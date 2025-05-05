Be a leader and inspire hope through innovative health research to improve the quality of life for those living with a spinal cord injury.



The Health Research Office is now accepting applications for new Spinal Cord Research Advisory Committee (SCRAC) members. As an integral member of this committee, you will solicit public feedback and recommend research priorities, help assure spinal cord injury research in Pennsylvania is of high standards and that the research will continue to make notable changes in the future. The Committee is required to meet two times a year and could meet more often if deemed necessary. Membership terms consist of a two-year period.

Available positions include:

One member representing a Pennsylvania medical college or university.

Two members who are neurosurgeons.

Two members who are physicians who specialize in physical medicine and rehabilitation.

One member who is a physician specializing in the treatment of spinal cord injuries.

One member who has a spinal cord injury.

One member who is a family member of a person with a spinal cord injury.

One member who is a veteran who has a spinal cord injury.

Through engaging with like-minded peers, you will be able to share your voice and make a positive impact on spinal cord injury research.



If you have questions or would like more information, please email us at Ra-healthresearch@pa.gov. We appreciate your consideration in collaborating with fellow peers to enhance spinal cord research in Pennsylvania.



Next SCRAC Meeting

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Spinal Cord Research Advisory Committee, established by Chapter 9, Section 903(b) of The Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 2001-77), 35 P.S. § 5701.903.1, will hold a public meeting on Thursday, December 10, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00a.m. The meeting will be held in-person Health and Human Services Building, Room 812, 625 Forster St, Harrisburg, PA 17120 and virtually via Teams at +1 267-332-8737, Conference ID: 799 535 546#.

The purpose of this meeting is to fulfill statutory requirements surrounding securing SCRAC annual spinal cord research priority recommendations and related issues.

*This meeting is subject to cancellation without notice.

Minutes of Spinal Cord Research Advisory Committee Meetings