Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $600,000 in Southwestern Pennsylvania Schools to Continue Providing Free Period Products for Students this Upcoming School Year

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education today announced that schools in southwestern Pennsylvania will receive $590,844 to continue providing free period products to their students. The funding is part of the $3 million allocated in the recently signed 2026-27 budget that will be distributed to more than 750 Pennsylvania school districts, intermediate units, career and technical centers, and brick-and-mortar charter schools.

Building on the historic, first-time investment of $3 million in the 2024-25 budget, the Shapiro Administration has now invested a total of $9 million over three budgets to help ensure that girls can focus on their schoolwork and remain in the classroom.

Local school leaders like Pittsburgh Sterrett School Principal Dr. Michele Holly and Butler County school nurse Laura Fields recognize the importance of the Shapiro Administration’s initiative and the vital funding it provides.

“We know that in order for students to engage in learning, their basic needs must be met. That is why initiatives like our Care Closet and access to free hygiene and period products are so important. They help remove barriers that too often stand in the way of students coming to school consistently and confidently,” said Dr. Holly during an event at the school earlier this year.

“So many of my students have reached out to tell me how much having free supplies readily available for them at school in convenient locations has helped them,” said Fields. “Several students who have difficulty getting supplies at home have also spoken to me about how this has helped them personally. At the beginning of this school year, I conducted a Google Survey with students to see what improvements could be made. The response was overwhelmingly positive. Being able to hear from my students how much they appreciate this is amazing.”

The funding enables schools to provide students with access to period products at no cost, in line with the Shapiro Administration’s work to improve health equity for 650,000 girls in Pennsylvania.

All qualifying school entities in the state will receive funding proportional to the total number of students enrolled at a rate of $1.81 per student. Applications and reimbursement requests will not be required.

Schools may use the funding for period product purchases made between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2027.

School funding allocations announced today include more than $590,000 being distributed to schools in the following southwestern Pennsylvania counties:

· Allegheny County: $263,320.03

· Armstrong County: $15,153.15

· Beaver County: $39,732.29

· Butler County: $43,935.48

· Cambria County: $29,098.70

· Fayette County: $28,084.51

· Greene County: $8,379.25

· Indiana County: $16,360.80

· Somerset County: $15,583.41

· Washington County: $50,246.58

· Westmoreland County: $80,950.63

School funding allocations for the 2026-27 Feminine Hygiene Product Grant Program’s non-competitive, non-solicitation grants are available on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website. Schools can opt out of receiving grant funding. Any remaining funds following the first round of grant funding will be dispersed in a second round.

Schools should consider privacy, responsiveness, access, and education when developing and implementing strategies to make period products available to their students. Additional guidance and suggestions are available in the Menstrual Equity for Pennsylvania Students – Guidance for School Entities.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about the other investments the Shapiro Administration made in the 2026-27 budget online.

# # #

Editor’s Note: Video downloads and photos of DOH Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen talking about the importance of this initiative today are available on PAcast.