Shapiro Administration Invests Another $6 Million to Equip Pennsylvania’s EMS Workforce with State-of-the-Art Tools to Deliver Life-Saving Care, Bringing Total to $79 Million Over Four Budgets

Cetronia, PA – An additional $6 million in the recently signed 2026-27 budget will help Pennsylvania Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agencies buy the tools and equipment they need to enhance the quality of care Pennsylvanians receive during times of crisis. The funding brings the total EMS investment since Governor Josh Shapiro took office to more than $79 million.

Today, Department of Health (DOH) Deputy Secretary Shane Lockwood highlighted how the additional investment from the Emergency Medical Services Operating Fund (EMSOF) will allow EMS agencies to purchase needed medical and safety equipment.

“When dispatched to a scene, EMS providers are already racing against the clock to administer life-saving care,” said Deputy Secretary Lockwood. “Serving in EMS is a calling that requires a steadfast dedication to provide the best care possible to all members of your community. The ongoing financial support from the Shapiro Administration ensures these heroes are equipped with the best tools, skills and knowledge to care for their neighbors during times of need.”

There are more than 17,000 EMS professionals diligently and passionately serving throughout Pennsylvania. Every year, those providers respond to more than 2.3 million calls for help.

During a visit to Cetronia Ambulance Corps near Allentown, Lockwood joined local EMS leaders to demonstrate the state-of-the-art equipment that will soon be deployed to EMS agencies in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

The EMSOF funds will be distributed through the state’s 13 Regional EMS Councils to purchase modern medical equipment for local agencies. Each EMS regional council evaluates the needs of the agencies in its area to determine how best to utilize the funding.

The Eastern Pa EMS Regional Council works with more than 120 EMS agencies and has invested $557,000 to purchase video laryngoscopes, intravenous (IV) pumps and automated external defibrillators (AED) to enhance patient care. The equipment will be distributed to EMS agencies in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.

Video laryngoscopes provide a precise view of a patient’s airway during intubations, allowing EMS professionals to perform the procedure in the field with greater precision and speed while reducing the risk of complications.

All agencies within the region will use the same equipment for quality assurance and to successfully track usage and success rates.

Modern intravenous pumps help EMS professionals deliver life-saving fluids and medications to patients more efficiently than traditional manual methods.

Automated external defibrillators treat sudden cardiac arrest by sending an electrical shock to the patient’s heart to restore a normal rhythm.

“This investment in lifesaving technology within our EMS system will help define and strengthen its mission for years to come,” said John Kloss, Executive Director of Eastern PA EMS Council. “We applaud the Shapiro Administration for its leadership and commitment to advancing these critical initiatives, and we appreciate DOH’s efforts in guiding this important investment.”

In addition to the funding from the EMSOF, the Shapiro Administration has made strategic investments and taken decisive action to enhance the EMS profession in Pennsylvania.

In 2023, Governor Shapiro prioritized setting higher mileage reimbursement rates for ambulances by signing Act 15 into law, helping EMS agencies stay financially stable, remain open, and be properly reimbursed for the costs of care.

To provide further support for EMS agencies, DOH launched a three-year tuition assistance program in 2024 that provides up to $5,000 in reimbursement to individuals who earn an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT), or Paramedic certification.

EMS agencies are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in reimbursement per fiscal year for expenses related to recruitment and retention efforts.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about the other investments the Shapiro Administration made in the 2026-27 budget online.

###

Editor’s Note: Video downloads and photos from the news conference are available on PAcast.