-165: Delaware County 208
    HD-166: Delaware County 162
    HD-167: Chester County 60
    HD-168: Delaware County 98
    HD-169: York County 222
    HD-170: Philadelphia County 762
    HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties 424
    HD-172: Philadelphia County 799
    HD-173: Philadelphia County 1,116
    HD-174: Philadelphia County 906
    HD-175: Philadelphia County 844
    HD-176: Monroe County 632
    HD-177: Philadelphia County 1,918
    HD-178: Bucks County 84
    HD-179: Philadelphia County 2,589
    HD-180: Philadelphia County 3,459
    HD-181: Philadelphia County 2,091
    HD-182: Philadelphia County 879
    HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 220
    HD-184: Philadelphia County 1,140
    HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 1,509
    HD-186: Philadelphia County 1,854
    HD-187: Lehigh County 129
    HD-188: Philadelphia County 1,496
    HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties 777
    HD-190: Philadelphia County 2,871
    HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 2,145
    HD-192: Philadelphia County 1,998
    HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties 198
    HD-194: Philadelphia County 590
    HD-195: Philadelphia County 2,104
    HD-196: York County 209
    HD-197: Philadelphia County 2,947
    HD-198: Philadelphia County 2,487
    HD-199: Cumberland County  274
    HD-200: Philadelphia County 1,368
    HD-201: Philadelphia County 2,357
    HD-202: Philadelphia County 1,392
    HD-203: Philadelphia County 1,543

    PA Senate District Projected Loss of SNAP
    Statewide 143,968
    SD-01: Philadelphia County 4,032
    SD-02: Philadelphia County 9,660
    SD-03: Philadelphia County 10,153
    SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County 4,370
    SD-05: Philadelphia County 4,008
    SD-06: Bucks County 693
    SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties 6,776
    SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 7,306
    SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties 2,253
    SD-10: Bucks County 808
    SD-11: Berks County 2,825
    SD-12: Montgomery County 571
    SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties 1,855
    SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 2,932
    SD-15: Dauphin County 2,690
    SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties 689
    SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties 840
    SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 1,844
    SD-19: Chester County 549
    SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties 3,771
    SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties 2,489
    SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 4,598
    SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties 2,237
    SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties 843
    SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties 2,014
    SD-26: Delaware County 2,133
    SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties 2,794
    SD-28: York County 954
    SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties 3,943
    SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties 2,951
    SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties 2,414
    SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties 4,281
    SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties 972
    SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties 931
    SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties 3,088
    SD-36: Lancaster County 890
    SD-37: Allegheny County 946
    SD-38: Allegheny County 1,760
    SD-39: Westmoreland County 2,735
    SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties 3,152
    SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties 3,242
    SD-42: Allegheny County 3,284
    SD-43: Allegheny County 3,354
    SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 496
    SD-45: Allegheny County 3,591
    SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties 3,333
    SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties 2,326
    SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties 1,307
    SD-49: Erie County 3,963
    SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties 3,481
    Unknown 578

    Map of PA counties with total loss of SNAP.
    PA County Projected Loss of SNAP
    Statewide 143,967
    Adams 306
    Allegheny 13,513
    Armstrong 819
    Beaver 2,086
    Bedford 521
    Berks 3,290
    Blair 1,852
    Bradford 291
    Bucks 1,703
    Butler 557
    Cambria 2,042
    Cameron 59
    Carbon 776
    Centre 269
    Chester 1,024
    Clarion 418
    Clearfield 1,117
    Clinton 431
    Columbia 723
    Crawford 966
    Cumberland 839
    Dauphin 2,884
    Delaware 5,700
    Elk 288
    Erie 4,015
    Fayette 2,801
    Forest 55
    Franklin 664
    Fulton 64
    Greene 707
    Huntingdon 434
    Indiana 940
    Jefferson 475
    Juniata 214
    Lackawanna 3,565
    Lancaster 2,829
    Lawrence 1,388
    Lebanon 982
    Lehigh 3,353
    Luzerne 5,517
    Lycoming 1,357
    McKean 595
    Mercer 1,409
    Mifflin 384
    Monroe 2,042
    Montgomery 2,336
    Montour 59
    Northampton 1,856
    Northumberland 1,592
    Perry 141
    Philadelphia 45,004
    Pike 576
    Potter 158
    Schuylkill 2,194
    Snyder 87
    Somerset 887
    Sullivan 41
    Susquehanna 422
    Tioga 469
    Union 90
    Venango 852
    Warren 504
    Washington 2,483
    Wayne 539
    Westmoreland 3,918
    Wyoming 311
    York 3,184

    DHS serves more than 3 million Pennsylvanians directly
    through programs we administer like Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and more.

    The agency reaches countless others in our Commonwealth through protective services, support for county-level human services programs, and work to oversee licensed providers that offer child care, behavioral health care, long-term care, disability supports, and other essential services. Download statewide, county, and localized data on Medicaid and SNAP (xlsx) — two of DHS' largest programs

    Medicaid Information
    SNAP Information
    Historical Data
    Other Programs

    Medicaid Information

    Medicaid is a health care program overseen by the federal government but managed by states.

    In Pennsylvania, Medicaid covers approximately 3 million people who live in every county in the Commonwealth.

    23% of all Pennsylvanians

    Infographic of people icon showing 23 percent of icons shaded in.

    39% of Children
    (under 21)

    Infographic of people icon showing 39 percent of icons shaded in.

    34% of births
    in PA

    Infographic of people icon showing 34 percent of icons shaded in.

    21% of Adults
    (19-64)

    Infographic of people icon showing 21percent of icons shaded in.

    13% of Seniors
    (65 and over)

    Infographic of people icon showing 13 percent of icons shaded in.

    59% of Nursing Home Residents

    Infographic of people icon showing 59 percent of icons shaded in.

    Medicaid helps eligible people without health insurance and people with special health needs get the care they need to stay healthy, support their family, and participate in Pennsylvania’s workforce and economy.

    In 2015, Pennsylvania implemented Medicaid Expansion, part of the Affordable Care Act that allows low income people who don’t get health coverage from an employer or don’t make enough to qualify for subsidies from Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace, to get health coverage through Medicaid.

    Today, about 750,000 Pennsylvanians get health care because of Medicaid Expansion and since 2015, more than 2.5 million have received coverage at some point because of Medicaid Expansion.

    As of 2023, hospital uncompensated care is 27.7% less than it was prior to Medicaid expansion even though health care costs have increased during this time.

    A small graphic of a person next to a 2-times bigger graphic of a person. Text on graphic reads: "Medicaid positively impacts uninsured rates and long term outcomes in PA. 7.1% PA's Current Uninsured Rate. 13.6% PA's potential Uninsured Rate if Expansion is Rolled Back"

    Medicaid Data

    More Medicaid data

    Changes to our Medicaid program could jeopardize access to life-saving behavioral health care and worsen the already devastating mental health, suicide, addiction, and overdose crises in rural, suburban, and urban communities across Pennsylvania. Families facing serious mental health challenges or addiction could see their loved ones lose critical access to treatment and recovery supports that save lives.

    Potential changes wouldn’t just impact those on Medicaid. They would also affect working families who are a part of the behavioral health workforce by creating more turbulence for an essential field – impacts that can extend across our economy. 

    PA County Individuals receiving Medicaid
    STATE TOTAL 2,963,977
    Adams 15,782
    Allegheny 244,152
    Armstrong 14,397
    Beaver 35,427
    Bedford 10,746
    Berks 97,996
    Blair 33,282
    Bradford 13,986
    Bucks 89,311
    Butler 26,098
    Cambria 34,701
    Cameron 1,313
    Carbon 14,629
    Centre 14,754
    Chester 58,715
    Clarion 7,844
    Clearfield 19,224
    Clinton 8,914
    Columbia 12,788
    Crawford 18,893
    Cumberland 45,078
    Dauphin 77,576
    Delaware 126,432
    Elk 6,138
    Erie 76,156
    Fayette 39,862
    Forest 984
    Franklin 30,548
    Fulton 3,334
    Greene 9,423
    Huntingdon 9,142
    Indiana 18,021
    Jefferson 10,509
    Juniata 4,184
    Lackawanna 58,876
    Lancaster 98,541
    Lawrence 22,324
    Lebanon 29,471
    Lehigh 95,284
    Luzerne 99,330
    Lycoming 27,119
    McKean 10,416
    Mercer 26,798
    Mifflin 10,734
    Monroe 37,910
    Montgomery 120,084
    Montour 3,026
    Northampton 54,364
    Northumberland 25,341
    Perry 7,936
    Philadelphia 665,522
    Pike 10,764
    Potter 3,636
    Schuylkill 36,286
    Snyder 6,565
    Somerset 15,019
    Sullivan 1,140
    Susquehanna 8,861
    Tioga 9,453
    Union 5,541
    Venango 13,402
    Warren 8,478
    Washington 43,259
    Wayne 10,062
    Westmoreland 66,798
    Wyoming 5,826
    York 95,472

    US House District Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59 Number on Medicaid 60 and older Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 46,234 40,863 17,071 27,298
    PA-02: Philadelphia County   139,319   152,795 56,162 97,519
    PA-03: Philadelphia County   108,381   131,189 50,780 83,164
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 45,372 40,758 15,563 26,879
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 81,745 76,431 27,380 49,005
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 61,651 48,985 18,498 30,455
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 73,745 69,014 25,800 43,082
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 88,717 90,448 29,016 55,976
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 73,821 73,228 25,821 42,539
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 81,019 75,864 23,233 44,478
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 60,483 56,846 16,302 34,360
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 69,141 74,746 26,671 45,122
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 70,171 71,067 24,953 41,184
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 68,690 81,569 29,139 47,010
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 57,975 64,716 23,697 36,691
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 74,266 77,315 26,394 43,984
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 49,945 51,972 19,159 31,402


    PA House District Under 21  Age 21-59  Age 60+ 
    Total 1,254,705 1,281,926 457,246
    HD-1: Erie County 13,051 14,685 4,233
    HD-2: Erie County 8,399 7,804 2,339
    HD-3: Erie County 4,588 4,626 1,758
    HD-4: Erie County 6,486 6,263 1,804
    HD-5: Berks County 3,720 3,584 1,071
    HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties 5,796 6,120 2,382
    HD-7: Mercer County 7,896 8,742 2,952
    HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties 3,783 4,084 1,400
    HD-9: Lawrence County 7,266 8,130 3,028
    HD-10: Philadelphia County 9,599 11,845 4,994
    HD-11: Butler County 5,032 5,651 2,064
    HD-12: Butler County 2,745 1,900 881
    HD-13: Chester County 4,677 2,933 1,055
    HD-14: Beaver County 5,619 5,749 1,997
    HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties 4,946 5,195 2,089
    HD-16: Beaver County 6,743 7,213 2,463
    HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties 4,457 4,500 1,656
    HD-18: Bucks County 5,867 5,148 2,650
    HD-19: Allegheny County 9,969 11,218 4,172
    HD-20: Allegheny County 3,682 4,050 1,599
    HD-21: Allegheny County 3,046 4,372 1,643
    HD-22: Lehigh County 13,545 13,017 4,256
    HD-23: Allegheny County 1,592 2,112 977
    HD-24: Allegheny County 6,266 7,508 3,251
    HD-25: Allegheny County: 6,347 6,302 1,999
    HD-26: Chester County 3,634 2,759 1,078
    HD-27: Allegheny County 5,055 5,180 1,895
    HD-28: Allegheny County 2,176 1,839 633
    HD-29: Bucks County 1,953 1,899 1,210
    HD-30: Allegheny County 2,040 1,699 732
    HD-31: Bucks County 1,744 1,595 752
    HD-32: Allegheny County 5,676 5,807 2,039
    HD-33: Allegheny County 4,349 4,727 1,898
    HD-34: Allegheny County 6,845 8,343 2,969
    HD-35: Allegheny County 10,145 10,560 3,772
    HD-36: Allegheny County 6,464 7,398 2,207
    HD-37: Lancaster County 3,693 3,195 942
    HD-38: Allegheny County 5,878 6,111 2,041
    HD-39: Allegheny & Washington County 4,587 4,682 1,532
    HD-40: Allegheny & Washington County 2,766 2,154 908
    HD-41: Lancaster County 5,900 5,678 1,788
    HD-42: Allegheny County 2,810 2,609 978
    HD-43: Lancaster County 4,496 3,878 1,080
    HD-44: Allegheny County 3,403 2,844 884
    HD-45: Allegheny County 5,410 6,123 2,255
    HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties 4,284 3,871 1,576
    HD-47: York County 5,217 4,615 1,432
    HD-48: Washington County 6,134 7,256 2,351
    HD-49: Lancaster County 10,392 10,984 3,355
    HD-50: Green & Washington Counties 7,488 9,881 2,874
    HD-51: Fayette County 7,567 9,780 3,975
    HD-52: Fayette County 6,965 8,320 3,044
    HD-53: Montgomery County 5,190 4,278 2,014
    HD-54: Montgomery County 9,399 6,898 2,182
    HD-55: Westmoreland County 5,330 5,908 2,050
    HD-56: Westmoreland County 4,402 4,579 1,545
    HD-57: Westmoreland County 4,991 6,104 2,320
    HD-58: Westmoreland County 5,854 6,615 2,123
    HD-59: Westmoreland County 4,555 5,453 2,151
    HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties 5,288 5,849 2,014
    HD-61: Montgomery County 2,295 2,111 1,283
    HD-62: Indiana County 5,304 6,640 2,150
    HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties 5,629 6,230 2,569
    HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties 6,855 7,288 2,769
    HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties 4,889 5,532 2,229
    HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties 5,803 6,449 2,445
    HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties 6,080 6,624 2,536
    HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties 6,244 6,294 2,348
    HD-69: Somerset County 5,217 6,002 2,436
    HD-70: Montgomery County 3,289 2,980 1,301
    HD-71: Cambria & Somerset County 4,858 5,425 2,008
    HD-72: Cambria County 8,109 8,990 3,360
    HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties 5,804 6,901 2,574
    HD-74: Chester County 7,361 5,805 1,626
    HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties 5,348 6,133 2,038
    HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties 5,067 5,729 2,075
    HD-77: Centre County 2,102 2,537 814
    HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties 5,651 5,871 2,384
    HD-79: Blair County 7,868 9,716 3,121
    HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon County 5,439 5,396 2,009
    HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties 5,748 5,696 2,012
    HD-82: Centre County 1,939 2,181 872
    HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties 6,953 7,526 2,579
    HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties 4,834 5,091 1,938
    HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties 4,671 4,564 1,775
    HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties 5,159 4,633 1,712
    HD-87: Cumberland County 4,121 3,674 1,212
    HD-88: Cumberland County 4,654 4,090 1,359
    HD-89: Franklin County 7,193 6,141 2,036
    HD-90: Franklin County 5,054 4,604 1,325
    HD-91: Adams County 4,440 4,017 1,436
    HD-92: York County 4,673 4,097 1,104
    HD-93: York County 4,211 3,762 1,172
    HD-94: York County 5,384 4,809 1,250
    HD-95: York County 14,670 14,844 3,688
    HD-96: Lancaster County 5,357 6,050 1,988
    HD-97: Lancaster County 4,187 3,859 1,013
    HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon County 4,543 4,040 1,206
    HD-99: Berks & Lancaster County 3,934 3,063 891
    HD-100: Lancaster County 3,955 3,453 933
    HD-101: Lebanon County 8,577 7,696 2,747
    HD-102: Lebanon County 4,489 3,573 1,109
    HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties 9,028 9,379 2,870
    HD-104: Dauphin County 12,333 10,726 3,332
    HD-105: Dauphin County 7,590 7,047 2,167
    HD-106: Dauphin County 4,200 3,904 1,303
    HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties 7,012 7,624 2,604
    HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties 5,919 6,117 2,579
    HD-109: Columbia County 5,135 5,304 1,993
    HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties 6,365 6,481 2,004
    HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties 5,985 6,099 2,086
    HD-112: Lackawanna County 6,282 6,919 2,202
    HD-113: Lackawanna County 8,967 9,351 3,399
    HD-114: Lackawanna County 6,164 6,631 2,210
    HD-115: Monroe County 6,615 6,773 1,905
    HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties 13,188 10,291 3,758
    HD-117: Luzerne County 5,047 5,304 1,685
    HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 5,934 6,247 2,168
    HD-119: Luzerne County 9,578 9,571 2,559
    HD-120: Luzerne County 5,549 5,841 2,024
    HD-121: Luzerne County 11,013 11,163 3,224
    HD-122: Carbon County 6,382 6,044 1,862
    HD-123: Schuylkill County 7,564 8,409 2,891
    HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County 4,811 4,647 1,820
    HD-125: Dauphin County; 4,610 4,349 1,474
    HD-126: Berks County 9,251 7,139 2,408
    HD-127: Berks County 13,407 11,571 4,633
    HD-128: Berks County 3,544 3,077 965
    HD-129: Berks County 8,924 7,796 3,118
    HD-130: Berks County 3,735 3,283 1,050
    HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton Counties 3,276 2,841 1,028
    HD-132: Lehigh County 4,956 4,402 2,442
    HD-133: Lehigh County 7,073 6,440 2,939
    HD-134: Lehigh County 9,976 9,051 3,233
    HD-135: Northampton County 6,790 6,546 2,442
    HD-136: Northampton County 6,341 6,295 2,314
    HD-137: Northampton County 3,411 3,047 1,577
    HD-138: Northampton County 4,135 3,879 1,312
    HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties 4,630 5,226 1,757
    HD-140: Bucks County 5,078 4,540 1,488
    HD-141: Bucks County 7,202 7,368 2,292
    HD-142: Bucks County 3,911 3,558 1,413
    HD-143: Bucks County 3,236 2,600 823
    HD-144: Bucks County 3,868 2,889 1,261
    HD-145: Bucks County 3,608 3,263 1,299
    HD-146: Montgomery County 7,230 6,768 1,782
    HD-147: Montgomery County 3,479 2,746 850
    HD-148: Montgomery County 1,890 1,725 855
    HD-149: Montgomery County 3,237 2,919 1,082
    HD-150: Montgomery County 3,014 2,576 942
    HD-151: Montgomery County 3,082 2,529 1,315
    HD-152: Montgomery County 4,325 3,745 1,492
    HD-153: Montgomery County 3,326 2,934 1,417
    HD-154: Montgomery County 3,489 3,481 1,708
    HD-155: Chester County 2,747 2,111 727
    HD-156: Chester County 2,463 2,044 813
    HD-157: Chester County 1,736 1,527 748
    HD-158: Chester County 3,525 2,225 851
    HD-159: Delaware County 12,206 12,281 3,660
    HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties 1,701 1,528 577
    HD-161: Delaware County 5,112 4,744 1,700
    HD-162: Delaware County 7,240 7,036 2,160
    HD-163: Delaware County 7,419 6,844 2,026
    HD-164: Delaware County 11,071 9,772 3,673
    HD-165: Delaware County 2,271 2,333 933
    HD-166: Delaware County 2,415 2,244 1,305
    HD-167: Chester County 2,431 1,783 1,147
    HD-168: Delaware County 1,564 1,556 1,046
    HD-169: York County 5,055 4,435 1,099
    HD-170: Philadelphia County 7,922 7,807 3,933
    HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties 4,953 5,736 1,815
    HD-172: Philadelphia County 8,885 8,203 4,137
    HD-173: Philadelphia County 9,890 9,227 2,999
    HD-174: Philadelphia County 9,221 8,691 4,218
    HD-175: Philadelphia County 2,058 5,550 2,754
    HD-176: Monroe County 4,922 5,562 1,767
    HD-177: Philadelphia County 11,440 12,459 3,624
    HD-178: Bucks County 2,768 2,350 1,044
    HD-179: Philadelphia County 15,268 17,113 5,170
    HD-180: Philadelphia County 17,332 21,033 6,097
    HD-181: Philadelphia County 11,079 11,676 4,584
    HD-182: Philadelphia County 1,564 5,008 2,045
    HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 4,739 4,426 1,434
    HD-184: Philadelphia County 8,267 8,012 3,932
    HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 10,433 10,966 3,919
    HD-186: Philadelphia County 9,418 11,523 4,934
    HD-187: Lehigh County 3,668 3,224 1,064
    HD-188: Philadelphia County 5,577 8,603 2,688
    HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties 6,501 6,699 1,826
    HD-190: Philadelphia County 13,820 17,318 7,413
    HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 13,525 14,177 5,283
    HD-192: Philadelphia County 11,196 12,814 4,248
    HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties 5,186 4,365 1,368
    HD-194: Philadelphia County 2,609 4,572 1,457
    HD-195: Philadelphia County 11,026 12,981 4,393
    HD-196: York County 5,378 4,588 1,236
    HD-197: Philadelphia County 15,953 18,871 7,342
    HD-198: Philadelphia County 13,506 15,781 5,891
    HD-199: Cumberland County  5,910 5,683 2,144
    HD-200: Philadelphia County 6,937 9,027 3,793
    HD-201: Philadelphia County 13,242 15,255 5,976
    HD-202: Philadelphia County 14,620 12,195 4,028
    HD-203: Philadelphia County 13,056 13,055 4,518

    PA Senate District Under 21  Age 21-59  Age 60+ 
    Total 1,254,705 1,281,926 457,246
    SD-01: Philadelphia County 18,710 25,203 11,255
    SD-02: Philadelphia County 61,127 65,328 20,471
    SD-03: Philadelphia County 54,644 63,529 23,783
    SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County 29,018 32,866 13,360
    SD-05: Philadelphia County 39,477 37,459 16,211
    SD-06: Bucks County 17,176 14,696 6,607
    SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties 35,025 44,218 16,827
    SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 43,928 48,690 17,801
    SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties 21,979 20,093 6,923
    SD-10: Bucks County 16,118 15,257 5,702
    SD-11: Berks County 35,687 30,027 11,458
    SD-12: Montgomery County 15,041 12,685 5,949
    SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties 24,124 23,881 7,062
    SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 34,688 32,338 11,494
    SD-15: Dauphin County 32,470 30,602 9,422
    SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties 15,847 13,945 5,582
    SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties 16,861 13,698 5,124
    SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 21,749 20,850 8,450
    SD-19: Chester County 14,647 11,125 3,931
    SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties 28,070 29,111 8,609
    SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties 21,005 23,616 8,745
    SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 32,569 34,059 11,253
    SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties 23,807 24,508 8,821
    SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties 17,224 15,208 4,939
    SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties 18,688 20,751 7,224
    SD-26: Delaware County 23,987 22,428 8,286
    SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties 22,559 23,548 8,786
    SD-28: York County 20,087 17,954 5,114
    SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties 33,408 30,833 10,754
    SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties 24,535 26,841 9,599
    SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties 29,190 27,443 7,083
    SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties 25,319 30,046 11,883
    SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties 21,701 18,943 6,001
    SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties 21,201 19,410 7,078
    SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties 22,506 25,837 9,420
    SD-36: Lancaster County 18,916 17,691 5,286
    SD-37: Allegheny County 11,692 10,447 3,995
    SD-38: Allegheny County 14,142 14,773 6,095
    SD-39: Westmoreland County 18,519 21,077 7,575
    SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties 24,270 26,241 8,138
    SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties 22,554 26,026 9,420
    SD-42: Allegheny County 22,485 25,334 9,055
    SD-43: Allegheny County 21,590 25,446 9,406
    SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 13,728 10,941 4,293
    SD-45: Allegheny County 27,597 28,378 9,384
    SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties 21,908 25,383 8,375
    SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties 19,050 18,969 7,036
    SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties 21,532 18,794 6,139
    SD-49: Erie County 32,152 32,998 10,078
    SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties 26,368 28,282 10,357

    Data in table below for this map of PA with the percentage of persons aged 18-64 covered with Medicaid Expansion.
    County Medicaid Expansion Count of Enrollees Count of Individuals aged 18-64 Percentage of Persons aged 18-64 covered with Medicaid Expansion (%)
    Adams 4,027 61,361 6.56
    Allegheny 63,058 754,761 8.35
    Armstrong 3,492 36,065 9.68
    Beaver 8,397 95,277 8.81
    Bedford 2,693 26,771 10.06
    Berks 23,027 259,365 8.88
    Blair 8,237 69,844 11.79
    Bradford 3,025 33,719 8.97
    Bucks 22,557 387,972 5.81
    Butler 6,306 117,834 5.35
    Cambria 8,394 74,741 11.23
    Cameron 316 2,375 13.31
    Carbon 3,614 37,713 9.58
    Centre 4,106 109,459 3.75
    Chester 14,010 328,757 4.26
    Clarion 1,753 22,496 7.79
    Clearfield 4,864 48,035 10.13
    Clinton 2,068 22,380 9.24
    Columbia 3,130 40,076 7.81
    Crawford 4,475 48,051 9.31
    Cumberland 10,673 161,395 6.61
    Dauphin 18,529 170,474 10.87
    Delaware 32,546 353,577 9.2
    Elk 1,314 17,718 7.42
    Erie 18,289 160,063 11.43
    Fayette 9,762 74,602 13.09
    Forest 227 4,801 4.73
    Franklin 7,249 89,987 8.06
    Fulton 771 8,480 9.09
    Greene 2,362 21,512 10.98
    Huntingdon 2,066 26,566 7.78
    Indiana 4,772 50,893 9.38
    Jefferson 2,312 24,652 9.38
    Juniata 977 13,190 7.41
    Lackawanna 15,443 126,475 12.21
    Lancaster 25,456 316,678 8.04
    Lawrence 5,438 47,048 11.56
    Lebanon 6,621 81,076 8.17
    Lehigh 23,837 225,845 10.55
    Luzerne 24,905 195,398 12.75
    Lycoming 6,247 67,092 9.31
    McKean 2,356 23,771 9.91
    Mercer 6,237 63,325 9.85
    Mifflin 2,452 25,915 9.46
    Monroe 10,981 104,872 10.47
    Montgomery 28,335 514,656 5.51
    Montour 679 10,236 6.63
    Northampton 13,114 191,267 6.86
    Northumberland 5,856 53,038 11.04
    Perry 1,864 27,337 6.82
    Philadelphia 183,159 1,013,190 18.08
    Pike 3,126 35,879 8.71
    Potter 904 8,522 10.61
    Schuylkill 8,444 85,225 9.91
    Snyder 1,508 23,347 6.46
    Somerset 3,782 41,804 9.05
    Sullivan 246 3,241 7.59
    Susquehanna 2,163 21,328 10.14
    Tioga 2,406 23,642 10.18
    Union 1,330 27,297 4.87
    Venango 3,158 27,631 11.43
    Warren 2,122 20,799 10.2
    Washington 11,483 122,253 9.39
    Wayne 2,736 29,018 9.43
    Westmoreland 16,523 201,816 8.19
    Wyoming 1,535 15,049 10.2
    York 23,248 272,637 8.53


    The data below represents payment amounts for Medicaid behavioral health services provided to persons eligible because of Medicaid Expansion. Medicaid Expansion, created by Affordable Care Act (ACA), extends health care coverage to low-income, working age adults.  Absent this coverage many individuals would not be able to access these services.

    County Distinct recipients who received at least one service Total behavioral health spending
    STATE-WIDE TOTALS 219,179 $892,306,959
    Adams 1,324 $2,370,512
    Allegheny 21,354 $96,489,552
    Armstrong 1,462 $4,841,741
    Beaver 3,050 $11,342,641
    Bedford 921 $2,573,691
    Berks 7,389 $28,070,591
    Blair 3,545 $14,281,324
    Bradford 919 $3,806,735
    Bucks 6,492 $38,745,446
    Butler 2,429 $10,729,526
    Cambria 2,831 $9,196,275
    Cameron 139 $300,268
    Carbon 1,292 $3,065,068
    Centre 1,558 $3,971,239
    Chester 3,420 $16,053,444
    Clarion 773 $2,823,825
    Clearfield 2,247 $7,344,352
    Clinton 682 $2,077,777
    Columbia 1,058 $3,414,157
    Crawford 1,629 $5,621,642
    Cumberland 3,241 $12,050,510
    Dauphin 6,194 $30,050,386
    Delaware 5,672 $29,608,181
    Elk 674 $1,847,216
    Erie 6,563 $28,084,694
    Fayette 3,593 $11,836,886
    Forest 67 $142,382
    Franklin 2,657 $8,080,777
    Fulton 193 $825,657
    Greene 896 $3,985,404
    Huntingdon 807 $2,103,013
    Indiana 1,723 $6,418,681
    Jefferson 1,028 $3,059,900
    Juniata 319 $772,779
    Lackawanna 6,430 $22,559,014
    Lancaster 8,077 $37,937,668
    Lawrence 2,155 $8,403,652
    Lebanon 2,215 $8,604,475
    Lehigh 7,036 $29,367,239
    Luzerne 7,757 $25,243,101
    Lycoming 2,517 $8,087,359
    McKean 999 $2,594,956
    Mercer 2,248 $8,157,278
    Mifflin 1,157 $3,150,505
    Monroe 3,162 $9,683,849
    Montgomery 6,947 $41,003,208
    Montour 218 $705,649
    Northampton 4,317 $17,923,182
    Northumberland 1,849 $5,574,732
    Perry 508 $2,027,823
    Philadelphia 33,865 $151,422,117
    Pike 980 $2,165,952
    Potter 273 $816,243
    Schuylkill 3,110 $11,761,076
    Snyder 422 $1,441,495
    Somerset 1,289 $3,702,428
    Sullivan 78 $288,262
    Susquehanna 788 $2,261,443
    Tioga 818 $2,742,900
    Union 380 $817,265
    Venango 1,181 $3,757,267
    Warren 883 $2,158,356
    Washington 3,931 $18,014,426
    Wayne 1,019 $3,389,534
    Westmoreland 6,219 $24,781,020
    Wyoming 599 $1,755,666
    York 7,611 $24,021,548

    The following data shows the economic impact of the implementation of Medicaid expansion which Pennsylvania implemented in 2015 under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If the federal government restricted Medicaid expansion, the below data shows the impact it could have on economic stimulus and jobs for a county.

    This is  calculated from statewide economic stimulus figure from Rand Health Quarterly / National Library of Medicine.

    PA State Total: $4.3 Billion
    PA County Avg: $64,385,871

    The data below provides the number of persons eligible because of Medicaid Expansion with a substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD) and serious mental illness by county.  Medicaid Expansion, created by Affordable Care Act (ACA), extends health care coverage to low-income, working age adults

    County Number of recipients with a substance use disorder diagnosis (alcohol, opiates, other) Number of recipients with an opioid use disorder diagnosis Number of recipients with a serious mental illness diagnosis
    STATE-WIDE TOTALS 62,246 31,073 129,125
    Adams 290 126 852
    Allegheny 6,655 3,747 12,380
    Armstrong 379 161 941
    Beaver 894 481 1,879
    Bedford 151 81 672
    Berks 2,095 854 4,359
    Blair 1,261 697 2,024
    Bradford 285 80 488
    Bucks 2,331 1,370 3,535
    Butler 795 469 1,387
    Cambria 780 549 1,802
    Cameron 30 10 94
    Carbon 322 161 851
    Centre 294 134 1,086
    Chester 1,149 441 1,828
    Clarion 178 40 524
    Clearfield 654 413 1,397
    Clinton 212 70 389
    Columbia 241 120 654
    Crawford 464 203 1,004
    Cumberland 752 368 1,947
    Dauphin 2,188 944 2,907
    Delaware 2,376 1,154 2,521
    Elk 160 90 466
    Erie 1,752 805 3,868
    Fayette 1,165 774 2,157
    Forest 16 <11 40
    Franklin 471 214 1,783
    Fulton 42 18 128
    Greene 324 210 494
    Huntingdon 197 94 532
    Indiana 443 207 1,118
    Jefferson 251 132 651
    Juniata 71 32 198
    Lackawanna 1,928 832 3,833
    Lancaster 2,086 845 4,607
    Lawrence 659 495 1,312
    Lebanon 657 350 1,215
    Lehigh 1,670 679 4,175
    Luzerne 2,054 1,093 4,725
    Lycoming 883 343 1,343
    McKean 180 71 716
    Mercer 584 328 1,403
    Mifflin 272 127 782
    Monroe 661 349 2,094
    Montgomery 1,858 970 4,095
    Montour 39 18 138
    Northampton 991 364 2,680
    Northumberland 497 230 1,080
    Perry 115 75 321
    Philadelphia 9,088 4,541 19,879
    Pike 180 71 699
    Potter 56 16 179
    Schuylkill 892 374 1,840
    Snyder 104 45 255
    Somerset 380 199 773
    Sullivan 16 <11 47
    Susquehanna 190 74 512
    Tioga 199 57 523
    Union 65 33 264
    Venango 266 91 776
    Warren 157 57 620
    Washington 1,307 812 2,294
    Wayne 215 111 696
    Westmoreland 1,867 1,038 3,735
    Wyoming 131 50 403
    York 2,331 1,086 4,155

    The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.     

    US House District Recipients
    Total 421,637
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 12,868
    PA-02: Philadelphia County 45,380
    PA-03: Philadelphia County 42,741
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 12,345
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 22,797
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 14,898
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 21,269
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 26,862
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 25,446
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 22,053
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 16,947
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 24,721
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 26,782
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 31,691
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 27,223
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 29,473
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 18,141

    The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.     

    PA House District Recipients
    Total 421,637
    HD-1: Erie County 5,381
    HD-2: Erie County 2,775
    HD-3: Erie County 1,600
    HD-4: Erie County 2,088
    HD-5: Berks County 983
    HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties 2,670
    HD-7: Mercer County 3,701
    HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties 1,475
    HD-9: Lawrence County 3,149
    HD-10: Philadelphia County 4,110
    HD-11: Butler County 2,393
    HD-12: Butler County 652
    HD-13: Chester County 793
    HD-14: Beaver County 2,260
    HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties 1,932
    HD-16: Beaver County 2,513
    HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties 1,682
    HD-18: Bucks County 1,544
    HD-19: Allegheny County 3,741
    HD-20: Allegheny County 1,305
    HD-21: Allegheny County 1,488
    HD-22: Lehigh County 3,632
    HD-23: Allegheny County 574
    HD-24: Allegheny County 2,540
    HD-25: Allegheny County: 2,003
    HD-26: Chester County 884
    HD-27: Allegheny County 1,556
    HD-28: Allegheny County 622
    HD-29: Bucks County 694
    HD-30: Allegheny County 587
    HD-31: Bucks County 444
    HD-32: Allegheny County 1,897
    HD-33: Allegheny County 1,721
    HD-34: Allegheny County 2,957
    HD-35: Allegheny County 3,666
    HD-36: Allegheny County 2,360
    HD-37: Lancaster County 1,036
    HD-38: Allegheny County 1,886
    HD-39: Allegheny & Washington County 1,570
    HD-40: Allegheny & Washington County 716
    HD-41: Lancaster County 1,840
    HD-42: Allegheny County 804
    HD-43: Lancaster County 1,205
    HD-44: Allegheny County 833
    HD-45: Allegheny County 2,317
    HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties 1,265
    HD-47: York County 1,324
    HD-48: Washington County 2,644
    HD-49: Lancaster County 3,252
    HD-50: Green & Washington Counties 3,300
    HD-51: Fayette County 4,120
    HD-52: Fayette County 3,463
    HD-53: Montgomery County 1,186
    HD-54: Montgomery County 2,318
    HD-55: Westmoreland County 2,238
    HD-56: Westmoreland County 1,730
    HD-57: Westmoreland County 2,480
    HD-58: Westmoreland County 2,526
    HD-59: Westmoreland County 2,251
    HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties 2,353
    HD-61: Montgomery County 673
    HD-62: Indiana County 2,723
    HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties 2,844
    HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties 3,001
    HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties 2,239
    HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties 3,078
    HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties 2,714
    HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties 2,332
    HD-69: Somerset County 2,376
    HD-70: Montgomery County 1,130
    HD-71: Cambria & Somerset County 2,168
    HD-72: Cambria County 3,719
    HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties 3,005
    HD-74: Chester County 1,710
    HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties 2,791
    HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties 2,433
    HD-77: Centre County 894
    HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties 2,251
    HD-79: Blair County 4,060
    HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon County 2,088
    HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties 2,280
    HD-82: Centre County 774
    HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties 3,176
    HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties 2,208
    HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties 1,739
    HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties 1,610
    HD-87: Cumberland County 1,062
    HD-88: Cumberland County 1,212
    HD-89: Franklin County 1,815
    HD-90: Franklin County 1,341
    HD-91: Adams County 1,312
    HD-92: York County 1,266
    HD-93: York County 1,099
    HD-94: York County 1,399
    HD-95: York County 4,109
    HD-96: Lancaster County 1,797
    HD-97: Lancaster County 1,227
    HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon County 1,194
    HD-99: Berks & Lancaster County 906
    HD-100: Lancaster County 1,009
    HD-101: Lebanon County 2,447
    HD-102: Lebanon County 1,098
    HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties 2,526
    HD-104: Dauphin County 3,160
    HD-105: Dauphin County 1,987
    HD-106: Dauphin County 1,143
    HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties 2,580
    HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties 2,307
    HD-109: Columbia County 1,968
    HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties 2,245
    HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties 2,022
    HD-112: Lackawanna County 2,290
    HD-113: Lackawanna County 3,182
    HD-114: Lackawanna County 2,016
    HD-115: Monroe County 1,802
    HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties 2,386
    HD-117: Luzerne County 1,613
    HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 2,039
    HD-119: Luzerne County 2,975
    HD-120: Luzerne County 1,798
    HD-121: Luzerne County 3,054
    HD-122: Carbon County 1,979
    HD-123: Schuylkill County 2,903
    HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County 1,515
    HD-125: Dauphin County; 1,266
    HD-126: Berks County 1,964
    HD-127: Berks County 3,730
    HD-128: Berks County 947
    HD-129: Berks County 2,320
    HD-130: Berks County 932
    HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton Counties 904
    HD-132: Lehigh County 1,227
    HD-133: Lehigh County 1,882
    HD-134: Lehigh County 2,581
    HD-135: Northampton County 2,539
    HD-136: Northampton County 2,039
    HD-137: Northampton County 1,050
    HD-138: Northampton County 1,199
    HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties 1,711
    HD-140: Bucks County 1,398
    HD-141: Bucks County 2,344
    HD-142: Bucks County 1,130
    HD-143: Bucks County 820
    HD-144: Bucks County 882
    HD-145: Bucks County 1,169
    HD-146: Montgomery County 2,121
    HD-147: Montgomery County 851
    HD-148: Montgomery County 536
    HD-149: Montgomery County 831
    HD-150: Montgomery County 791
    HD-151: Montgomery County 746
    HD-152: Montgomery County 1,057
    HD-153: Montgomery County 896
    HD-154: Montgomery County 1,030
    HD-155: Chester County 688
    HD-156: Chester County 690
    HD-157: Chester County 582
    HD-158: Chester County 571
    HD-159: Delaware County 3,697
    HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties 486
    HD-161: Delaware County 1,481
    HD-162: Delaware County 2,219
    HD-163: Delaware County 1,913
    HD-164: Delaware County 2,475
    HD-165: Delaware County 775
    HD-166: Delaware County 684
    HD-167: Chester County 537
    HD-168: Delaware County 646
    HD-169: York County 1,149
    HD-170: Philadelphia County 1,779
    HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties 2,422
    HD-172: Philadelphia County 1,849
    HD-173: Philadelphia County 2,617
    HD-174: Philadelphia County 1,943
    HD-175: Philadelphia County 1,815
    HD-176: Monroe County 1,587
    HD-177: Philadelphia County 3,768
    HD-178: Bucks County 710
    HD-179: Philadelphia County 5,557
    HD-180: Philadelphia County 7,168
    HD-181: Philadelphia County 4,063
    HD-182: Philadelphia County 1,155
    HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 1,536
    HD-184: Philadelphia County 2,022
    HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 3,054
    HD-186: Philadelphia County 3,627
    HD-187: Lehigh County 831
    HD-188: Philadelphia County 2,511
    HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties 1,799
    HD-190: Philadelphia County 6,565
    HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 4,406
    HD-192: Philadelphia County 4,141
    HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties 1,413
    HD-194: Philadelphia County 1,192
    HD-195: Philadelphia County 4,636
    HD-196: York County 1,328
    HD-197: Philadelphia County 7,079
    HD-198: Philadelphia County 5,225
    HD-199: Cumberland County; 1,921
    HD-200: Philadelphia County 2,887
    HD-201: Philadelphia County 5,128
    HD-202: Philadelphia County 2,538
    HD-203: Philadelphia County 3,051

    The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.     

    PA Senate District Recipients
    Total 421,637
    SD-01: Philadelphia County 6,854
    SD-02: Philadelphia County 19,778
    SD-03: Philadelphia County 21,868
    SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County 10,568
    SD-05: Philadelphia County 9,277
    SD-06: Bucks County 4,484
    SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties 14,984
    SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 14,686
    SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties 6,095
    SD-10: Bucks County 4,844
    SD-11: Berks County 9,024
    SD-12: Montgomery County 3,899
    SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties 7,213
    SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 9,359
    SD-15: Dauphin County 8,551
    SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties 4,287
    SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties 4,323
    SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 7,148
    SD-19: Chester County 3,458
    SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties 8,980
    SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties 9,870
    SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 10,548
    SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties 9,834
    SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties 4,697
    SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties 8,749
    SD-26: Delaware County 6,332
    SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties 8,392
    SD-28: York County 5,016
    SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties 9,248
    SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties 11,057
    SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties 7,928
    SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties 12,265
    SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties 5,756
    SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties 6,344
    SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties 10,737
    SD-36: Lancaster County 5,440
    SD-37: Allegheny County 3,649
    SD-38: Allegheny County 5,070
    SD-39: Westmoreland County 8,278
    SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties 7,755
    SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties 10,884
    SD-42: Allegheny County 8,105
    SD-43: Allegheny County 8,554
    SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 3,444
    SD-45: Allegheny County 9,230
    SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties 8,839
    SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties 6,949
    SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties 5,749
    SD-49: Erie County 11,675
    SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties 11,563

    SNAP

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a food assistance program that helps more than 2 million Pennsylvanians – mostly children, older adults, or disabled – buy groceries and feed their household each month.

    SNAP benefits are 100% federally funded, and benefits can only be spent on food.

    Each month, Pennsylvania receives more than $350 million in SNAP funds from the federal government that support grocers, food retailers, and Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry while also helping individuals and families put food on the table.

    While our charitable food network is a vital part of ensuring that Pennsylvanians have access to healthy food, this network cannot replace the benefit to the state from SNAP, which provides 9 meals for every 1 meal provided by our charitable network.

    About 1 in 6 Pennsylvanians use SNAP every month
    Infographic of people icon showing 35 percent of icons shaded in.

    35% percent of SNAP recipients are persons under the age of 18

    Infographic of people icon showing 25 percent of icons shaded in.

    25% percent of SNAP recipients are 55 years of age or older

    Infographic of people icon showing 11 percent of icons shaded in.

    11 percent of SNAP recipients ages 18 – 54 have a disability

    Due to work requirements implemented in 2016:

    Icons of people with 55% in teal color and the other 45% gray.

    55% people who lost SNAP Benefits
    had  at least 1 chronic medical condition.

    Icons of people with 1 teal colored and the other 3 gray.

    1 in 4 people who lost SNAP Benefits
    had a nutrition-sensitive chronic condition, like diabetes.

    SNAP Data

    More SNAP data

    PA County Individuals receiving SNAP
    STATE TOTAL 1,964,591
    Adams 8,991
    Allegheny 163,147
    Armstrong 10,551
    Beaver 24,960
    Bedford 6,972
    Berks 61,338
    Blair 22,833
    Bradford 8,740
    Bucks 47,482
    Butler 15,833
    Cambria 25,55
    Cameron 916
    Carbon 9,907
    Centre 8,931
    Chester 29,424
    Clarion 5,265
    Clearfield 13,059
    Clinton 5,752
    Columbia 9,134
    Crawford 12,899
    Cumberland 26,909
    Dauphin 52,814
    Delaware 75,716
    Elk 3,678
    Erie 55,544
    Fayette 29,881
    Forest 679
    Franklin 19,403
    Fulton 2,231
    Greene 6,919
    Huntingdon 5,636
    Indiana 12,023
    Jefferson 6,732
    Juniata 2,628
    Lackawanna 42,036
    Lancaster 56,209
    Lawrence 16,533
    Lebanon 18,690
    Lehigh 61,960
    Luzerne 70,829
    Lycoming 18,410
    McKean 7,772
    Mercer 19,370
    Mifflin 7,551
    Monroe 23,565
    Montgomery 64,714
    Montour 1,973
    Northampton 35,253
    Northumberland 18,624
    Perry 5,078
    Philadelphia 477,595
    Pike 6,822
    Potter 2,403
    Schuylkill 25,870
    Snyder 3,944
    Somerset 10,783
    Sullivan 625
    Susquehanna 5,582
    Tioga 6,264
    Union 3,449
    Venango 9,697
    Warren 5,995
    Washington 28,092
    Wayne 6,733
    Westmoreland 46,270
    Wyoming 3,922
    York 60,494

    US House District Number on SNAP under 21 years of age Number on SNAP ages 21 to 59 Number on SNAP 60 and older
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 20,479 22,490 13,068
    PA-02: Philadelphia County 98,019   102,959 47,714
    PA-03: Philadelphia County 79,549 93,599 44,477
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 20,749 21,825 11,391
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 50,053 47,493 20,995
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 34,115 28,938 14,227
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 46,165 44,971 21,059
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 58,710 60,831 26,372
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 45,018 50,112 22,919
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 50,181 49,512 20,327
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 31,249 32,969 13,900
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 45,576 50,523 25,804
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 42,094 47,437 22,887
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 42,560 57,455 27,795
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 33,595 44,099 21,214
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 47,988 56,247 23,957
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 28,362 33,358 17,193

    PA House District Under 21  Age 21-59  Age 60+ 
    Total 775,790 846,618 395,974
    HD-1: Erie County  10,392  11,829 3,937
    HD-2: Erie County 6,021 5,779 2,146
    HD-3: Erie County 2,345 2,815 1,357
    HD-4: Erie County 3,907 4,313 1,699
    HD-5: Berks County 1,593 1,858 892
    HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties 3,508 4,342 2,230
    HD-7: Mercer County 5,587 6,603 2,783
    HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties 1,963 2,674 1,513
    HD-9: Lawrence County 5,067 6,363 2,719
    HD-10: Philadelphia County 7,601 8,876 4,402
    HD-11: Butler County 2,902 4,063 1,907
    HD-12: Butler County 903 971 565
    HD-13: Chester County 2,109 1,455 864
    HD-14: Beaver County 3,602 4,117 1,952
    HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties 2,881 3,466 1,820
    HD-16: Beaver County 4,593 5,364 2,320
    HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties 2,491 3,043 1,426
    HD-18: Bucks County 3,067 3,105 2,277
    HD-19: Allegheny County 7,112 7,936 3,821
    HD-20: Allegheny County 1,890 2,409 1,408
    HD-21: Allegheny County 1,709 2,670 1,667
    HD-22: Lehigh County  10,346 9,227 3,597
    HD-23: Allegheny County 834 1,088 816
    HD-24: Allegheny County 4,964 5,403 3,113
    HD-25: Allegheny County 4,057 4,188 1,883
    HD-26: Chester County 1,656 1,395 883
    HD-27: Allegheny County 3,174 3,330 1,706
    HD-28: Allegheny County 615 813 440
    HD-29: Bucks County 466 747 576
    HD-30: Allegheny County 512 658 413
    HD-31: Bucks County 374 551 431
    HD-32: Allegheny County 3,555 3,883 2,000
    HD-33: Allegheny County 2,635 3,036 1,739
    HD-34: Allegheny County 5,132 6,096 2,988
    HD-35: Allegheny County 7,867 7,956 3,756
    HD-36: Allegheny County 4,448 5,047 2,300
    HD-37: Lancaster County 1,556 1,649 788
    HD-38: Allegheny County 3,416 3,774 1,913
    HD-39: Allegheny & Washington Counties 2,332 2,830 1,597
    HD-40: Allegheny & Washington Counties 805 912 661
    HD-41: Lancaster County 3,186 3,332 1,506
    HD-42: Allegheny County 1,137 1,403 831
    HD-43: Lancaster County 2,015 2,074 951
    HD-44: Allegheny County 1,521 1,525 749
    HD-45: Allegheny County 3,559 4,169 2,171
    HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties 1,844 2,242 1,144
    HD-47: York County 2,556 2,650 1,050
    HD-48: Washington County 3,631 5,039 2,153
    HD-49: Lancaster County 7,107 7,260 2,764
    HD-50: Green & Washington Counties 5,051 7,068 2,721
    HD-51: Fayette County 5,132 7,353 3,466
    HD-52: Fayette County 4,817 6,247 3,147
    HD-53: Montgomery County 2,515 2,357 1,511
    HD-54: Montgomery County 6,257 4,652 1,870
    HD-55: Westmoreland County 3,406 4,199 2,148
    HD-56: Westmoreland County 2,418 3,074 1,595
    HD-57: Westmoreland County 2,836 4,189 2,002
    HD-58: Westmoreland County 3,702 4,723 2,334
    HD-59: Westmoreland County 2,669 3,624 2,125
    HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties 3,430 4,297 2,161
    HD-61: Montgomery County 791 963 916
    HD-62: Indiana County 3,136 4,408 2,062
    HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties 3,304 4,352 2,292
    HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties 4,541 5,597 2,462
    HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties 2,884 3,951 1,877
    HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties 3,155 4,112 2,150
    HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties 3,956 4,968 2,149
    HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties 3,618 4,228 2,006
    HD-69: Somerset County 3,026 4,179 2,382
    HD-70: Montgomery County 1,384 1,594 988
    HD-71: Cambria & Somerset Counties 3,020 3,675 2,079
    HD-72: Cambria County 5,956 6,645 3,129
    HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties 3,482 4,724 2,587
    HD-74: Chester County 4,725 3,841 1,572
    HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties 2,886 3,981 1,843
    HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties 2,882 3,657 1,808
    HD-77: Centre County 987 1,724 656
    HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties 3,204 3,856 2,257
    HD-79: Blair County 5,443 7,018 2,721
    HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon Counties 3,035 3,532 1,768
    HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties 3,116 3,644 1,859
    HD-82: Centre County 991 1,325 701
    HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties 4,849 5,400 2,026
    HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties 2,556 3,060 1,708
    HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties 2,461 2,826 1,448
    HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties 2,874 3,080 1,493
    HD-87: Cumberland County 1,918 1,943 1,070
    HD-88: Cumberland County 2,417 2,347 1,204
    HD-89: Franklin County 4,123 3,907 1,693
    HD-90: Franklin County 3,108 3,100 1,294
    HD-91: Adams County 2,217 2,181 1,173
    HD-92: York County 2,422 2,424 1,118
    HD-93: York County 2,098 2,153 1,012
    HD-94: York County 2,843 2,850 1,152
    HD-95: York County  10,516  10,860 3,340
    HD-96: Lancaster County 2,839 3,566 1,621
    HD-97: Lancaster County 1,764 1,978 831
    HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon Counties 1,855 2,181 950
    HD-99: Berks & Lancaster Counties 1,562 1,477 718
    HD-100: Lancaster County 1,836 1,844 804
    HD-101: Lebanon County 5,500 5,246 2,295
    HD-102: Lebanon County 2,072 2,073 1,040
    HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties 6,284 6,686 2,594
    HD-104: Dauphin County 9,182 7,859 2,958
    HD-105: Dauphin County 4,638 4,446 1,909
    HD-106: Dauphin County 2,212 2,275 1,241
    HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties 4,837 5,625 2,473
    HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties 3,716 4,223 2,046
    HD-109: Columbia County 3,179 3,827 2,007
    HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties 3,655 4,316 1,876
    HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties 3,425 3,902 1,872
    HD-112: Lackawanna County 4,281 4,850 2,086
    HD-113: Lackawanna County 6,402 6,599 3,067
    HD-114: Lackawanna County 4,104 4,431 1,954
    HD-115: Monroe County 4,149 4,322 1,823
    HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties 9,619 6,836 3,113
    HD-117: Luzerne County 2,742 3,357 1,719
    HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 3,794 4,291 2,134
    HD-119: Luzerne County 6,884 7,097 2,435
    HD-120: Luzerne County 3,406 3,862 1,816
    HD-121: Luzerne County 7,842 8,098 2,919
    HD-122: Carbon County 4,077 4,117 1,896
    HD-123: Schuylkill County 4,947 6,351 2,629
    HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County 2,871 3,072 1,510
    HD-125: Dauphin County 2,479 2,515 1,326
    HD-126: Berks County 5,779 4,474 1,959
    HD-127: Berks County 9,528 8,190 3,773
    HD-128: Berks County 1,453 1,553 756
    HD-129: Berks County 5,768 5,035 2,462
    HD-130: Berks County 1,636 1,752 883
    HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, & Northampton Counties 1,323 1,430 725
    HD-132: Lehigh County 2,699 2,444 1,528
    HD-133: Lehigh County 4,377 4,024 2,178
    HD-134: Lehigh County 6,821 6,130 2,738
    HD-135: Northampton County 4,728 4,802 2,261
    HD-136: Northampton County 4,073 4,428 2,056
    HD-137: Northampton County 1,498 1,680 843
    HD-138: Northampton County 2,206 2,420 1,175
    HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties 2,518 3,153 1,641
    HD-140: Bucks County 2,630 2,865 1,330
    HD-141: Bucks County 4,158 4,951 2,026
    HD-142: Bucks County 1,725 1,933 1,005
    HD-143: Bucks County 1,161 1,247 699
    HD-144: Bucks County 1,616 1,498 940
    HD-145: Bucks County 1,586 1,741 1,032
    HD-146: Montgomery County 4,557 4,510 1,592
    HD-147: Montgomery County 1,330 1,375 735
    HD-148: Montgomery County 516 628 445
    HD-149: Montgomery County 1,525 1,542 748
    HD-150: Montgomery County 1,075 1,213 597
    HD-151: Montgomery County 1,152 1,147 781
    HD-152: Montgomery County 1,820 1,900 1,215
    HD-153: Montgomery County 1,254 1,481 867
    HD-154: Montgomery County 1,630 1,807 974
    HD-155: Chester County 968 985 519
    HD-156: Chester County 1,102 1,031 558
    HD-157: Chester County 410 541 478
    HD-158: Chester County 1,307 914 543
    HD-159: Delaware County 9,232 8,886 3,292
    HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties 427 523 322
    HD-161: Delaware County 2,890 2,888 1,298
    HD-162: Delaware County 4,421 4,308 1,747
    HD-163: Delaware County 4,310 4,169 1,683
    HD-164: Delaware County 6,295 5,516 2,708
    HD-165: Delaware County 741 982 599
    HD-166: Delaware County 706 794 624
    HD-167: Chester County 676 662 375
    HD-168: Delaware County 424 587 378
    HD-169: York County 2,765 2,706 1,057
    HD-170: Philadelphia County 4,593 4,391 3,145
    HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties 2,892 3,919 1,911
    HD-172: Philadelphia County 5,321 4,661 3,158
    HD-173: Philadelphia County 6,651 5,965 2,417
    HD-174: Philadelphia County 5,627 5,149 3,567
    HD-175: Philadelphia County 1,109 3,220 2,347
    HD-176: Monroe County 2,606 3,165 1,553
    HD-177: Philadelphia County 8,149 8,646 3,219
    HD-178: Bucks County 799 983 695
    HD-179: Philadelphia County  11,553  12,072 4,501
    HD-180: Philadelphia County  13,685  15,559 5,416
    HD-181: Philadelphia County 7,231 8,943 4,109
    HD-182: Philadelphia County 911 2,773 1,802
    HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 2,631 2,732 1,326
    HD-184: Philadelphia County 5,342 4,643 3,335
    HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 6,948 7,292 3,402
    HD-186: Philadelphia County 6,913 8,121 4,391
    HD-187: Lehigh County 1,540 1,625 788
    HD-188: Philadelphia County 4,047 6,030 2,256
    HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties 3,932 4,297 1,662
    HD-190: Philadelphia County  11,021  13,168 6,569
    HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 9,896  10,245 4,315
    HD-192: Philadelphia County 8,398 9,387 3,913
    HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties 2,729 2,523 1,282
    HD-194: Philadelphia County 1,433 2,448 1,088
    HD-195: Philadelphia County 9,094 9,972 3,978
    HD-196: York County 2,630 2,622 1,107
    HD-197: Philadelphia County  12,482  13,980 6,617
    HD-198: Philadelphia County  10,064  11,442 5,046
    HD-199: Cumberland County  3,507 3,507 1,575
    HD-200: Philadelphia County 4,620 6,095 3,152
    HD-201: Philadelphia County  10,142  11,295 5,181
    HD-202: Philadelphia County 9,366 7,028 3,219
    HD-203: Philadelphia County 8,931 8,537 3,751

    PA Senate District Under 21  Age 21-59  Age 60+ 
    Total 775,790 846,618 395,974
    SD-01: Philadelphia County 10,530 14,995 9,649
    SD-02: Philadelphia County 44,219 45,115 17,631
    SD-03: Philadelphia County 42,708 46,969 21,076
    SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County 19,083 22,184 10,657
    SD-05: Philadelphia County 24,869 22,660 13,117
    SD-06: Bucks County 7,570 7,953 5,083
    SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties 26,208 31,635 14,581
    SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 31,226 34,095 15,254
    SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties 13,439 12,643 5,130
    SD-10: Bucks County 7,513 8,919 4,343
    SD-11: Berks County 22,929 19,531 9,132
    SD-12: Montgomery County 6,201 6,295 4,193
    SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties 13,624 14,408 6,045
    SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 23,533 21,544 9,403
    SD-15: Dauphin County 21,648 20,686 8,547
    SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties 7,157 7,388 4,164
    SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties 9,069 7,778 3,603
    SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 13,382 14,059 6,869
    SD-19: Chester County 7,185 6,005 3,135
    SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties 17,566 19,574 8,242
    SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties 12,682 17,105 7,862
    SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 22,616 23,986 10,357
    SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties 14,212 16,317 7,394
    SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties 8,467 8,752 4,158
    SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties 10,742 14,014 6,337
    SD-26: Delaware County 12,657 12,402 6,143
    SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties 13,817 16,248 7,861
    SD-28: York County 10,523 10,630 4,276
    SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties 22,590 21,480 9,675
    SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties 14,931 18,541 8,653
    SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties 17,855 18,134 6,706
    SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties 16,243 21,772 11,336
    SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties 12,015 11,645 5,312
    SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties 11,764 11,843 5,887
    SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties 14,293 17,893 9,084
    SD-36: Lancaster County 8,757 9,667 4,140
    SD-37: Allegheny County 4,591 5,372 3,334
    SD-38: Allegheny County 7,495 8,865 5,343
    SD-39: Westmoreland County 10,482 14,223 7,483
    SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties 14,821 16,769 7,367
    SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties 14,137 18,288 9,183
    SD-42: Allegheny County 14,410 16,873 8,592
    SD-43: Allegheny County 15,630 17,622 8,990
    SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 5,693 5,457 2,883
    SD-45: Allegheny County 18,664 19,587 9,229
    SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties 12,769 17,298 7,619
    SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties 11,353 13,174 6,306
    SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties 11,083 11,194 5,319
    SD-49: Erie County 22,342 24,371 9,113
    SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties 17,169 20,860 9,503

    SNAP benefits have a profound impact on the Commonwealth’s economy.

    In December 2024, SNAP brought $366,850,460 in federally funded food assistance benefits to our communities. See how much SNAP brings in for each county:

    Snap Economic Impact Map Adams $1,442,551 Allegheny $31,122,833 Armstrong $1,751,766 Beaver $4,516,789 Bedford $1,097,046 Berks $11,316,416 Blair $3,974,804 Bradford $1,401,889 Bucks $8,864,989 Butler $2,725,917 Cambria $4,383,274 Cameron $141,829 Carbon $1,719,049 Centre $1,544,855 Chester $5,542,385 Chester $850,542 Clarion $2,080,602 Clearfield $967,066 Clinton $1,494,057 Columbia $2,197,997 Crawford $4,644,125 Cumberland $10,160,082 Dauphin $15,012,141 Delaware $609,759 Elk $10,031,126 Erie $5,312,135 Fayette $86,564 Forest $3,350,290 Franklin $356,856 Fulton $1,258,088 Greene $865,452 Huntingdon $1,966,749 Indiana $1,001,528 Jefferson $414,492 Juniata $7,666,080 Lackawanna $10,301,706 Lancaster $2,926,564 Lawrence $3,162,329 Lebanon $11,446,527 Lehigh $12,836,599 Luzerne $3,182,460 Lycoming $1,303,870 McKean $3,452,017 Mercer $1,212,073 Mifflin $4,325,751 Monroe $12,513,857 Montgomery $303,534 Montour $6,307,791 Northampton $3,095,814 Northumberland $770,607 Perry $98,659,841 Philadelphia $1,161,841 Pike $381,040 Potter $4,437,493 Schuylkill $577,744 Snyder $1,663,189 Somerset $102,478 Sullivan $893,891 Susquehanna $1,013,737 Tioga $524,038 Union $1,645,205 Venango $987,032 Warren $5,102,452 Washington $1,075,462 Wayne $7,930,131 Westmoreland $677,005 Wyoming $11,004,259 York

    Data as of December 2024

    The United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Center found that
    for every $1 issued in federal SNAP benefits,
    it helps grow our economy by $1.54
    through job retention and creation and income for farms and other agricultural producers. This program is an important part of supporting a healthy economy for all Pennsylvanians in every county of our Commonwealth. 

