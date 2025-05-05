Summer is a busy, exciting time! Whether you’re heading to concerts, cheering at games, or taking a vacation, crowded places can make it easier for germs to spread. Here are some simple tips to help you stay healthy while enjoying everything summer has to offer.
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Protect your skin by wearing sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and light protective clothing.
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Try not to share food, drinks, utensils, straws, or water bottles—especially with people who don’t live with you.
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Keep up with recommended vaccines, and check any vaccine needs if you’re traveling outside the country.
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If you’re feeling sick—like if you have a fever, cough, or upset stomach—stay home and rest. When you’re out, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow.
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Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated—especially at hot outdoor events.
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Keep an eye on friends or family who might be more sensitive to heat or illness, like young kids or older adults.
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Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using the restroom, before eating, and while traveling.
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Treat outdoor shoes, clothing, and gear with permethrin to prevent tick and mosquito bites. Use insect repellent before going outside to prevent tick and mosquito bites. Do a thorough tick check when you’ve been outside.
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If you develop symptoms like a rash, fever, joint and muscle aches, see your healthcare provider. Tickborne diseases are very common in the summer, and these can be symptoms of tickborne diseases like Lyme disease.
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Keep foods safe by keeping perishable items cold during picnics, tailgates, and outdoor gatherings.
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If you get caught in a crowd, stay upright and move with the flow. Avoid getting pushed into walls or fences. If you drop something, don’t bend down to pick it up.