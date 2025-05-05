If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Summer is a busy, exciting time! Whether you’re heading to concerts, cheering at games, or taking a vacation, crowded places can make it easier for germs to spread. Here are some simple tips to help you stay healthy while enjoying everything summer has to offer.

    • Protect your skin by wearing sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and light protective clothing.
    • Try not to share food, drinks, utensils, straws, or water bottles—especially with people who don’t live with you.
    • Keep up with recommended vaccines, and check any vaccine needs if you’re traveling outside the country.
    • If you’re feeling sick—like if you have a fever, cough, or upset stomach—stay home and rest. When you’re out, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow.
    • Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated—especially at hot outdoor events.
    • Keep an eye on friends or family who might be more sensitive to heat or illness, like young kids or older adults.
    • Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using the restroom, before eating, and while traveling.
    • Treat outdoor shoes, clothing, and gear with permethrin to prevent tick and mosquito bites. Use insect repellent before going outside to prevent tick and mosquito bites. Do a thorough tick check when you’ve been outside.
    • If you develop symptoms like a rash, fever, joint and muscle aches, see your healthcare provider. Tickborne diseases are very common in the summer, and these can be symptoms of tickborne diseases like Lyme disease.
    • Keep foods safe by keeping perishable items cold during picnics, tailgates, and outdoor gatherings.
    • If you get caught in a crowd, stay upright and move with the flow. Avoid getting pushed into walls or fences. If you drop something, don’t bend down to pick it up.