Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $140,000 in Northcentral Pennsylvania Schools to Continue Providing Free Period Products for Students this Upcoming School Year

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education today announced that schools in northcentral Pennsylvania will receive $142,293 to continue providing free period products to their students. The funding is part of the $3 million allocated in the recently signed 2026-27 budget that will be distributed to more than 750 Pennsylvania school districts, intermediate units, career and technical centers, and brick-and-mortar charter schools.

Building on the historic, first-time investment of $3 million in the 2024-25 budget, the Shapiro Administration has now invested a total of $9 million over three budgets to help ensure that girls can focus on their schoolwork and remain in the classroom.

“When a student misses school because they lack basic health resources, it isn't just one lost day of learning—it creates a ripple effect that impacts test scores, graduation rates, and eventually the future of our Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Providing free period products ensures that more than 650,000 girls aren’t forced to choose between their health and their education. We are removing the barriers to hygiene equity so every student has the support they need to stay in school, stay healthy, and stay focused on their future.”

“For many students, worrying about access to period products is a quiet but very real barrier to learning,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “Access to free period products in schools helps ensure that students do not miss class, leave school early, or carry unnecessary stress over something that should never stand in the way of their education.”

The funding enables schools to provide students with access to period products at no cost, in line with the Shapiro Administration’s work to improve health equity for 650,000 girls in Pennsylvania.

All qualifying school entities in the state will receive funding proportional to the total number of students enrolled at a rate of $1.81 per student. Applications and reimbursement requests will not be required.

Schools may use the funding for period product purchases made between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2027.

School funding allocations announced today include more than $140,000 being distributed to schools in the following northcentral Pennsylvania counties:

· Bradford County: $15,899.79

· Centre County: $23,228.70

· Clinton County: $7,883.91

· Columbia County: $15,903.40

· Lycoming County: $26,931.12

· Montour County: $3,736.77

· Northumberland County: $20,867.68

· Potter County: $3,508.98

· Snyder County: $7,357.83

· Sullivan County: $1,037.69

· Tioga County: $9,075.26

· Union County: $6,862.49

School funding allocations for the 2026-27 Feminine Hygiene Product Grant Program’s non-competitive, non-solicitation grants are available on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website. Schools can opt out of receiving grant funding. Any remaining funds following the first round of grant funding will be dispersed in a second round.

Schools should consider privacy, responsiveness, access, and education when developing and implementing strategies to make period products available to their students. Additional guidance and suggestions are available in the Menstrual Equity for Pennsylvania Students – Guidance for School Entities.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about the other investments the Shapiro Administration made in the 2026-27 budget online.

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Editor’s Note: Video downloads and photos of DOH Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen talking about the importance of this initiative today are available on PAcast.