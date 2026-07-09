Mechanicsburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women launched a statewide women’s health informational tour to meet directly with women across Pennsylvania and raise awareness about the life-saving preventive services available at no-cost though their health insurance plan.

A 2025 PID survey of women across the Commonwealth found that 31% of Pennsylvania's women are very or somewhat unaware of the preventive services available to them at no-cost under the Affordable Care Act. The survey also showed that the top factor that influences a woman’s decision to receive preventive health care services was cost as well as fi­nding a provider and time constraints.

“The Shapiro Administration has been engaging with women across Pennsylvania to better understand the challenges they face navigating the health insurance system and raise awareness of the important, preventive services available at no additional cost to them through their insurance plan,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “These services can save lives, yet nearly a third of women in the Commonwealth are not aware they are available. We are hoping this informational tour helps us close that gap by bringing this message directly to Pennsylvania women near and far.”

In 2024, the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded PID $635,352 to improve women's access to critical health benefits across Pennsylvania. PID is using these funds through September 2026 to launch a multifaceted campaign focused on awareness and education about the importance of preventive care.

PID’s women’s health insurance informational tour will run through September with five stops in each region of Pennsylvania. At each tour stop, women will also be able to ask questions and share their experiences navigating the health insurance system. Pennsylvania women can find a full list of listening tour dates and locations on PID’s website: pa.gov/womenshealth.

“Preventive care is a powerful tool against cancer and heart disease, yet many women overlook these services because of the cost of care,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Women should know that when health issues are caught early, treatments are usually easier and outcomes are better. For women who do not have insurance or are underinsured, the Department of Health provides free and accessible screenings for breast and cervical cancers and high blood pressure across Pennsylvania. I encourage women to know what screenings are recommended for their age and risk factors and make their own health a priority.”

Cost should not be a barrier for preventive services. Preventive care helps women stay healthy at every stage of life. Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), most health insurance plans must cover many preventive health services for women at no cost, meaning there is no deductible, copayment, or coinsurance when these services are received from an in-network provider.

Covered preventive services include:

· Annual wellness visits;

· Screening for urinary incontinence;

· Screening for breast cancer;

· Screening for cervical cancer;

· Screening for anxiety;

· Screening and counseling for interpersonal and domestic violence;

· Breastfeeding services and supplies;

· Contraception;

· Counseling for sexually transmitted infections (STIs);

· Screening for HIV; and

· Screening for diabetes in pregnancy and after pregnancy.

The Shapiro Administration encourages Pennsylvania women to schedule their recommended preventive care and take advantage of these free services. By staying up to date on preventive screenings and routine care, women can detect health issues earlier, make informed decisions, and stay healthier throughout their lives.

“The Department of Human Services is proud of the work we have done over the last three years to support the health of all women in Pennsylvania. From providing a range of health care services through the new Women’s Health Services Grant Program to expanding access to doulas through Medicaid to implementing Pennsylvania’s first Maternal Health Strategic Action Plan, we are committed to ensuring women get the physical and behavioral health care they need and deserve,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “We want women in Pennsylvania to know that there are health care services available to them for free through Medicaid and most other health insurance. As a physician, I can say with certainty that preventive services and screenings are vital to good health and identifying potential issues early before they become more serious. I encourage all women who are eligible to make the most of their health care coverage and schedule an appointment with a health care provider today.”

“Women across Pennsylvania have been clear: their experiences must shape our policies and our outreach. We have heard that too many women struggle to access care, too many lack the information they need about their insurance, and too many have had their pain dismissed,” said Ashley Walkowiak, Executive Director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women. “This informational tour is about changing that - by making sure every woman knows what her plan covers, especially free preventive services like cancer screenings, diabetes screenings during and after pregnancy, and counseling for those experiencing domestic violence. When women have the knowledge, respect, and support they deserve, their health outcomes improve and our entire Commonwealth is stronger for it.”

You can learn more about the Department of Health's free screening programs across PA at Pennsylvania Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (PA-BCCEDP.

Pennsylvania women can learn more about health insurance by visiting PID’s Women's Health Insurance webpage.

PID urges Pennsylvanians who have insurance questions, or who wish to file a complaint, to visit pa.gov/consumer or call 1-866-PA-COMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675).

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