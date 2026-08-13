Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $200,000 in Northwestern Pennsylvania Schools to Continue Providing Free Period Products for Students this Upcoming School Year

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education today announced that schools in northwestern Pennsylvania will receive $201,940 to continue providing free period products to their students. The funding is part of the $3 million allocated in the recently signed 2026-27 budget that will be distributed to more than 750 Pennsylvania school districts, intermediate units, career and technical centers, and brick-and-mortar charter schools.

Building on the historic, first-time investment of $3 million in the 2024-25 budget, the Shapiro Administration has now invested a total of $9 million over three budgets to help ensure that girls can focus on their schoolwork and remain in the classroom.

Local students like Autumn from Erie County and leaders like Angela Amatangelo, vice president of Erie’s Public Schools’ Board of Directors, recognize the importance of the Shapiro Administration’s initiative and the vital funding it provides.

“When students’ physical needs and comfort are not met, they're thinking about anything but school. With the funding for these free products, students will have peace of mind knowing that they can be hygienic and safe when they come to school, leading them to focus fully on their studies,” said Autumn at a recent event at Erie’s Public Schools.

“Educating the whole student goes far beyond academics. It means recognizing and eliminating any barriers to learning so students can succeed in and out of the classroom,” said Angela Amatangelo, vice president of Erie’s Public Schools’ Board of Directors. “We are incredibly proud of our student leaders for championing this vital issue and grateful for Governor Shapiro’s continued support.”

The funding enables schools to provide students with access to period products at no cost, in line with the Shapiro Administration’s work to improve health equity for 650,000 girls in Pennsylvania.

All qualifying school entities in the state will receive funding proportional to the total number of students enrolled at a rate of $1.81 per student. Applications and reimbursement requests will not be required.

Schools may use the funding for period product purchases made between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2027.

School funding allocations announced today include more than $200,000 being distributed to schools in the following northwestern Pennsylvania counties:

· Cameron County: $934.64

· Clarion County: $10,060.54

· Clearfield County: $19,264.13

· Crawford County: $13,791.87

· Elk County: $5,568.09

· Erie County: $66,699.58

· Forest County: $564.04

· Jefferson County: $8,174.96

· Lawrence County: $19,961.95

· McKean County: $10,606.49

· Mercer County: $23,997.03

· Venango County: $14,419.18

· Warren County: $7,898.37

School funding allocations for the 2026-27 Feminine Hygiene Product Grant Program’s non-competitive, non-solicitation grants are available on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website. Schools can opt out of receiving grant funding. Any remaining funds following the first round of grant funding will be dispersed in a second round.

Schools should consider privacy, responsiveness, access, and education when developing and implementing strategies to make period products available to their students. Additional guidance and suggestions are available in the Menstrual Equity for Pennsylvania Students – Guidance for School Entities.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about the other investments the Shapiro Administration made in the 2026-27 budget online.

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Editor’s Note: Video downloads and photos of DOH Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen talking about the importance of this initiative today are available on PAcast.