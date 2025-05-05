Projected Medicaid & SNAP Losses Due to Federal Changes
The federal budget reconciliation bill passed by Congress in July 2025 will have dangerous consequences for programs like Medicaid and SNAP and the people they serve.
Below are projections of how many Pennsylvanians could lose Medicaid and SNAP as provisions in the law take effect. Learn more about Medicaid, SNAP, and other programs overseen by DHS throughout this page.
Projected Pennsylvanians who will Lose Medicaid Due to Federal Changes by:
|US House District
|Projected Loss of Medicaid Coverage
|Statewide
|310,000
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|10,827
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|36,198
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|30,177
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|10,569
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|19,285
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|13,421
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|17,519
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|21,637
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|17,967
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|18,720
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|13,889
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|17,727
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|17,273
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|18,645
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|15,215
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|18,498
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|12,584
|PA House District
|Projected Loss of Medicaid Coverage
|Statewide
|310,000
|HD-1: Erie County
|3323
|HD-2: Erie County
|1927
|HD-3: Erie County
|1140
|HD-4: Erie County
|1513
|HD-5: Berks County
|870
|HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties
|1486
|HD-7: Mercer County
|2036
|HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties
|963
|HD-9: Lawrence County
|1915
|HD-10: Philadelphia County
|2748
|HD-11: Butler County
|1325
|HD-12: Butler County
|574
|HD-13: Chester County
|901
|HD-14: Beaver County
|1389
|HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties
|1271
|HD-16: Beaver County
|1706
|HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties
|1103
|HD-18: Bucks County
|1420
|HD-19: Allegheny County
|2636
|HD-20: Allegheny County
|970
|HD-21: Allegheny County
|942
|HD-22: Lehigh County
|3203
|HD-23: Allegheny County
|487
|HD-24: Allegheny County
|1769
|HD-25: Allegheny County:
|1522
|HD-26: Chester County
|776
|HD-27: Allegheny County
|1261
|HD-28: Allegheny County
|483
|HD-29: Bucks County
|526
|HD-30: Allegheny County
|465
|HD-31: Bucks County
|425
|HD-32: Allegheny County
|1405
|HD-33: Allegheny County
|1141
|HD-34: Allegheny County
|1887
|HD-35: Allegheny County
|2544
|HD-36: Allegheny County
|1670
|HD-37: Lancaster County
|814
|HD-38: Allegheny County
|1458
|HD-39: Allegheny & Washington County
|1123
|HD-40: Allegheny & Washington County
|606
|HD-41: Lancaster County
|1389
|HD-42: Allegheny County
|665
|HD-43: Lancaster County
|983
|HD-44: Allegheny County
|741
|HD-45: Allegheny County
|1433
|HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties
|1011
|HD-47: York County
|1171
|HD-48: Washington County
|1636
|HD-49: Lancaster County
|2570
|HD-50: Green & Washington Counties
|2104
|HD-51: Fayette County
|2216
|HD-52: Fayette County
|1905
|HD-53: Montgomery County
|1193
|HD-54: Montgomery County
|1921
|HD-55: Westmoreland County
|1381
|HD-56: Westmoreland County
|1094
|HD-57: Westmoreland County
|1394
|HD-58: Westmoreland County
|1517
|HD-59: Westmoreland County
|1264
|HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties
|1367
|HD-61: Montgomery County
|591
|HD-62: Indiana County
|1465
|HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties
|1500
|HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties
|1758
|HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties
|1315
|HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties
|1528
|HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties
|1584
|HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties
|1547
|HD-69: Somerset County
|1419
|HD-70: Montgomery County
|787
|HD-71: Cambria & Somerset County
|1277
|HD-72: Cambria County
|2126
|HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties
|1588
|HD-74: Chester County
|1537
|HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties
|1405
|HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties
|1338
|HD-77: Centre County
|567
|HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties
|1445
|HD-79: Blair County
|2152
|HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon County
|1335
|HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties
|1399
|HD-82: Centre County
|519
|HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties
|1773
|HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties
|1233
|HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties
|1144
|HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties
|1196
|HD-87: Cumberland County
|936
|HD-88: Cumberland County
|1050
|HD-89: Franklin County
|1597
|HD-90: Franklin County
|1142
|HD-91: Adams County
|1028
|HD-92: York County
|1026
|HD-93: York County
|950
|HD-94: York County
|1189
|HD-95: York County
|3451
|HD-96: Lancaster County
|1392
|HD-97: Lancaster County
|942
|HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon County
|1017
|HD-99: Berks & Lancaster County
|820
|HD-100: Lancaster County
|867
|HD-101: Lebanon County
|1977
|HD-102: Lebanon County
|953
|HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties
|2211
|HD-104: Dauphin County
|2743
|HD-105: Dauphin County
|1746
|HD-106: Dauphin County
|978
|HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties
|1792
|HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties
|1519
|HD-109: Columbia County
|1292
|HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties
|1543
|HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties
|1473
|HD-112: Lackawanna County
|1601
|HD-113: Lackawanna County
|2257
|HD-114: Lackawanna County
|1560
|HD-115: Monroe County
|1589
|HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties
|2831
|HD-117: Luzerne County
|1251
|HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
|1491
|HD-119: Luzerne County
|2256
|HD-120: Luzerne County
|1394
|HD-121: Luzerne County
|2640
|HD-122: Carbon County
|1485
|HD-123: Schuylkill County
|1961
|HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County
|1172
|HD-125: Dauphin County;
|1084
|HD-126: Berks County
|1954
|HD-127: Berks County
|3078
|HD-128: Berks County
|788
|HD-129: Berks County
|2062
|HD-130: Berks County
|839
|HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton Counties
|743
|HD-132: Lehigh County
|1226
|HD-133: Lehigh County
|1710
|HD-134: Lehigh County
|2314
|HD-135: Northampton County
|1640
|HD-136: Northampton County
|1554
|HD-137: Northampton County
|835
|HD-138: Northampton County
|969
|HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties
|1207
|HD-140: Bucks County
|1154
|HD-141: Bucks County
|1753
|HD-142: Bucks County
|923
|HD-143: Bucks County
|692
|HD-144: Bucks County
|833
|HD-145: Bucks County
|849
|HD-146: Montgomery County
|1640
|HD-147: Montgomery County
|735
|HD-148: Montgomery County
|465
|HD-149: Montgomery County
|752
|HD-150: Montgomery County
|679
|HD-151: Montgomery County
|720
|HD-152: Montgomery County
|994
|HD-153: Montgomery County
|798
|HD-154: Montgomery County
|902
|HD-155: Chester County
|580
|HD-156: Chester County
|553
|HD-157: Chester County
|417
|HD-158: Chester County
|686
|HD-159: Delaware County
|2925
|HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties
|396
|HD-161: Delaware County
|1201
|HD-162: Delaware County
|1708
|HD-163: Delaware County
|1693
|HD-164: Delaware County
|2548
|HD-165: Delaware County
|575
|HD-166: Delaware County
|620
|HD-167: Chester County
|557
|HD-168: Delaware County
|433
|HD-169: York County
|1101
|HD-170: Philadelphia County
|2044
|HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties
|1300
|HD-172: Philadelphia County
|2206
|HD-173: Philadelphia County
|2299
|HD-174: Philadelphia County
|2300
|HD-175: Philadelphia County
|1077
|HD-176: Monroe County
|1273
|HD-177: Philadelphia County
|2861
|HD-178: Bucks County
|640
|HD-179: Philadelphia County
|3903
|HD-180: Philadelphia County
|4621
|HD-181: Philadelphia County
|2841
|HD-182: Philadelphia County
|896
|HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|1102
|HD-184: Philadelphia County
|2101
|HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|2631
|HD-186: Philadelphia County
|2689
|HD-187: Lehigh County
|827
|HD-188: Philadelphia County
|1753
|HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties
|1562
|HD-190: Philadelphia County
|4007
|HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|3428
|HD-192: Philadelphia County
|2937
|HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties
|1135
|HD-194: Philadelphia County
|898
|HD-195: Philadelphia County
|2952
|HD-196: York County
|1164
|HD-197: Philadelphia County
|4382
|HD-198: Philadelphia County
|3656
|HD-199: Cumberland County
|1428
|HD-200: Philadelphia County
|2053
|HD-201: Philadelphia County
|3583
|HD-202: Philadelphia County
|3206
|HD-203: Philadelphia County
|3183
|PA Senate District
|Projected Loss of Medicaid Coverage
|Statewide
|310,000
|SD-01: Philadelphia County
|5,734
|SD-02: Philadelphia County
|15,271
|SD-03: Philadelphia County
|14,754
|SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County
|7,820
|SD-05: Philadelphia County
|9,681
|SD-06: Bucks County
|3,999
|SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties
|9,985
|SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|11,476
|SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties
|5,092
|SD-10: Bucks County
|3,854
|SD-11: Berks County
|8,021
|SD-12: Montgomery County
|3,500
|SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties
|5,723
|SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|8,161
|SD-15: Dauphin County
|7,535
|SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties
|3,677
|SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties
|3,709
|SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|5,306
|SD-19: Chester County
|3,087
|SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties
|6,838
|SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties
|5,547
|SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
|8,094
|SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties
|5,938
|SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties
|3,884
|SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties
|4,850
|SD-26: Delaware County
|5,685
|SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties
|5,705
|SD-28: York County
|4,485
|SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties
|7,794
|SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties
|6,337
|SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties
|6,622
|SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties
|6,989
|SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties
|4,848
|SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties
|4,956
|SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties
|6,004
|SD-36: Lancaster County
|4,354
|SD-37: Allegheny County
|2,716
|SD-38: Allegheny County
|3,639
|SD-39: Westmoreland County
|4,903
|SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties
|6,096
|SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties
|6,028
|SD-42: Allegheny County
|5,911
|SD-43: Allegheny County
|5,866
|SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|3,010
|SD-45: Allegheny County
|6,793
|SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties
|5,786
|SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties
|4,683
|SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties
|4,829
|SD-49: Erie County
|7,819
|SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties
|6,756
|PA County
|Estimated MA loss of coverage
|Statewide
|310,000
|Adams
|1,676
|Allegheny
|25,871
|Armstrong
|1,466
|Beaver
|3,550
|Bedford
|1,118
|Berks
|9,817
|Blair
|3,430
|Bradford
|1,327
|Bucks
|9,329
|Butler
|2,652
|Cambria
|3,519
|Cameron
|133
|Carbon
|1,509
|Centre
|1,632
|Chester
|5,914
|Clarion
|-761
|Clearfield
|-2,006
|Clinton
|-881
|Columbia
|1,305
|Crawford
|1,900
|Cumberland
|4,530
|Dauphin
|7,830
|Delaware
|13,372
|Elk
|582
|Erie
|7,702
|Fayette
|4,080
|Forest
|97
|Franklin
|3,070
|Fulton
|329
|Greene
|980
|Huntingdon
|890
|Indiana
|1,942
|Jefferson
|1,003
|Juniata
|417
|Lackawanna
|6,289
|Lancaster
|10,474
|Lawrence
|2,275
|Lebanon
|2,865
|Lehigh
|9,893
|Luzerne
|10,336
|Lycoming
|2,667
|McKean
|1,010
|Mercer
|2,656
|Mifflin
|1,050
|Monroe
|4,321
|Montgomery
|12,009
|Montour
|292
|Northampton
|5,512
|Northumberland
|2,489
|Perry
|793
|Philadelphia
|73,248
|Pike
|1,231
|Potter
|374
|Schuylkill
|3,593
|Snyder
|645
|Somerset
|1,570
|Sullivan
|109
|Susquehanna
|901
|Tioga
|992
|Union
|560
|Venango
|1,335
|Warren
|881
|Washington
|4,657
|Wayne
|1,099
|Westmoreland
|6,867
|Wyoming
|622
|York
|9,762
Projected Pennsylvanians who will Lose SNAP Due to Federal Changes by:
|US House District
|Projected Loss of SNAP
|Statewide
|143,968
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|2,027
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|21,857
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|20,899
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|2,115
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|8,284
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|3,639
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|6,096
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|11,572
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|8,185
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|6,029
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|3,509
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|9,898
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|6,626
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|11,071
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|6,825
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|8,751
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|6,004
|Unknown
|581
|PA House District
|Projected Loss of SNAP
|Statewide
|143,968
|HD-1: Erie County
|2,070
|HD-2: Erie County
|865
|HD-3: Erie County
|425
|HD-4: Erie County
|692
|HD-5: Berks County
|206
|HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties
|698
|HD-7: Mercer County
|1,070
|HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties
|396
|HD-9: Lawrence County
|1,167
|HD-10: Philadelphia County
|1,996
|HD-11: Butler County
|301
|HD-12: Butler County
|89
|HD-13: Chester County
|153
|HD-14: Beaver County
|764
|HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties
|671
|HD-16: Beaver County
|1,008
|HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties
|423
|HD-18: Bucks County
|275
|HD-19: Allegheny County
|1,701
|HD-20: Allegheny County
|452
|HD-21: Allegheny County
|549
|HD-22: Lehigh County
|1,518
|HD-23: Allegheny County
|191
|HD-24: Allegheny County
|1,064
|HD-25: Allegheny County:
|792
|HD-26: Chester County
|131
|HD-27: Allegheny County
|573
|HD-28: Allegheny County
|164
|HD-29: Bucks County
|87
|HD-30: Allegheny County
|131
|HD-31: Bucks County
|63
|HD-32: Allegheny County
|720
|HD-33: Allegheny County
|567
|HD-34: Allegheny County
|1,165
|HD-35: Allegheny County
|1,524
|HD-36: Allegheny County
|950
|HD-37: Lancaster County
|142
|HD-38: Allegheny County
|658
|HD-39: Allegheny & Washington County
|547
|HD-40: Allegheny & Washington County
|177
|HD-41: Lancaster County
|275
|HD-42: Allegheny County
|250
|HD-43: Lancaster County
|151
|HD-44: Allegheny County
|246
|HD-45: Allegheny County
|710
|HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties
|429
|HD-47: York County
|250
|HD-48: Washington County
|1,000
|HD-49: Lancaster County
|1,080
|HD-50: Green & Washington Counties
|1,326
|HD-51: Fayette County
|1,560
|HD-52: Fayette County
|1,181
|HD-53: Montgomery County
|206
|HD-54: Montgomery County
|484
|HD-55: Westmoreland County
|831
|HD-56: Westmoreland County
|574
|HD-57: Westmoreland County
|813
|HD-58: Westmoreland County
|871
|HD-59: Westmoreland County
|717
|HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties
|771
|HD-61: Montgomery County
|100
|HD-62: Indiana County
|724
|HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties
|733
|HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties
|1,031
|HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties
|676
|HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties
|691
|HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties
|797
|HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties
|593
|HD-69: Somerset County
|829
|HD-70: Montgomery County
|144
|HD-71: Cambria & Somerset County
|647
|HD-72: Cambria County
|1,189
|HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties
|913
|HD-74: Chester County
|330
|HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties
|673
|HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties
|479
|HD-77: Centre County
|107
|HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties
|562
|HD-79: Blair County
|1,245
|HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon County
|578
|HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties
|537
|HD-82: Centre County
|98
|HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties
|882
|HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties
|510
|HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties
|213
|HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties
|328
|HD-87: Cumberland County
|161
|HD-88: Cumberland County
|182
|HD-89: Franklin County
|299
|HD-90: Franklin County
|265
|HD-91: Adams County
|195
|HD-92: York County
|222
|HD-93: York County
|175
|HD-94: York County
|272
|HD-95: York County
|1,832
|HD-96: Lancaster County
|556
|HD-97: Lancaster County
|167
|HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon County
|186
|HD-99: Berks & Lancaster County
|145
|HD-100: Lancaster County
|167
|HD-101: Lebanon County
|782
|HD-102: Lebanon County
|186
|HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties
|1,173
|HD-104: Dauphin County
|1,016
|HD-105: Dauphin County
|338
|HD-106: Dauphin County
|189
|HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties
|1,171
|HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties
|678
|HD-109: Columbia County
|673
|HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties
|540
|HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties
|708
|HD-112: Lackawanna County
|931
|HD-113: Lackawanna County
|1,279
|HD-114: Lackawanna County
|817
|HD-115: Monroe County
|853
|HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties
|1,191
|HD-117: Luzerne County
|673
|HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
|810
|HD-119: Luzerne County
|1,328
|HD-120: Luzerne County
|693
|HD-121: Luzerne County
|1,565
|HD-122: Carbon County
|733
|HD-123: Schuylkill County
|1,264
|HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County
|467
|HD-125: Dauphin County;
|208
|HD-126: Berks County
|612
|HD-127: Berks County
|1,288
|HD-128: Berks County
|143
|HD-129: Berks County
|734
|HD-130: Berks County
|144
|HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton Counties
|171
|HD-132: Lehigh County
|317
|HD-133: Lehigh County
|354
|HD-134: Lehigh County
|833
|HD-135: Northampton County
|672
|HD-136: Northampton County
|673
|HD-137: Northampton County
|193
|HD-138: Northampton County
|224
|HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties
|625
|HD-140: Bucks County
|266
|HD-141: Bucks County
|434
|HD-142: Bucks County
|143
|HD-143: Bucks County
|103
|HD-144: Bucks County
|137
|HD-145: Bucks County
|139
|HD-146: Montgomery County
|430
|HD-147: Montgomery County
|131
|HD-148: Montgomery County
|69
|HD-149: Montgomery County
|138
|HD-150: Montgomery County
|131
|HD-151: Montgomery County
|113
|HD-152: Montgomery County
|171
|HD-153: Montgomery County
|116
|HD-154: Montgomery County
|155
|HD-155: Chester County
|89
|HD-156: Chester County
|88
|HD-157: Chester County
|56
|HD-158: Chester County
|107
|HD-159: Delaware County
|1,648
|HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties
|94
|HD-161: Delaware County
|520
|HD-162: Delaware County
|733
|HD-163: Delaware County
|722
|HD-164: Delaware County
|915
|HD-165: Delaware County
|208
|HD-166: Delaware County
|162
|HD-167: Chester County
|60
|HD-168: Delaware County
|98
|HD-169: York County
|222
|HD-170: Philadelphia County
|762
|HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties
|424
|HD-172: Philadelphia County
|799
|HD-173: Philadelphia County
|1,116
|HD-174: Philadelphia County
|906
|HD-175: Philadelphia County
|844
|HD-176: Monroe County
|632
|HD-177: Philadelphia County
|1,918
|HD-178: Bucks County
|84
|HD-179: Philadelphia County
|2,589
|HD-180: Philadelphia County
|3,459
|HD-181: Philadelphia County
|2,091
|HD-182: Philadelphia County
|879
|HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|220
|HD-184: Philadelphia County
|1,140
|HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|1,509
|HD-186: Philadelphia County
|1,854
|HD-187: Lehigh County
|129
|HD-188: Philadelphia County
|1,496
|HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties
|777
|HD-190: Philadelphia County
|2,871
|HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|2,145
|HD-192: Philadelphia County
|1,998
|HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties
|198
|HD-194: Philadelphia County
|590
|HD-195: Philadelphia County
|2,104
|HD-196: York County
|209
|HD-197: Philadelphia County
|2,947
|HD-198: Philadelphia County
|2,487
|HD-199: Cumberland County
|274
|HD-200: Philadelphia County
|1,368
|HD-201: Philadelphia County
|2,357
|HD-202: Philadelphia County
|1,392
|HD-203: Philadelphia County
|1,543
|PA Senate District
|Projected Loss of SNAP
|Statewide
|143,968
|SD-01: Philadelphia County
|4,032
|SD-02: Philadelphia County
|9,660
|SD-03: Philadelphia County
|10,153
|SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County
|4,370
|SD-05: Philadelphia County
|4,008
|SD-06: Bucks County
|693
|SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties
|6,776
|SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|7,306
|SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties
|2,253
|SD-10: Bucks County
|808
|SD-11: Berks County
|2,825
|SD-12: Montgomery County
|571
|SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties
|1,855
|SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|2,932
|SD-15: Dauphin County
|2,690
|SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties
|689
|SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties
|840
|SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|1,844
|SD-19: Chester County
|549
|SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties
|3,771
|SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties
|2,489
|SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
|4,598
|SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties
|2,237
|SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties
|843
|SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties
|2,014
|SD-26: Delaware County
|2,133
|SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties
|2,794
|SD-28: York County
|954
|SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties
|3,943
|SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties
|2,951
|SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties
|2,414
|SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties
|4,281
|SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties
|972
|SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties
|931
|SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties
|3,088
|SD-36: Lancaster County
|890
|SD-37: Allegheny County
|946
|SD-38: Allegheny County
|1,760
|SD-39: Westmoreland County
|2,735
|SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties
|3,152
|SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties
|3,242
|SD-42: Allegheny County
|3,284
|SD-43: Allegheny County
|3,354
|SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|496
|SD-45: Allegheny County
|3,591
|SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties
|3,333
|SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties
|2,326
|SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties
|1,307
|SD-49: Erie County
|3,963
|SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties
|3,481
|Unknown
|578
|PA County
|Projected Loss of SNAP
|Statewide
|143,967
|Adams
|306
|Allegheny
|13,513
|Armstrong
|819
|Beaver
|2,086
|Bedford
|521
|Berks
|3,290
|Blair
|1,852
|Bradford
|291
|Bucks
|1,703
|Butler
|557
|Cambria
|2,042
|Cameron
|59
|Carbon
|776
|Centre
|269
|Chester
|1,024
|Clarion
|418
|Clearfield
|1,117
|Clinton
|431
|Columbia
|723
|Crawford
|966
|Cumberland
|839
|Dauphin
|2,884
|Delaware
|5,700
|Elk
|288
|Erie
|4,015
|Fayette
|2,801
|Forest
|55
|Franklin
|664
|Fulton
|64
|Greene
|707
|Huntingdon
|434
|Indiana
|940
|Jefferson
|475
|Juniata
|214
|Lackawanna
|3,565
|Lancaster
|2,829
|Lawrence
|1,388
|Lebanon
|982
|Lehigh
|3,353
|Luzerne
|5,517
|Lycoming
|1,357
|McKean
|595
|Mercer
|1,409
|Mifflin
|384
|Monroe
|2,042
|Montgomery
|2,336
|Montour
|59
|Northampton
|1,856
|Northumberland
|1,592
|Perry
|141
|Philadelphia
|45,004
|Pike
|576
|Potter
|158
|Schuylkill
|2,194
|Snyder
|87
|Somerset
|887
|Sullivan
|41
|Susquehanna
|422
|Tioga
|469
|Union
|90
|Venango
|852
|Warren
|504
|Washington
|2,483
|Wayne
|539
|Westmoreland
|3,918
|Wyoming
|311
|York
|3,184
DHS serves more than 3 million Pennsylvanians directly
through programs we administer like Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and more.
The agency reaches countless others in our Commonwealth through protective services, support for county-level human services programs, and work to oversee licensed providers that offer child care, behavioral health care, long-term care, disability supports, and other essential services. Download statewide, county, and localized data on Medicaid and SNAP (xlsx) — two of DHS' largest programs
23% of all Pennsylvanians
39% of Children
(under 21)
34% of births
in PA
21% of Adults
(19-64)
13% of Seniors
(65 and over)
59% of Nursing Home Residents
Medicaid helps eligible people without health insurance and people with special health needs get the care they need to stay healthy, support their family, and participate in Pennsylvania’s workforce and economy.
In 2015, Pennsylvania implemented Medicaid Expansion, part of the Affordable Care Act that allows low income people who don’t get health coverage from an employer or don’t make enough to qualify for subsidies from Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace, to get health coverage through Medicaid.
Today, about 750,000 Pennsylvanians get health care because of Medicaid Expansion and since 2015, more than 2.5 million have received coverage at some point because of Medicaid Expansion.
As of 2023, hospital uncompensated care is 27.7% less than it was prior to Medicaid expansion even though health care costs have increased during this time.
Medicaid Data
More Medicaid data
Changes to our Medicaid program could jeopardize access to life-saving behavioral health care and worsen the already devastating mental health, suicide, addiction, and overdose crises in rural, suburban, and urban communities across Pennsylvania. Families facing serious mental health challenges or addiction could see their loved ones lose critical access to treatment and recovery supports that save lives.
Potential changes wouldn’t just impact those on Medicaid. They would also affect working families who are a part of the behavioral health workforce by creating more turbulence for an essential field – impacts that can extend across our economy.
|PA County
|Individuals receiving Medicaid
|STATE TOTAL
|2,963,977
|Adams
|15,782
|Allegheny
|244,152
|Armstrong
|14,397
|Beaver
|35,427
|Bedford
|10,746
|Berks
|97,996
|Blair
|33,282
|Bradford
|13,986
|Bucks
|89,311
|Butler
|26,098
|Cambria
|34,701
|Cameron
|1,313
|Carbon
|14,629
|Centre
|14,754
|Chester
|58,715
|Clarion
|7,844
|Clearfield
|19,224
|Clinton
|8,914
|Columbia
|12,788
|Crawford
|18,893
|Cumberland
|45,078
|Dauphin
|77,576
|Delaware
|126,432
|Elk
|6,138
|Erie
|76,156
|Fayette
|39,862
|Forest
|984
|Franklin
|30,548
|Fulton
|3,334
|Greene
|9,423
|Huntingdon
|9,142
|Indiana
|18,021
|Jefferson
|10,509
|Juniata
|4,184
|Lackawanna
|58,876
|Lancaster
|98,541
|Lawrence
|22,324
|Lebanon
|29,471
|Lehigh
|95,284
|Luzerne
|99,330
|Lycoming
|27,119
|McKean
|10,416
|Mercer
|26,798
|Mifflin
|10,734
|Monroe
|37,910
|Montgomery
|120,084
|Montour
|3,026
|Northampton
|54,364
|Northumberland
|25,341
|Perry
|7,936
|Philadelphia
|665,522
|Pike
|10,764
|Potter
|3,636
|Schuylkill
|36,286
|Snyder
|6,565
|Somerset
|15,019
|Sullivan
|1,140
|Susquehanna
|8,861
|Tioga
|9,453
|Union
|5,541
|Venango
|13,402
|Warren
|8,478
|Washington
|43,259
|Wayne
|10,062
|Westmoreland
|66,798
|Wyoming
|5,826
|York
|95,472
|US House District
|Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age
|Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59
|Number on Medicaid 60 and older
|Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|46,234
|40,863
|17,071
|27,298
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|139,319
|152,795
|56,162
|97,519
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|108,381
|131,189
|50,780
|83,164
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|45,372
|40,758
|15,563
|26,879
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|81,745
|76,431
|27,380
|49,005
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|61,651
|48,985
|18,498
|30,455
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|73,745
|69,014
|25,800
|43,082
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|88,717
|90,448
|29,016
|55,976
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|73,821
|73,228
|25,821
|42,539
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|81,019
|75,864
|23,233
|44,478
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|60,483
|56,846
|16,302
|34,360
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|69,141
|74,746
|26,671
|45,122
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|70,171
|71,067
|24,953
|41,184
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|68,690
|81,569
|29,139
|47,010
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|57,975
|64,716
|23,697
|36,691
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|74,266
|77,315
|26,394
|43,984
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|49,945
|51,972
|19,159
|31,402
|PA House District
|Under 21
|Age 21-59
|Age 60+
|Total
|1,254,705
|1,281,926
|457,246
|HD-1: Erie County
|13,051
|14,685
|4,233
|HD-2: Erie County
|8,399
|7,804
|2,339
|HD-3: Erie County
|4,588
|4,626
|1,758
|HD-4: Erie County
|6,486
|6,263
|1,804
|HD-5: Berks County
|3,720
|3,584
|1,071
|HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties
|5,796
|6,120
|2,382
|HD-7: Mercer County
|7,896
|8,742
|2,952
|HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties
|3,783
|4,084
|1,400
|HD-9: Lawrence County
|7,266
|8,130
|3,028
|HD-10: Philadelphia County
|9,599
|11,845
|4,994
|HD-11: Butler County
|5,032
|5,651
|2,064
|HD-12: Butler County
|2,745
|1,900
|881
|HD-13: Chester County
|4,677
|2,933
|1,055
|HD-14: Beaver County
|5,619
|5,749
|1,997
|HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties
|4,946
|5,195
|2,089
|HD-16: Beaver County
|6,743
|7,213
|2,463
|HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties
|4,457
|4,500
|1,656
|HD-18: Bucks County
|5,867
|5,148
|2,650
|HD-19: Allegheny County
|9,969
|11,218
|4,172
|HD-20: Allegheny County
|3,682
|4,050
|1,599
|HD-21: Allegheny County
|3,046
|4,372
|1,643
|HD-22: Lehigh County
|13,545
|13,017
|4,256
|HD-23: Allegheny County
|1,592
|2,112
|977
|HD-24: Allegheny County
|6,266
|7,508
|3,251
|HD-25: Allegheny County:
|6,347
|6,302
|1,999
|HD-26: Chester County
|3,634
|2,759
|1,078
|HD-27: Allegheny County
|5,055
|5,180
|1,895
|HD-28: Allegheny County
|2,176
|1,839
|633
|HD-29: Bucks County
|1,953
|1,899
|1,210
|HD-30: Allegheny County
|2,040
|1,699
|732
|HD-31: Bucks County
|1,744
|1,595
|752
|HD-32: Allegheny County
|5,676
|5,807
|2,039
|HD-33: Allegheny County
|4,349
|4,727
|1,898
|HD-34: Allegheny County
|6,845
|8,343
|2,969
|HD-35: Allegheny County
|10,145
|10,560
|3,772
|HD-36: Allegheny County
|6,464
|7,398
|2,207
|HD-37: Lancaster County
|3,693
|3,195
|942
|HD-38: Allegheny County
|5,878
|6,111
|2,041
|HD-39: Allegheny & Washington County
|4,587
|4,682
|1,532
|HD-40: Allegheny & Washington County
|2,766
|2,154
|908
|HD-41: Lancaster County
|5,900
|5,678
|1,788
|HD-42: Allegheny County
|2,810
|2,609
|978
|HD-43: Lancaster County
|4,496
|3,878
|1,080
|HD-44: Allegheny County
|3,403
|2,844
|884
|HD-45: Allegheny County
|5,410
|6,123
|2,255
|HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties
|4,284
|3,871
|1,576
|HD-47: York County
|5,217
|4,615
|1,432
|HD-48: Washington County
|6,134
|7,256
|2,351
|HD-49: Lancaster County
|10,392
|10,984
|3,355
|HD-50: Green & Washington Counties
|7,488
|9,881
|2,874
|HD-51: Fayette County
|7,567
|9,780
|3,975
|HD-52: Fayette County
|6,965
|8,320
|3,044
|HD-53: Montgomery County
|5,190
|4,278
|2,014
|HD-54: Montgomery County
|9,399
|6,898
|2,182
|HD-55: Westmoreland County
|5,330
|5,908
|2,050
|HD-56: Westmoreland County
|4,402
|4,579
|1,545
|HD-57: Westmoreland County
|4,991
|6,104
|2,320
|HD-58: Westmoreland County
|5,854
|6,615
|2,123
|HD-59: Westmoreland County
|4,555
|5,453
|2,151
|HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties
|5,288
|5,849
|2,014
|HD-61: Montgomery County
|2,295
|2,111
|1,283
|HD-62: Indiana County
|5,304
|6,640
|2,150
|HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties
|5,629
|6,230
|2,569
|HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties
|6,855
|7,288
|2,769
|HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties
|4,889
|5,532
|2,229
|HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties
|5,803
|6,449
|2,445
|HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties
|6,080
|6,624
|2,536
|HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties
|6,244
|6,294
|2,348
|HD-69: Somerset County
|5,217
|6,002
|2,436
|HD-70: Montgomery County
|3,289
|2,980
|1,301
|HD-71: Cambria & Somerset County
|4,858
|5,425
|2,008
|HD-72: Cambria County
|8,109
|8,990
|3,360
|HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties
|5,804
|6,901
|2,574
|HD-74: Chester County
|7,361
|5,805
|1,626
|HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties
|5,348
|6,133
|2,038
|HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties
|5,067
|5,729
|2,075
|HD-77: Centre County
|2,102
|2,537
|814
|HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties
|5,651
|5,871
|2,384
|HD-79: Blair County
|7,868
|9,716
|3,121
|HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon County
|5,439
|5,396
|2,009
|HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties
|5,748
|5,696
|2,012
|HD-82: Centre County
|1,939
|2,181
|872
|HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties
|6,953
|7,526
|2,579
|HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties
|4,834
|5,091
|1,938
|HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties
|4,671
|4,564
|1,775
|HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties
|5,159
|4,633
|1,712
|HD-87: Cumberland County
|4,121
|3,674
|1,212
|HD-88: Cumberland County
|4,654
|4,090
|1,359
|HD-89: Franklin County
|7,193
|6,141
|2,036
|HD-90: Franklin County
|5,054
|4,604
|1,325
|HD-91: Adams County
|4,440
|4,017
|1,436
|HD-92: York County
|4,673
|4,097
|1,104
|HD-93: York County
|4,211
|3,762
|1,172
|HD-94: York County
|5,384
|4,809
|1,250
|HD-95: York County
|14,670
|14,844
|3,688
|HD-96: Lancaster County
|5,357
|6,050
|1,988
|HD-97: Lancaster County
|4,187
|3,859
|1,013
|HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon County
|4,543
|4,040
|1,206
|HD-99: Berks & Lancaster County
|3,934
|3,063
|891
|HD-100: Lancaster County
|3,955
|3,453
|933
|HD-101: Lebanon County
|8,577
|7,696
|2,747
|HD-102: Lebanon County
|4,489
|3,573
|1,109
|HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties
|9,028
|9,379
|2,870
|HD-104: Dauphin County
|12,333
|10,726
|3,332
|HD-105: Dauphin County
|7,590
|7,047
|2,167
|HD-106: Dauphin County
|4,200
|3,904
|1,303
|HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties
|7,012
|7,624
|2,604
|HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties
|5,919
|6,117
|2,579
|HD-109: Columbia County
|5,135
|5,304
|1,993
|HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties
|6,365
|6,481
|2,004
|HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties
|5,985
|6,099
|2,086
|HD-112: Lackawanna County
|6,282
|6,919
|2,202
|HD-113: Lackawanna County
|8,967
|9,351
|3,399
|HD-114: Lackawanna County
|6,164
|6,631
|2,210
|HD-115: Monroe County
|6,615
|6,773
|1,905
|HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties
|13,188
|10,291
|3,758
|HD-117: Luzerne County
|5,047
|5,304
|1,685
|HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
|5,934
|6,247
|2,168
|HD-119: Luzerne County
|9,578
|9,571
|2,559
|HD-120: Luzerne County
|5,549
|5,841
|2,024
|HD-121: Luzerne County
|11,013
|11,163
|3,224
|HD-122: Carbon County
|6,382
|6,044
|1,862
|HD-123: Schuylkill County
|7,564
|8,409
|2,891
|HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County
|4,811
|4,647
|1,820
|HD-125: Dauphin County;
|4,610
|4,349
|1,474
|HD-126: Berks County
|9,251
|7,139
|2,408
|HD-127: Berks County
|13,407
|11,571
|4,633
|HD-128: Berks County
|3,544
|3,077
|965
|HD-129: Berks County
|8,924
|7,796
|3,118
|HD-130: Berks County
|3,735
|3,283
|1,050
|HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton Counties
|3,276
|2,841
|1,028
|HD-132: Lehigh County
|4,956
|4,402
|2,442
|HD-133: Lehigh County
|7,073
|6,440
|2,939
|HD-134: Lehigh County
|9,976
|9,051
|3,233
|HD-135: Northampton County
|6,790
|6,546
|2,442
|HD-136: Northampton County
|6,341
|6,295
|2,314
|HD-137: Northampton County
|3,411
|3,047
|1,577
|HD-138: Northampton County
|4,135
|3,879
|1,312
|HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties
|4,630
|5,226
|1,757
|HD-140: Bucks County
|5,078
|4,540
|1,488
|HD-141: Bucks County
|7,202
|7,368
|2,292
|HD-142: Bucks County
|3,911
|3,558
|1,413
|HD-143: Bucks County
|3,236
|2,600
|823
|HD-144: Bucks County
|3,868
|2,889
|1,261
|HD-145: Bucks County
|3,608
|3,263
|1,299
|HD-146: Montgomery County
|7,230
|6,768
|1,782
|HD-147: Montgomery County
|3,479
|2,746
|850
|HD-148: Montgomery County
|1,890
|1,725
|855
|HD-149: Montgomery County
|3,237
|2,919
|1,082
|HD-150: Montgomery County
|3,014
|2,576
|942
|HD-151: Montgomery County
|3,082
|2,529
|1,315
|HD-152: Montgomery County
|4,325
|3,745
|1,492
|HD-153: Montgomery County
|3,326
|2,934
|1,417
|HD-154: Montgomery County
|3,489
|3,481
|1,708
|HD-155: Chester County
|2,747
|2,111
|727
|HD-156: Chester County
|2,463
|2,044
|813
|HD-157: Chester County
|1,736
|1,527
|748
|HD-158: Chester County
|3,525
|2,225
|851
|HD-159: Delaware County
|12,206
|12,281
|3,660
|HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties
|1,701
|1,528
|577
|HD-161: Delaware County
|5,112
|4,744
|1,700
|HD-162: Delaware County
|7,240
|7,036
|2,160
|HD-163: Delaware County
|7,419
|6,844
|2,026
|HD-164: Delaware County
|11,071
|9,772
|3,673
|HD-165: Delaware County
|2,271
|2,333
|933
|HD-166: Delaware County
|2,415
|2,244
|1,305
|HD-167: Chester County
|2,431
|1,783
|1,147
|HD-168: Delaware County
|1,564
|1,556
|1,046
|HD-169: York County
|5,055
|4,435
|1,099
|HD-170: Philadelphia County
|7,922
|7,807
|3,933
|HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties
|4,953
|5,736
|1,815
|HD-172: Philadelphia County
|8,885
|8,203
|4,137
|HD-173: Philadelphia County
|9,890
|9,227
|2,999
|HD-174: Philadelphia County
|9,221
|8,691
|4,218
|HD-175: Philadelphia County
|2,058
|5,550
|2,754
|HD-176: Monroe County
|4,922
|5,562
|1,767
|HD-177: Philadelphia County
|11,440
|12,459
|3,624
|HD-178: Bucks County
|2,768
|2,350
|1,044
|HD-179: Philadelphia County
|15,268
|17,113
|5,170
|HD-180: Philadelphia County
|17,332
|21,033
|6,097
|HD-181: Philadelphia County
|11,079
|11,676
|4,584
|HD-182: Philadelphia County
|1,564
|5,008
|2,045
|HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|4,739
|4,426
|1,434
|HD-184: Philadelphia County
|8,267
|8,012
|3,932
|HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|10,433
|10,966
|3,919
|HD-186: Philadelphia County
|9,418
|11,523
|4,934
|HD-187: Lehigh County
|3,668
|3,224
|1,064
|HD-188: Philadelphia County
|5,577
|8,603
|2,688
|HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties
|6,501
|6,699
|1,826
|HD-190: Philadelphia County
|13,820
|17,318
|7,413
|HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|13,525
|14,177
|5,283
|HD-192: Philadelphia County
|11,196
|12,814
|4,248
|HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties
|5,186
|4,365
|1,368
|HD-194: Philadelphia County
|2,609
|4,572
|1,457
|HD-195: Philadelphia County
|11,026
|12,981
|4,393
|HD-196: York County
|5,378
|4,588
|1,236
|HD-197: Philadelphia County
|15,953
|18,871
|7,342
|HD-198: Philadelphia County
|13,506
|15,781
|5,891
|HD-199: Cumberland County
|5,910
|5,683
|2,144
|HD-200: Philadelphia County
|6,937
|9,027
|3,793
|HD-201: Philadelphia County
|13,242
|15,255
|5,976
|HD-202: Philadelphia County
|14,620
|12,195
|4,028
|HD-203: Philadelphia County
|13,056
|13,055
|4,518
|PA Senate District
|Under 21
|Age 21-59
|Age 60+
|Total
|1,254,705
|1,281,926
|457,246
|SD-01: Philadelphia County
|18,710
|25,203
|11,255
|SD-02: Philadelphia County
|61,127
|65,328
|20,471
|SD-03: Philadelphia County
|54,644
|63,529
|23,783
|SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County
|29,018
|32,866
|13,360
|SD-05: Philadelphia County
|39,477
|37,459
|16,211
|SD-06: Bucks County
|17,176
|14,696
|6,607
|SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties
|35,025
|44,218
|16,827
|SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|43,928
|48,690
|17,801
|SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties
|21,979
|20,093
|6,923
|SD-10: Bucks County
|16,118
|15,257
|5,702
|SD-11: Berks County
|35,687
|30,027
|11,458
|SD-12: Montgomery County
|15,041
|12,685
|5,949
|SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties
|24,124
|23,881
|7,062
|SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|34,688
|32,338
|11,494
|SD-15: Dauphin County
|32,470
|30,602
|9,422
|SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties
|15,847
|13,945
|5,582
|SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties
|16,861
|13,698
|5,124
|SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|21,749
|20,850
|8,450
|SD-19: Chester County
|14,647
|11,125
|3,931
|SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties
|28,070
|29,111
|8,609
|SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties
|21,005
|23,616
|8,745
|SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
|32,569
|34,059
|11,253
|SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties
|23,807
|24,508
|8,821
|SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties
|17,224
|15,208
|4,939
|SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties
|18,688
|20,751
|7,224
|SD-26: Delaware County
|23,987
|22,428
|8,286
|SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties
|22,559
|23,548
|8,786
|SD-28: York County
|20,087
|17,954
|5,114
|SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties
|33,408
|30,833
|10,754
|SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties
|24,535
|26,841
|9,599
|SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties
|29,190
|27,443
|7,083
|SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties
|25,319
|30,046
|11,883
|SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties
|21,701
|18,943
|6,001
|SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties
|21,201
|19,410
|7,078
|SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties
|22,506
|25,837
|9,420
|SD-36: Lancaster County
|18,916
|17,691
|5,286
|SD-37: Allegheny County
|11,692
|10,447
|3,995
|SD-38: Allegheny County
|14,142
|14,773
|6,095
|SD-39: Westmoreland County
|18,519
|21,077
|7,575
|SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties
|24,270
|26,241
|8,138
|SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties
|22,554
|26,026
|9,420
|SD-42: Allegheny County
|22,485
|25,334
|9,055
|SD-43: Allegheny County
|21,590
|25,446
|9,406
|SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|13,728
|10,941
|4,293
|SD-45: Allegheny County
|27,597
|28,378
|9,384
|SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties
|21,908
|25,383
|8,375
|SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties
|19,050
|18,969
|7,036
|SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties
|21,532
|18,794
|6,139
|SD-49: Erie County
|32,152
|32,998
|10,078
|SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties
|26,368
|28,282
|10,357
|County
|Medicaid Expansion Count of Enrollees
|Count of Individuals aged 18-64
|Percentage of Persons aged 18-64 covered with Medicaid Expansion (%)
|Adams
|4,027
|61,361
|6.56
|Allegheny
|63,058
|754,761
|8.35
|Armstrong
|3,492
|36,065
|9.68
|Beaver
|8,397
|95,277
|8.81
|Bedford
|2,693
|26,771
|10.06
|Berks
|23,027
|259,365
|8.88
|Blair
|8,237
|69,844
|11.79
|Bradford
|3,025
|33,719
|8.97
|Bucks
|22,557
|387,972
|5.81
|Butler
|6,306
|117,834
|5.35
|Cambria
|8,394
|74,741
|11.23
|Cameron
|316
|2,375
|13.31
|Carbon
|3,614
|37,713
|9.58
|Centre
|4,106
|109,459
|3.75
|Chester
|14,010
|328,757
|4.26
|Clarion
|1,753
|22,496
|7.79
|Clearfield
|4,864
|48,035
|10.13
|Clinton
|2,068
|22,380
|9.24
|Columbia
|3,130
|40,076
|7.81
|Crawford
|4,475
|48,051
|9.31
|Cumberland
|10,673
|161,395
|6.61
|Dauphin
|18,529
|170,474
|10.87
|Delaware
|32,546
|353,577
|9.2
|Elk
|1,314
|17,718
|7.42
|Erie
|18,289
|160,063
|11.43
|Fayette
|9,762
|74,602
|13.09
|Forest
|227
|4,801
|4.73
|Franklin
|7,249
|89,987
|8.06
|Fulton
|771
|8,480
|9.09
|Greene
|2,362
|21,512
|10.98
|Huntingdon
|2,066
|26,566
|7.78
|Indiana
|4,772
|50,893
|9.38
|Jefferson
|2,312
|24,652
|9.38
|Juniata
|977
|13,190
|7.41
|Lackawanna
|15,443
|126,475
|12.21
|Lancaster
|25,456
|316,678
|8.04
|Lawrence
|5,438
|47,048
|11.56
|Lebanon
|6,621
|81,076
|8.17
|Lehigh
|23,837
|225,845
|10.55
|Luzerne
|24,905
|195,398
|12.75
|Lycoming
|6,247
|67,092
|9.31
|McKean
|2,356
|23,771
|9.91
|Mercer
|6,237
|63,325
|9.85
|Mifflin
|2,452
|25,915
|9.46
|Monroe
|10,981
|104,872
|10.47
|Montgomery
|28,335
|514,656
|5.51
|Montour
|679
|10,236
|6.63
|Northampton
|13,114
|191,267
|6.86
|Northumberland
|5,856
|53,038
|11.04
|Perry
|1,864
|27,337
|6.82
|Philadelphia
|183,159
|1,013,190
|18.08
|Pike
|3,126
|35,879
|8.71
|Potter
|904
|8,522
|10.61
|Schuylkill
|8,444
|85,225
|9.91
|Snyder
|1,508
|23,347
|6.46
|Somerset
|3,782
|41,804
|9.05
|Sullivan
|246
|3,241
|7.59
|Susquehanna
|2,163
|21,328
|10.14
|Tioga
|2,406
|23,642
|10.18
|Union
|1,330
|27,297
|4.87
|Venango
|3,158
|27,631
|11.43
|Warren
|2,122
|20,799
|10.2
|Washington
|11,483
|122,253
|9.39
|Wayne
|2,736
|29,018
|9.43
|Westmoreland
|16,523
|201,816
|8.19
|Wyoming
|1,535
|15,049
|10.2
|York
|23,248
|272,637
|8.53
The data below represents payment amounts for Medicaid behavioral health services provided to persons eligible because of Medicaid Expansion. Medicaid Expansion, created by Affordable Care Act (ACA), extends health care coverage to low-income, working age adults. Absent this coverage many individuals would not be able to access these services.
|County
|Distinct recipients who received at least one service
|Total behavioral health spending
|STATE-WIDE TOTALS
|219,179
|$892,306,959
|Adams
|1,324
|$2,370,512
|Allegheny
|21,354
|$96,489,552
|Armstrong
|1,462
|$4,841,741
|Beaver
|3,050
|$11,342,641
|Bedford
|921
|$2,573,691
|Berks
|7,389
|$28,070,591
|Blair
|3,545
|$14,281,324
|Bradford
|919
|$3,806,735
|Bucks
|6,492
|$38,745,446
|Butler
|2,429
|$10,729,526
|Cambria
|2,831
|$9,196,275
|Cameron
|139
|$300,268
|Carbon
|1,292
|$3,065,068
|Centre
|1,558
|$3,971,239
|Chester
|3,420
|$16,053,444
|Clarion
|773
|$2,823,825
|Clearfield
|2,247
|$7,344,352
|Clinton
|682
|$2,077,777
|Columbia
|1,058
|$3,414,157
|Crawford
|1,629
|$5,621,642
|Cumberland
|3,241
|$12,050,510
|Dauphin
|6,194
|$30,050,386
|Delaware
|5,672
|$29,608,181
|Elk
|674
|$1,847,216
|Erie
|6,563
|$28,084,694
|Fayette
|3,593
|$11,836,886
|Forest
|67
|$142,382
|Franklin
|2,657
|$8,080,777
|Fulton
|193
|$825,657
|Greene
|896
|$3,985,404
|Huntingdon
|807
|$2,103,013
|Indiana
|1,723
|$6,418,681
|Jefferson
|1,028
|$3,059,900
|Juniata
|319
|$772,779
|Lackawanna
|6,430
|$22,559,014
|Lancaster
|8,077
|$37,937,668
|Lawrence
|2,155
|$8,403,652
|Lebanon
|2,215
|$8,604,475
|Lehigh
|7,036
|$29,367,239
|Luzerne
|7,757
|$25,243,101
|Lycoming
|2,517
|$8,087,359
|McKean
|999
|$2,594,956
|Mercer
|2,248
|$8,157,278
|Mifflin
|1,157
|$3,150,505
|Monroe
|3,162
|$9,683,849
|Montgomery
|6,947
|$41,003,208
|Montour
|218
|$705,649
|Northampton
|4,317
|$17,923,182
|Northumberland
|1,849
|$5,574,732
|Perry
|508
|$2,027,823
|Philadelphia
|33,865
|$151,422,117
|Pike
|980
|$2,165,952
|Potter
|273
|$816,243
|Schuylkill
|3,110
|$11,761,076
|Snyder
|422
|$1,441,495
|Somerset
|1,289
|$3,702,428
|Sullivan
|78
|$288,262
|Susquehanna
|788
|$2,261,443
|Tioga
|818
|$2,742,900
|Union
|380
|$817,265
|Venango
|1,181
|$3,757,267
|Warren
|883
|$2,158,356
|Washington
|3,931
|$18,014,426
|Wayne
|1,019
|$3,389,534
|Westmoreland
|6,219
|$24,781,020
|Wyoming
|599
|$1,755,666
|York
|7,611
|$24,021,548
The following data shows the economic impact of the implementation of Medicaid expansion which Pennsylvania implemented in 2015 under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If the federal government restricted Medicaid expansion, the below data shows the impact it could have on economic stimulus and jobs for a county.
This is calculated from statewide economic stimulus figure from Rand Health Quarterly / National Library of Medicine.
The data below provides the number of persons eligible because of Medicaid Expansion with a substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD) and serious mental illness by county. Medicaid Expansion, created by Affordable Care Act (ACA), extends health care coverage to low-income, working age adults
|County
|Number of recipients with a substance use disorder diagnosis (alcohol, opiates, other)
|Number of recipients with an opioid use disorder diagnosis
|Number of recipients with a serious mental illness diagnosis
|STATE-WIDE TOTALS
|62,246
|31,073
|129,125
|Adams
|290
|126
|852
|Allegheny
|6,655
|3,747
|12,380
|Armstrong
|379
|161
|941
|Beaver
|894
|481
|1,879
|Bedford
|151
|81
|672
|Berks
|2,095
|854
|4,359
|Blair
|1,261
|697
|2,024
|Bradford
|285
|80
|488
|Bucks
|2,331
|1,370
|3,535
|Butler
|795
|469
|1,387
|Cambria
|780
|549
|1,802
|Cameron
|30
|10
|94
|Carbon
|322
|161
|851
|Centre
|294
|134
|1,086
|Chester
|1,149
|441
|1,828
|Clarion
|178
|40
|524
|Clearfield
|654
|413
|1,397
|Clinton
|212
|70
|389
|Columbia
|241
|120
|654
|Crawford
|464
|203
|1,004
|Cumberland
|752
|368
|1,947
|Dauphin
|2,188
|944
|2,907
|Delaware
|2,376
|1,154
|2,521
|Elk
|160
|90
|466
|Erie
|1,752
|805
|3,868
|Fayette
|1,165
|774
|2,157
|Forest
|16
|<11
|40
|Franklin
|471
|214
|1,783
|Fulton
|42
|18
|128
|Greene
|324
|210
|494
|Huntingdon
|197
|94
|532
|Indiana
|443
|207
|1,118
|Jefferson
|251
|132
|651
|Juniata
|71
|32
|198
|Lackawanna
|1,928
|832
|3,833
|Lancaster
|2,086
|845
|4,607
|Lawrence
|659
|495
|1,312
|Lebanon
|657
|350
|1,215
|Lehigh
|1,670
|679
|4,175
|Luzerne
|2,054
|1,093
|4,725
|Lycoming
|883
|343
|1,343
|McKean
|180
|71
|716
|Mercer
|584
|328
|1,403
|Mifflin
|272
|127
|782
|Monroe
|661
|349
|2,094
|Montgomery
|1,858
|970
|4,095
|Montour
|39
|18
|138
|Northampton
|991
|364
|2,680
|Northumberland
|497
|230
|1,080
|Perry
|115
|75
|321
|Philadelphia
|9,088
|4,541
|19,879
|Pike
|180
|71
|699
|Potter
|56
|16
|179
|Schuylkill
|892
|374
|1,840
|Snyder
|104
|45
|255
|Somerset
|380
|199
|773
|Sullivan
|16
|<11
|47
|Susquehanna
|190
|74
|512
|Tioga
|199
|57
|523
|Union
|65
|33
|264
|Venango
|266
|91
|776
|Warren
|157
|57
|620
|Washington
|1,307
|812
|2,294
|Wayne
|215
|111
|696
|Westmoreland
|1,867
|1,038
|3,735
|Wyoming
|131
|50
|403
|York
|2,331
|1,086
|4,155
The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.
|US House District
|Recipients
|Total
|421,637
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|12,868
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|45,380
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|42,741
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|12,345
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|22,797
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|14,898
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|21,269
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|26,862
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|25,446
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|22,053
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|16,947
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|24,721
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|26,782
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|31,691
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|27,223
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|29,473
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|18,141
The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.
|PA House District
|Recipients
|Total
|421,637
|HD-1: Erie County
|5,381
|HD-2: Erie County
|2,775
|HD-3: Erie County
|1,600
|HD-4: Erie County
|2,088
|HD-5: Berks County
|983
|HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties
|2,670
|HD-7: Mercer County
|3,701
|HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties
|1,475
|HD-9: Lawrence County
|3,149
|HD-10: Philadelphia County
|4,110
|HD-11: Butler County
|2,393
|HD-12: Butler County
|652
|HD-13: Chester County
|793
|HD-14: Beaver County
|2,260
|HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties
|1,932
|HD-16: Beaver County
|2,513
|HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties
|1,682
|HD-18: Bucks County
|1,544
|HD-19: Allegheny County
|3,741
|HD-20: Allegheny County
|1,305
|HD-21: Allegheny County
|1,488
|HD-22: Lehigh County
|3,632
|HD-23: Allegheny County
|574
|HD-24: Allegheny County
|2,540
|HD-25: Allegheny County:
|2,003
|HD-26: Chester County
|884
|HD-27: Allegheny County
|1,556
|HD-28: Allegheny County
|622
|HD-29: Bucks County
|694
|HD-30: Allegheny County
|587
|HD-31: Bucks County
|444
|HD-32: Allegheny County
|1,897
|HD-33: Allegheny County
|1,721
|HD-34: Allegheny County
|2,957
|HD-35: Allegheny County
|3,666
|HD-36: Allegheny County
|2,360
|HD-37: Lancaster County
|1,036
|HD-38: Allegheny County
|1,886
|HD-39: Allegheny & Washington County
|1,570
|HD-40: Allegheny & Washington County
|716
|HD-41: Lancaster County
|1,840
|HD-42: Allegheny County
|804
|HD-43: Lancaster County
|1,205
|HD-44: Allegheny County
|833
|HD-45: Allegheny County
|2,317
|HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties
|1,265
|HD-47: York County
|1,324
|HD-48: Washington County
|2,644
|HD-49: Lancaster County
|3,252
|HD-50: Green & Washington Counties
|3,300
|HD-51: Fayette County
|4,120
|HD-52: Fayette County
|3,463
|HD-53: Montgomery County
|1,186
|HD-54: Montgomery County
|2,318
|HD-55: Westmoreland County
|2,238
|HD-56: Westmoreland County
|1,730
|HD-57: Westmoreland County
|2,480
|HD-58: Westmoreland County
|2,526
|HD-59: Westmoreland County
|2,251
|HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties
|2,353
|HD-61: Montgomery County
|673
|HD-62: Indiana County
|2,723
|HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties
|2,844
|HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties
|3,001
|HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties
|2,239
|HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties
|3,078
|HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties
|2,714
|HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties
|2,332
|HD-69: Somerset County
|2,376
|HD-70: Montgomery County
|1,130
|HD-71: Cambria & Somerset County
|2,168
|HD-72: Cambria County
|3,719
|HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties
|3,005
|HD-74: Chester County
|1,710
|HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties
|2,791
|HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties
|2,433
|HD-77: Centre County
|894
|HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties
|2,251
|HD-79: Blair County
|4,060
|HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon County
|2,088
|HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties
|2,280
|HD-82: Centre County
|774
|HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties
|3,176
|HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties
|2,208
|HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties
|1,739
|HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties
|1,610
|HD-87: Cumberland County
|1,062
|HD-88: Cumberland County
|1,212
|HD-89: Franklin County
|1,815
|HD-90: Franklin County
|1,341
|HD-91: Adams County
|1,312
|HD-92: York County
|1,266
|HD-93: York County
|1,099
|HD-94: York County
|1,399
|HD-95: York County
|4,109
|HD-96: Lancaster County
|1,797
|HD-97: Lancaster County
|1,227
|HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon County
|1,194
|HD-99: Berks & Lancaster County
|906
|HD-100: Lancaster County
|1,009
|HD-101: Lebanon County
|2,447
|HD-102: Lebanon County
|1,098
|HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties
|2,526
|HD-104: Dauphin County
|3,160
|HD-105: Dauphin County
|1,987
|HD-106: Dauphin County
|1,143
|HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties
|2,580
|HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties
|2,307
|HD-109: Columbia County
|1,968
|HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties
|2,245
|HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties
|2,022
|HD-112: Lackawanna County
|2,290
|HD-113: Lackawanna County
|3,182
|HD-114: Lackawanna County
|2,016
|HD-115: Monroe County
|1,802
|HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties
|2,386
|HD-117: Luzerne County
|1,613
|HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
|2,039
|HD-119: Luzerne County
|2,975
|HD-120: Luzerne County
|1,798
|HD-121: Luzerne County
|3,054
|HD-122: Carbon County
|1,979
|HD-123: Schuylkill County
|2,903
|HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County
|1,515
|HD-125: Dauphin County;
|1,266
|HD-126: Berks County
|1,964
|HD-127: Berks County
|3,730
|HD-128: Berks County
|947
|HD-129: Berks County
|2,320
|HD-130: Berks County
|932
|HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton Counties
|904
|HD-132: Lehigh County
|1,227
|HD-133: Lehigh County
|1,882
|HD-134: Lehigh County
|2,581
|HD-135: Northampton County
|2,539
|HD-136: Northampton County
|2,039
|HD-137: Northampton County
|1,050
|HD-138: Northampton County
|1,199
|HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties
|1,711
|HD-140: Bucks County
|1,398
|HD-141: Bucks County
|2,344
|HD-142: Bucks County
|1,130
|HD-143: Bucks County
|820
|HD-144: Bucks County
|882
|HD-145: Bucks County
|1,169
|HD-146: Montgomery County
|2,121
|HD-147: Montgomery County
|851
|HD-148: Montgomery County
|536
|HD-149: Montgomery County
|831
|HD-150: Montgomery County
|791
|HD-151: Montgomery County
|746
|HD-152: Montgomery County
|1,057
|HD-153: Montgomery County
|896
|HD-154: Montgomery County
|1,030
|HD-155: Chester County
|688
|HD-156: Chester County
|690
|HD-157: Chester County
|582
|HD-158: Chester County
|571
|HD-159: Delaware County
|3,697
|HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties
|486
|HD-161: Delaware County
|1,481
|HD-162: Delaware County
|2,219
|HD-163: Delaware County
|1,913
|HD-164: Delaware County
|2,475
|HD-165: Delaware County
|775
|HD-166: Delaware County
|684
|HD-167: Chester County
|537
|HD-168: Delaware County
|646
|HD-169: York County
|1,149
|HD-170: Philadelphia County
|1,779
|HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties
|2,422
|HD-172: Philadelphia County
|1,849
|HD-173: Philadelphia County
|2,617
|HD-174: Philadelphia County
|1,943
|HD-175: Philadelphia County
|1,815
|HD-176: Monroe County
|1,587
|HD-177: Philadelphia County
|3,768
|HD-178: Bucks County
|710
|HD-179: Philadelphia County
|5,557
|HD-180: Philadelphia County
|7,168
|HD-181: Philadelphia County
|4,063
|HD-182: Philadelphia County
|1,155
|HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|1,536
|HD-184: Philadelphia County
|2,022
|HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|3,054
|HD-186: Philadelphia County
|3,627
|HD-187: Lehigh County
|831
|HD-188: Philadelphia County
|2,511
|HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties
|1,799
|HD-190: Philadelphia County
|6,565
|HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|4,406
|HD-192: Philadelphia County
|4,141
|HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties
|1,413
|HD-194: Philadelphia County
|1,192
|HD-195: Philadelphia County
|4,636
|HD-196: York County
|1,328
|HD-197: Philadelphia County
|7,079
|HD-198: Philadelphia County
|5,225
|HD-199: Cumberland County;
|1,921
|HD-200: Philadelphia County
|2,887
|HD-201: Philadelphia County
|5,128
|HD-202: Philadelphia County
|2,538
|HD-203: Philadelphia County
|3,051
The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.
|PA Senate District
|Recipients
|Total
|421,637
|SD-01: Philadelphia County
|6,854
|SD-02: Philadelphia County
|19,778
|SD-03: Philadelphia County
|21,868
|SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County
|10,568
|SD-05: Philadelphia County
|9,277
|SD-06: Bucks County
|4,484
|SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties
|14,984
|SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|14,686
|SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties
|6,095
|SD-10: Bucks County
|4,844
|SD-11: Berks County
|9,024
|SD-12: Montgomery County
|3,899
|SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties
|7,213
|SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|9,359
|SD-15: Dauphin County
|8,551
|SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties
|4,287
|SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties
|4,323
|SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|7,148
|SD-19: Chester County
|3,458
|SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties
|8,980
|SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties
|9,870
|SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
|10,548
|SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties
|9,834
|SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties
|4,697
|SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties
|8,749
|SD-26: Delaware County
|6,332
|SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties
|8,392
|SD-28: York County
|5,016
|SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties
|9,248
|SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties
|11,057
|SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties
|7,928
|SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties
|12,265
|SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties
|5,756
|SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties
|6,344
|SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties
|10,737
|SD-36: Lancaster County
|5,440
|SD-37: Allegheny County
|3,649
|SD-38: Allegheny County
|5,070
|SD-39: Westmoreland County
|8,278
|SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties
|7,755
|SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties
|10,884
|SD-42: Allegheny County
|8,105
|SD-43: Allegheny County
|8,554
|SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|3,444
|SD-45: Allegheny County
|9,230
|SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties
|8,839
|SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties
|6,949
|SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties
|5,749
|SD-49: Erie County
|11,675
|SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties
|11,563
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a food assistance program that helps more than 2 million Pennsylvanians – mostly children, older adults, or disabled – buy groceries and feed their household each month.
SNAP benefits are 100% federally funded, and benefits can only be spent on food.
Each month, Pennsylvania receives more than $350 million in SNAP funds from the federal government that support grocers, food retailers, and Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry while also helping individuals and families put food on the table.
While our charitable food network is a vital part of ensuring that Pennsylvanians have access to healthy food, this network cannot replace the benefit to the state from SNAP, which provides 9 meals for every 1 meal provided by our charitable network.
35% percent of SNAP recipients are persons under the age of 18
25% percent of SNAP recipients are 55 years of age or older
11 percent of SNAP recipients ages 18 – 54 have a disability
Due to work requirements implemented in 2016:
55% people who lost SNAP Benefits
had at least 1 chronic medical condition.
1 in 4 people who lost SNAP Benefits
had a nutrition-sensitive chronic condition, like diabetes.
SNAP Data
More SNAP data
|PA County
|Individuals receiving SNAP
|STATE TOTAL
|1,964,591
|Adams
|8,991
|Allegheny
|163,147
|Armstrong
|10,551
|Beaver
|24,960
|Bedford
|6,972
|Berks
|61,338
|Blair
|22,833
|Bradford
|8,740
|Bucks
|47,482
|Butler
|15,833
|Cambria
|25,55
|Cameron
|916
|Carbon
|9,907
|Centre
|8,931
|Chester
|29,424
|Clarion
|5,265
|Clearfield
|13,059
|Clinton
|5,752
|Columbia
|9,134
|Crawford
|12,899
|Cumberland
|26,909
|Dauphin
|52,814
|Delaware
|75,716
|Elk
|3,678
|Erie
|55,544
|Fayette
|29,881
|Forest
|679
|Franklin
|19,403
|Fulton
|2,231
|Greene
|6,919
|Huntingdon
|5,636
|Indiana
|12,023
|Jefferson
|6,732
|Juniata
|2,628
|Lackawanna
|42,036
|Lancaster
|56,209
|Lawrence
|16,533
|Lebanon
|18,690
|Lehigh
|61,960
|Luzerne
|70,829
|Lycoming
|18,410
|McKean
|7,772
|Mercer
|19,370
|Mifflin
|7,551
|Monroe
|23,565
|Montgomery
|64,714
|Montour
|1,973
|Northampton
|35,253
|Northumberland
|18,624
|Perry
|5,078
|Philadelphia
|477,595
|Pike
|6,822
|Potter
|2,403
|Schuylkill
|25,870
|Snyder
|3,944
|Somerset
|10,783
|Sullivan
|625
|Susquehanna
|5,582
|Tioga
|6,264
|Union
|3,449
|Venango
|9,697
|Warren
|5,995
|Washington
|28,092
|Wayne
|6,733
|Westmoreland
|46,270
|Wyoming
|3,922
|York
|60,494
|US House District
|Number on SNAP under 21 years of age
|Number on SNAP ages 21 to 59
|Number on SNAP 60 and older
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|20,479
|22,490
|13,068
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|98,019
|102,959
|47,714
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|79,549
|93,599
|44,477
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|20,749
|21,825
|11,391
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|50,053
|47,493
|20,995
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|34,115
|28,938
|14,227
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|46,165
|44,971
|21,059
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|58,710
|60,831
|26,372
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|45,018
|50,112
|22,919
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|50,181
|49,512
|20,327
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|31,249
|32,969
|13,900
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|45,576
|50,523
|25,804
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|42,094
|47,437
|22,887
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|42,560
|57,455
|27,795
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|33,595
|44,099
|21,214
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|47,988
|56,247
|23,957
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|28,362
|33,358
|17,193
|PA House District
|Under 21
|Age 21-59
|Age 60+
|Total
|775,790
|846,618
|395,974
|HD-1: Erie County
|10,392
|11,829
|3,937
|HD-2: Erie County
|6,021
|5,779
|2,146
|HD-3: Erie County
|2,345
|2,815
|1,357
|HD-4: Erie County
|3,907
|4,313
|1,699
|HD-5: Berks County
|1,593
|1,858
|892
|HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties
|3,508
|4,342
|2,230
|HD-7: Mercer County
|5,587
|6,603
|2,783
|HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties
|1,963
|2,674
|1,513
|HD-9: Lawrence County
|5,067
|6,363
|2,719
|HD-10: Philadelphia County
|7,601
|8,876
|4,402
|HD-11: Butler County
|2,902
|4,063
|1,907
|HD-12: Butler County
|903
|971
|565
|HD-13: Chester County
|2,109
|1,455
|864
|HD-14: Beaver County
|3,602
|4,117
|1,952
|HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties
|2,881
|3,466
|1,820
|HD-16: Beaver County
|4,593
|5,364
|2,320
|HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties
|2,491
|3,043
|1,426
|HD-18: Bucks County
|3,067
|3,105
|2,277
|HD-19: Allegheny County
|7,112
|7,936
|3,821
|HD-20: Allegheny County
|1,890
|2,409
|1,408
|HD-21: Allegheny County
|1,709
|2,670
|1,667
|HD-22: Lehigh County
|10,346
|9,227
|3,597
|HD-23: Allegheny County
|834
|1,088
|816
|HD-24: Allegheny County
|4,964
|5,403
|3,113
|HD-25: Allegheny County
|4,057
|4,188
|1,883
|HD-26: Chester County
|1,656
|1,395
|883
|HD-27: Allegheny County
|3,174
|3,330
|1,706
|HD-28: Allegheny County
|615
|813
|440
|HD-29: Bucks County
|466
|747
|576
|HD-30: Allegheny County
|512
|658
|413
|HD-31: Bucks County
|374
|551
|431
|HD-32: Allegheny County
|3,555
|3,883
|2,000
|HD-33: Allegheny County
|2,635
|3,036
|1,739
|HD-34: Allegheny County
|5,132
|6,096
|2,988
|HD-35: Allegheny County
|7,867
|7,956
|3,756
|HD-36: Allegheny County
|4,448
|5,047
|2,300
|HD-37: Lancaster County
|1,556
|1,649
|788
|HD-38: Allegheny County
|3,416
|3,774
|1,913
|HD-39: Allegheny & Washington Counties
|2,332
|2,830
|1,597
|HD-40: Allegheny & Washington Counties
|805
|912
|661
|HD-41: Lancaster County
|3,186
|3,332
|1,506
|HD-42: Allegheny County
|1,137
|1,403
|831
|HD-43: Lancaster County
|2,015
|2,074
|951
|HD-44: Allegheny County
|1,521
|1,525
|749
|HD-45: Allegheny County
|3,559
|4,169
|2,171
|HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties
|1,844
|2,242
|1,144
|HD-47: York County
|2,556
|2,650
|1,050
|HD-48: Washington County
|3,631
|5,039
|2,153
|HD-49: Lancaster County
|7,107
|7,260
|2,764
|HD-50: Green & Washington Counties
|5,051
|7,068
|2,721
|HD-51: Fayette County
|5,132
|7,353
|3,466
|HD-52: Fayette County
|4,817
|6,247
|3,147
|HD-53: Montgomery County
|2,515
|2,357
|1,511
|HD-54: Montgomery County
|6,257
|4,652
|1,870
|HD-55: Westmoreland County
|3,406
|4,199
|2,148
|HD-56: Westmoreland County
|2,418
|3,074
|1,595
|HD-57: Westmoreland County
|2,836
|4,189
|2,002
|HD-58: Westmoreland County
|3,702
|4,723
|2,334
|HD-59: Westmoreland County
|2,669
|3,624
|2,125
|HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties
|3,430
|4,297
|2,161
|HD-61: Montgomery County
|791
|963
|916
|HD-62: Indiana County
|3,136
|4,408
|2,062
|HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties
|3,304
|4,352
|2,292
|HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties
|4,541
|5,597
|2,462
|HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties
|2,884
|3,951
|1,877
|HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties
|3,155
|4,112
|2,150
|HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties
|3,956
|4,968
|2,149
|HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties
|3,618
|4,228
|2,006
|HD-69: Somerset County
|3,026
|4,179
|2,382
|HD-70: Montgomery County
|1,384
|1,594
|988
|HD-71: Cambria & Somerset Counties
|3,020
|3,675
|2,079
|HD-72: Cambria County
|5,956
|6,645
|3,129
|HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties
|3,482
|4,724
|2,587
|HD-74: Chester County
|4,725
|3,841
|1,572
|HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties
|2,886
|3,981
|1,843
|HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties
|2,882
|3,657
|1,808
|HD-77: Centre County
|987
|1,724
|656
|HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties
|3,204
|3,856
|2,257
|HD-79: Blair County
|5,443
|7,018
|2,721
|HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon Counties
|3,035
|3,532
|1,768
|HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties
|3,116
|3,644
|1,859
|HD-82: Centre County
|991
|1,325
|701
|HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties
|4,849
|5,400
|2,026
|HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties
|2,556
|3,060
|1,708
|HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties
|2,461
|2,826
|1,448
|HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties
|2,874
|3,080
|1,493
|HD-87: Cumberland County
|1,918
|1,943
|1,070
|HD-88: Cumberland County
|2,417
|2,347
|1,204
|HD-89: Franklin County
|4,123
|3,907
|1,693
|HD-90: Franklin County
|3,108
|3,100
|1,294
|HD-91: Adams County
|2,217
|2,181
|1,173
|HD-92: York County
|2,422
|2,424
|1,118
|HD-93: York County
|2,098
|2,153
|1,012
|HD-94: York County
|2,843
|2,850
|1,152
|HD-95: York County
|10,516
|10,860
|3,340
|HD-96: Lancaster County
|2,839
|3,566
|1,621
|HD-97: Lancaster County
|1,764
|1,978
|831
|HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon Counties
|1,855
|2,181
|950
|HD-99: Berks & Lancaster Counties
|1,562
|1,477
|718
|HD-100: Lancaster County
|1,836
|1,844
|804
|HD-101: Lebanon County
|5,500
|5,246
|2,295
|HD-102: Lebanon County
|2,072
|2,073
|1,040
|HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties
|6,284
|6,686
|2,594
|HD-104: Dauphin County
|9,182
|7,859
|2,958
|HD-105: Dauphin County
|4,638
|4,446
|1,909
|HD-106: Dauphin County
|2,212
|2,275
|1,241
|HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties
|4,837
|5,625
|2,473
|HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties
|3,716
|4,223
|2,046
|HD-109: Columbia County
|3,179
|3,827
|2,007
|HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties
|3,655
|4,316
|1,876
|HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties
|3,425
|3,902
|1,872
|HD-112: Lackawanna County
|4,281
|4,850
|2,086
|HD-113: Lackawanna County
|6,402
|6,599
|3,067
|HD-114: Lackawanna County
|4,104
|4,431
|1,954
|HD-115: Monroe County
|4,149
|4,322
|1,823
|HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties
|9,619
|6,836
|3,113
|HD-117: Luzerne County
|2,742
|3,357
|1,719
|HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
|3,794
|4,291
|2,134
|HD-119: Luzerne County
|6,884
|7,097
|2,435
|HD-120: Luzerne County
|3,406
|3,862
|1,816
|HD-121: Luzerne County
|7,842
|8,098
|2,919
|HD-122: Carbon County
|4,077
|4,117
|1,896
|HD-123: Schuylkill County
|4,947
|6,351
|2,629
|HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County
|2,871
|3,072
|1,510
|HD-125: Dauphin County
|2,479
|2,515
|1,326
|HD-126: Berks County
|5,779
|4,474
|1,959
|HD-127: Berks County
|9,528
|8,190
|3,773
|HD-128: Berks County
|1,453
|1,553
|756
|HD-129: Berks County
|5,768
|5,035
|2,462
|HD-130: Berks County
|1,636
|1,752
|883
|HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, & Northampton Counties
|1,323
|1,430
|725
|HD-132: Lehigh County
|2,699
|2,444
|1,528
|HD-133: Lehigh County
|4,377
|4,024
|2,178
|HD-134: Lehigh County
|6,821
|6,130
|2,738
|HD-135: Northampton County
|4,728
|4,802
|2,261
|HD-136: Northampton County
|4,073
|4,428
|2,056
|HD-137: Northampton County
|1,498
|1,680
|843
|HD-138: Northampton County
|2,206
|2,420
|1,175
|HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties
|2,518
|3,153
|1,641
|HD-140: Bucks County
|2,630
|2,865
|1,330
|HD-141: Bucks County
|4,158
|4,951
|2,026
|HD-142: Bucks County
|1,725
|1,933
|1,005
|HD-143: Bucks County
|1,161
|1,247
|699
|HD-144: Bucks County
|1,616
|1,498
|940
|HD-145: Bucks County
|1,586
|1,741
|1,032
|HD-146: Montgomery County
|4,557
|4,510
|1,592
|HD-147: Montgomery County
|1,330
|1,375
|735
|HD-148: Montgomery County
|516
|628
|445
|HD-149: Montgomery County
|1,525
|1,542
|748
|HD-150: Montgomery County
|1,075
|1,213
|597
|HD-151: Montgomery County
|1,152
|1,147
|781
|HD-152: Montgomery County
|1,820
|1,900
|1,215
|HD-153: Montgomery County
|1,254
|1,481
|867
|HD-154: Montgomery County
|1,630
|1,807
|974
|HD-155: Chester County
|968
|985
|519
|HD-156: Chester County
|1,102
|1,031
|558
|HD-157: Chester County
|410
|541
|478
|HD-158: Chester County
|1,307
|914
|543
|HD-159: Delaware County
|9,232
|8,886
|3,292
|HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties
|427
|523
|322
|HD-161: Delaware County
|2,890
|2,888
|1,298
|HD-162: Delaware County
|4,421
|4,308
|1,747
|HD-163: Delaware County
|4,310
|4,169
|1,683
|HD-164: Delaware County
|6,295
|5,516
|2,708
|HD-165: Delaware County
|741
|982
|599
|HD-166: Delaware County
|706
|794
|624
|HD-167: Chester County
|676
|662
|375
|HD-168: Delaware County
|424
|587
|378
|HD-169: York County
|2,765
|2,706
|1,057
|HD-170: Philadelphia County
|4,593
|4,391
|3,145
|HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties
|2,892
|3,919
|1,911
|HD-172: Philadelphia County
|5,321
|4,661
|3,158
|HD-173: Philadelphia County
|6,651
|5,965
|2,417
|HD-174: Philadelphia County
|5,627
|5,149
|3,567
|HD-175: Philadelphia County
|1,109
|3,220
|2,347
|HD-176: Monroe County
|2,606
|3,165
|1,553
|HD-177: Philadelphia County
|8,149
|8,646
|3,219
|HD-178: Bucks County
|799
|983
|695
|HD-179: Philadelphia County
|11,553
|12,072
|4,501
|HD-180: Philadelphia County
|13,685
|15,559
|5,416
|HD-181: Philadelphia County
|7,231
|8,943
|4,109
|HD-182: Philadelphia County
|911
|2,773
|1,802
|HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|2,631
|2,732
|1,326
|HD-184: Philadelphia County
|5,342
|4,643
|3,335
|HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|6,948
|7,292
|3,402
|HD-186: Philadelphia County
|6,913
|8,121
|4,391
|HD-187: Lehigh County
|1,540
|1,625
|788
|HD-188: Philadelphia County
|4,047
|6,030
|2,256
|HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties
|3,932
|4,297
|1,662
|HD-190: Philadelphia County
|11,021
|13,168
|6,569
|HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|9,896
|10,245
|4,315
|HD-192: Philadelphia County
|8,398
|9,387
|3,913
|HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties
|2,729
|2,523
|1,282
|HD-194: Philadelphia County
|1,433
|2,448
|1,088
|HD-195: Philadelphia County
|9,094
|9,972
|3,978
|HD-196: York County
|2,630
|2,622
|1,107
|HD-197: Philadelphia County
|12,482
|13,980
|6,617
|HD-198: Philadelphia County
|10,064
|11,442
|5,046
|HD-199: Cumberland County
|3,507
|3,507
|1,575
|HD-200: Philadelphia County
|4,620
|6,095
|3,152
|HD-201: Philadelphia County
|10,142
|11,295
|5,181
|HD-202: Philadelphia County
|9,366
|7,028
|3,219
|HD-203: Philadelphia County
|8,931
|8,537
|3,751
|PA Senate District
|Under 21
|Age 21-59
|Age 60+
|Total
|775,790
|846,618
|395,974
|SD-01: Philadelphia County
|10,530
|14,995
|9,649
|SD-02: Philadelphia County
|44,219
|45,115
|17,631
|SD-03: Philadelphia County
|42,708
|46,969
|21,076
|SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County
|19,083
|22,184
|10,657
|SD-05: Philadelphia County
|24,869
|22,660
|13,117
|SD-06: Bucks County
|7,570
|7,953
|5,083
|SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties
|26,208
|31,635
|14,581
|SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties
|31,226
|34,095
|15,254
|SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties
|13,439
|12,643
|5,130
|SD-10: Bucks County
|7,513
|8,919
|4,343
|SD-11: Berks County
|22,929
|19,531
|9,132
|SD-12: Montgomery County
|6,201
|6,295
|4,193
|SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties
|13,624
|14,408
|6,045
|SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|23,533
|21,544
|9,403
|SD-15: Dauphin County
|21,648
|20,686
|8,547
|SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties
|7,157
|7,388
|4,164
|SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties
|9,069
|7,778
|3,603
|SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties
|13,382
|14,059
|6,869
|SD-19: Chester County
|7,185
|6,005
|3,135
|SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties
|17,566
|19,574
|8,242
|SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties
|12,682
|17,105
|7,862
|SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
|22,616
|23,986
|10,357
|SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties
|14,212
|16,317
|7,394
|SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties
|8,467
|8,752
|4,158
|SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties
|10,742
|14,014
|6,337
|SD-26: Delaware County
|12,657
|12,402
|6,143
|SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties
|13,817
|16,248
|7,861
|SD-28: York County
|10,523
|10,630
|4,276
|SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties
|22,590
|21,480
|9,675
|SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties
|14,931
|18,541
|8,653
|SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties
|17,855
|18,134
|6,706
|SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties
|16,243
|21,772
|11,336
|SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties
|12,015
|11,645
|5,312
|SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties
|11,764
|11,843
|5,887
|SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties
|14,293
|17,893
|9,084
|SD-36: Lancaster County
|8,757
|9,667
|4,140
|SD-37: Allegheny County
|4,591
|5,372
|3,334
|SD-38: Allegheny County
|7,495
|8,865
|5,343
|SD-39: Westmoreland County
|10,482
|14,223
|7,483
|SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties
|14,821
|16,769
|7,367
|SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties
|14,137
|18,288
|9,183
|SD-42: Allegheny County
|14,410
|16,873
|8,592
|SD-43: Allegheny County
|15,630
|17,622
|8,990
|SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|5,693
|5,457
|2,883
|SD-45: Allegheny County
|18,664
|19,587
|9,229
|SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties
|12,769
|17,298
|7,619
|SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties
|11,353
|13,174
|6,306
|SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties
|11,083
|11,194
|5,319
|SD-49: Erie County
|22,342
|24,371
|9,113
|SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties
|17,169
|20,860
|9,503
SNAP benefits have a profound impact on the Commonwealth’s economy.
In December 2024, SNAP brought $366,850,460 in federally funded food assistance benefits to our communities. See how much SNAP brings in for each county:
Data as of December 2024
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Center found that
for every $1 issued in federal SNAP benefits,
it helps grow our economy by $1.54
through job retention and creation and income for farms and other agricultural producers. This program is an important part of supporting a healthy economy for all Pennsylvanians in every county of our Commonwealth.
View data & learn more about DHS programs
Enrollment Information
- DHS Enrollment and Services Overview Report (by month) — June 2025
- View the Office of Income Maintenance Listserv for monthly enrollment data on Medical Assistance, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
- Download Historical Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF data
Data By Topic
Child Welfare
Providing open data around child welfare helps keep Pennsylvania's children safer. An interactive dashboard around child welfare services is planned for a future release.
- Annual Child Abuse and Protective Services Report
- Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities
County Block Grant Funds
Annually, counties submit County Human Services Plans to DHS for approval. Funds included in this plan are a small but significant portion of the total funds allocated to counties for the delivery of human services. Thirty-eight counties have opted in to receive block grant funding via a pilot program, providing for the county-based human service needs of their residents.
Early Childhood Education
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) has a research page where Pennsylvanians can review needs assessments, program information, and public data. Browse the data dashboards (please note that data maps will take some time to load).
Developmental Programs
- Visit the Office of Developmental Programs' to view data reports, rate schedules, and other announcements.
- View ODP’s Annual Data Reports on the Everyday Lives Publications page on MyODP.
- View ODP’s Employment First Reports on the Employment page on MyODP.
Long-Term Care
This workbook from the Office of Long-Term Living provides information about nursing facilities, such as demographics, cost, and how many residents within each facility receive Medical Assistance.
Medicaid
- The HealthChoices website hosts data books and provides historical data about the HealthChoices program in Pennsylvania.
- Medicaid data dashboard — View our interactive data and see how many Pennsylvanians were able to get covered and get connected to critical health care services.
Mental Health
DHS is committed to improving the mental health and substance abuse programs it provides to all Pennsylvanians.
Office of Long Term Living (OLTL)
OLTL's Data Dash is a collection of documents regarding current OLTL enrollment data, market share between CHC-MCO's and other frequently requested information.
- Current Report: Data Brief – August 2025
- View Past Reports: OLTL Data Dash Archive
Personal Care Homes
Check out the number of licensed personal care homes in the state, information about residents, how many beds are available, and more.
Human Services County Data
In an effort to track outcomes, here are two interactive dashboards that capture county data around mental health and substance abuse programs, and home and community-based service programs for people with intellectual disabilities.