Pennsylvania has a variety of dental providers in its licensed and certified workforce. In addition to the traditional workforce categories of dentist and dental hygienist, the Pennsylvania State Board of Dentistry has certified more than 2,000 expanded function dental assistants who have restorative services in their scope of practice, and more than 800 public health dental hygiene practitioners who are able to provide preventive treatment and education services without supervision in public health settings (with limitations).

These providers are not evenly distributed across Pennsylvania in a manner that effectively addresses the oral health needs of the population.

A sufficient, diverse and competent public and private oral health workforce is needed to ensure oral health needs are met. The health workforce includes not only dental providers, but medical providers and non-clinical support such as community health workers. The oral health workforce refers to the number, distribution, and characteristics of dental providers and support staff involved in the provision of oral health care.

Pennsylvania has an aging workforce of predominantly white dentists practicing in urban and suburban areas. Practice design is evolving from a solo provider, entrepreneurial family practice to corporate and group practices in which providers are not the business owners. Workforce planning must be linked to a philosophy of health promotion that embraces quality care and prevention (not simply treatment of disease) and addresses oral health needs and demands.

Oral Health Workforce Goals in the Pennsylvania Oral Health Plan 2020-2030:

Increase the percentage of dental hygienists, general dentists, and specialists participating in the Medicaid program

Increase the number of general dentists who bill $10,000+ per year in the Medicaid program

Decrease the number of dental Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA) county-level designations

Increase the number of primary care medical providers who bill Medicaid for oral health services

Increase the number of community health workers (or similar) providing health literate oral health education to their clients either in community health centers or places of residence

The Emergency Preparedness and Response Manual for Pennsylvania’s Oral Health Workforce​​ outlines a coordinated framework to strengthen Pennsylvania’s ability to maintain safe and continuous dental care during public health crises. This manual aligns with state and federal emergency systems to ensure the resilience of the oral health workforce before, during, and after emergencies.

Pennsylvania Oral Health Workforce Resources:

For continuing education resources for dental providers and community health workers, please visit the Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health Oral Health Courses webpage.