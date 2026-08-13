Shapiro Administration Delivers More Than $410,000 for Free Period Products to NEPA Schools, Part of $3 Million Investment to All Pennsylvania Schools in 2026-27 Budget

Scranton, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen visited West Scranton High School to highlight the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing commitment to provide free period products in schools across the Commonwealth, emphasizing that no girl should have to choose between her health and her education.

National studies show that one in four girls struggle to afford period products, and a staggering 23% miss class entirely because they lack access to menstrual hygiene essentials.

With a newly secured $3 million in the recently signed 2026-27 state budget, Governor Shapiro has now delivered a total of $9 million over three consecutive budgets for this first-of-its-kind initiative, which removes a significant barrier to learning, ensuring that girls can focus on their schoolwork rather than worrying about unmet basic needs.

“Not having access to period products should never lead to a missed day of school. When a student is forced to stay home because she lacks basic health essentials, it doesn't just derail one lesson—it creates a ripple effect that impacts her grades, graduation, and future,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “By making free period products available to more than 650,000 girls across Pennsylvania, we are removing a silent barrier to education and ensuring every student can stay in class, and focus on learning.”

The initiative has become an important resource for more than 750 Pennsylvania school districts, intermediate units, career and technical centers, and brick-and-mortar charter schools. In northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) alone, schools will receive more than $412,604, with the Scranton School District allocated nearly $17,000 to remove this burden from its students.

School funding allocations announced today will be distributed to schools in the following northeastern Pennsylvania counties:

· Carbon County: $14,471.60

· Lackawanna County: $50,613.59

· Lehigh County: $101,753.22

· Luzerne County: $85,549.74

· Monroe County: $42,679.05

· Northampton County: $81,420.66

· Pike County: $12,593.29

· Susquehanna County: $11,071.10

· Wayne County: $7,301.79

· Wyoming County: $5,150.48

“While it seems small, this initiative is a massive investment in both education and the destigmatization of menstruation in our society,” said Dr. Erin Keating, Scranton School District Superintendent. “When students know they can access these products for free whenever they need them, it encourages them to not only attend school, but also focus fully on their education rather than the stress that so often accompanies menstruation. We thank Dr. Bogen and Governor Shapiro for this continued initiative.”

“Any time we remove a barrier to a student's attendance or ability to stay in school, we contribute to their long-term success in their education and future careers,” said Scranton Mayor Paige G. Cognetti.

All qualifying school entities will receive funding proportional to the total number of students enrolled as of October 2025. Driven by an increase from previous years, schools will be funded at a rate of $1.81 per student.

When making these essential products available, schools are encouraged to prioritize privacy, responsiveness, access, and education. Comprehensive strategies and suggestions are outlined in the state’s Menstrual Equity for Pennsylvania Students – Guidance for School Entities.

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Editor’s Note: Video downloads and photos of DOH Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen and local leaders talking about the importance of this initiative today are available on PAcast.